By Dominic Chopping

Nokia Corp. said Monday that it has been awarded a three-year 400 million euro ($449 million) framework contract to supply a fifth-generation network to Taiwan Mobile Co. Ltd.

Nokia will be the sole-supplier of Taiwan's 5G network with deployments due to start this month. It previously provided Taiwan Mobile's 2G, 3G and 4G mobile networks.

