Nokia Oyj : and Telia bring 5G Fixed Wireless Access to Finland

10/09/2019 | 03:26am EDT
  • Nokia's FastMile 5G Gateway provides Telia customers with access to new, enhanced ultra-broadband services
  • Nokia Fixed Wireless Access solution allows Telia customers to enjoy the benefits of 5G through a simple plug-and-play device that integrates wi-fi to ensure a seamless ultra-broadband experience in every corner of the home


9 October 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced it is teaming up with Telia Company, a leading telephone and mobile network operator in the Nordics and Baltics, to bring its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution to customers across Finland. Nokia's FastMile 5G gateway allows Telia to unlock the full potential of its 5G mobile network and quickly extend new ultra-broadband services to residential households countrywide.

Finnish customers that subscribe to Telia's enhanced 5G service can now pick up a Nokia Fastmile 5G gateway in select stores, plug it in and have immediate access to gigabit peak speeds in their home. An easy-to-use visual display on the gateway helps customers identify the right location to achieve the best performance, while integrated WiFi features ensure ultra-broadband access is available in every corner of the house.

Janne Koistinen, 5G Program Manager for Telia Finland, said: 'We want customers to enjoy the benefits of 5G regardless of where they are, and Nokia is an important partner helping us achieve this. With Fixed Wireless Access solutions like Nokia's Fastmile 5G Gateway, our customer will be able to quickly leverage our end-to-end 5G network and enhanced services to support all of their ultra-broadband needs in the home.'

Leopold Diouf, Head of Nokia Fixed Wireless Access, said: 'We are excited to help Telia create extraordinary experiences and bring the power of 5G to customers across Finland. Our industry leading 5G Fixed Wireless Access solution helps accelerate broadband access and brings all the benefits of 5G into the home to deliver a better user experience.'

The Nokia's Fastmile 5G gateway is part of Telia's 5G device and subscription launch in Finland. Nokia's solution will be initially available to customers in Helsinki, Vantaa and Oulu, continuing to other major cities across Finland.

Did you know

  • New FastMile 5G products will support 5G NR in both NSA (Non-StandAlone) and SA (StandAlone) modes
  • 5G FWA represents a growing opportunity for operators, with subscriber revenue predicted to reach 7.4 billion dollars by 2023

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone:+358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 07:25:08 UTC
