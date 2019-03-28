Nokia Oyj : celebrates 30th commercial 5G deal

Press Release

Nokia's customer agreements span the full end-to-end spectrum of 5G technologies and major global regions

28 March 2019

Espoo, Finland - Nokia is celebrating its 30th commercial 5G deal with the announcement March 25th of a new contract with Austria's A1. The agreements demonstrate Nokia's extensive portfolio of 5G capabilities, the industry's only true end-to-end range available globally from a single provider.

Taken together, the 30 commercial deals - including 16 with publicly named service provider customers - offer an insight into the progress of 5G roll-outs around the world and illustrate the value network operators see in this technology. A full list of Nokia's 5G announcements can be found here.

"This achievement marks a proud moment for Nokia as a company," commented Rajeev Suri, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nokia. "With these agreements, creating new partnerships and continuing existing relationships around the world, we can see the promise of 5G becoming a reality. Many of the 30 commercial 5G deals we celebrate today include multiple elements from across our end-to-end portfolio as our customers turn to Nokia at each stage of their 5G investment cycle."

Where operators are looking for the capability to quickly deploy new 5G capacity and speed to their existing network, Harri Holma, Nokia Bell Labs Fellow, explains in a March 26 blog how Nokia 5G radio can be deployed regardless of the incumbent 4G network vendor.

With the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of small cells and macro solutions, alongside the smart transport to connect them, Nokia's 5G product suite is designed to offer operators the flexibility and capability to deliver 5G to a full range of end users. With the new Fixed Wireless Access device announced at MWC 2019, Nokia technologies can take our customers' services right into users' homes - allowing operators to provide complete coverage to end users, and delivering the first experience of real 5G to consumers.

Powering its 5G portfolio with truly "cloud native" core technology rather than an evolution of current core solutions means Nokia has the flexibility to deliver on key client needs. This capability means operators can offer low latency, high throughput, content-rich services - and can integrate their 5G builds alongside existing 2G, 3G, 4G radio and fixed access networks.

"Nokia's momentum in 5G agreements shows that its end-to-end strategy with a broad range of technology solutions is working," said Chris Nicoll, ACG Wireless and Mobility Principal Analyst. "Given its articulated evolution path for this technology, Nokia can offer long-term partnership, rather than a transactional vendor relationship - an approach that also is contributing to this momentum. Service providers on the journey to 5G are at different stages of maturity and it is crucial that vendors in this market are prepared to support that full journey, not just part of the way."

For more information, visit the Nokia 5G website.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

nokia.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

