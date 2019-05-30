Nokia Oyj : to Provide Cloud Analytics to Telefonica

By Adria Calatayud

Nokia Corp. (NOKIA.HE) said Thursday that it will provide its Deepfield Cloud Intelligence analytics service to Telefonica in Spain.

The Finnish telecommunications-equipment maker said this will allow Telefonica to troubleshoot content delivery in its Fusion network in real time and help engineers to adapt to changes in application demand and fluctuating traffic patterns.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com