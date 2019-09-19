Nokia Oyj : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City

Press Release

Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City

Nokia supplies end-to-end solution including 5G cloud-based core, radio, transmission in Ho Chi Minh City

20 September 2019

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam - Viettel and Nokia have broadcasted the first end-to-end 5G network in Ho Chi Minh City. The launch positions Vietnam head to head with other countries in the region looking for an early commercial 5G rollout. Being first to 5G will allow Viettel and Nokia to play a crucial role in enabling Industry 4.0 applications that will boost Vietnam's economy.

Nokia deployed the 5G network in a very short time frame, building on its existing LTE footprint with the operator, upgrading the entire infrastructure from radio access, Cloud Packet Core and transmission to 5G technology. Viettel's first cloud-based Packet Core network is currently serving its live subscribers. The network will offer a range of real-time 5G end-user experiences, such as VR gaming and 8K resolution streaming, as well as enabling Nokia's Fixed Wireless Access.

Viettel and Nokia have set up 10 5G base stations in the area of Ward 12, District 10, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's biggest city with more than 2,000 km2 area and a population of 13 million. The project sets the basis for a comprehensive evaluation of the band, coverage and application of 5G before commercialization in 2020.

Tao Duc Thang, Deputy General Director of Viettel's Industry - Telecommunications Group, said: 'The official broadcast of 5G in Ho Chi Minh City is an important milestone in Viettel's strategy to make Vietnam one of the first countries in the world to commercialize 5G services. With 5G, Vietnam will go along with the world.'

Nguyen Kim Dung, head of Customer Business Team at Nokia Vietnam, said: 'This trial demonstrates Nokia's end-to-end 5G expertise and delivery capabilities in the Viettel network. As a trusted supplier to the operator, we are looking forward to making 5G a commercial reality that opens enormous growth opportunities for Vietnam.'

Resources:

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

APAC Media Relations

Cordia So

Phone: +852 9747 5873

E-mail: cordia.so@nokia.com