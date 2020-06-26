Nokia Oyj : White House Seeks to Bolster Huawei Rivals -2

Log in
Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Nokia Oyj : White House Seeks to Bolster Huawei Rivals

06/26/2020

Altiostar strategy chief Thierry Maupilé said government officials are more familiar than ever with the details of cellular technology but he would like to see more coordination. Mavenir Chief Executive Pardeep Kohli said Washington's focus on countering Huawei has helped raise the U.S. company's profile, especially in the past year, though that interest hasn't yet translated into many pro-domestic policies.

"There's a lot of talk, but nothing concrete," he said.

Write to Drew FitzGerald at andrew.fitzgerald@wsj.com and Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ERICSSON AB 1.05% 85.08 Delayed Quote.4.32%
NOKIA OYJ 0.16% 3.7795 Delayed Quote.14.67%
Sales 2020 22 903 M 25 705 M 25 705 M
Net income 2020 583 M 654 M 654 M
Net cash 2020 1 820 M 2 043 M 2 043 M
P/E ratio 2020 40,2x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 21 205 M 23 799 M 23 799 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 98 322
Free-Float 94,0%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,15 €
Last Close Price 3,78 €
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,5%
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ14.67%23 799
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-6.69%188 948
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-15.05%43 574
ERICSSON AB3.24%32 212
ZTE CORPORATION12.21%23 942
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-12.81%23 690
