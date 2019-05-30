Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nokia Oyj : to Provide Cloud Analytics to Telefonica

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 07:41am EDT

By Adria Calatayud

Nokia Corp. (NOKIA.HE) said Thursday that it will provide its Deepfield Cloud Intelligence analytics service to Telefonica in Spain.

The Finnish telecommunications-equipment maker said this will allow Telefonica to troubleshoot content delivery in its Fusion network in real time and help engineers to adapt to changes in application demand and fluctuating traffic patterns.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayudvaello@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOKIA OYJ -2.21% 4.421 Delayed Quote.-12.11%
TELEFONICA -0.85% 7.19 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOKIA OYJ
07:41aNOKIA OYJ : to Provide Cloud Analytics to Telefonica
DJ
07:06aNOKIA OYJ : Telefónica Spain boosts network performance with visibility and auto..
GL
03:01aNOKIA OYJ : and TIM break European record for long-distance data transmission ov..
GL
05/29With Huawei on Defensive, Ericsson and Nokia Fight Each Other for Edge -- 2nd..
DJ
05/29With Huawei on Defensive, Ericsson and Nokia Fight Each Other for Edge -- Upd..
DJ
05/29With Huawei on Defensive, Ericsson and Nokia Fight Each Other for Edge
DJ
05/29NOKIA OYJ : SoftBank Corp. selects Nokia for 5G
GL
05/28NOKIA OYJ : Vodafone Egypt deploys Nokia Subscriber Data Management over telco c..
PU
05/27NOKIA OYJ : Netplus to deploy Nokia GPON technology to meet customer ultra-broad..
PU
05/22NOKIA OYJ : and U Mobile deploy Single RAN Advanced Network to expand LTE servic..
GL
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 23 131 M
EBIT 2019 2 062 M
Net income 2019 188 M
Finance 2019 2 384 M
Yield 2019 4,67%
P/E ratio 2019 86,52
P/E ratio 2020 20,13
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
EV / Sales 2020 0,93x
Capitalization 24 917 M
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 5,55 €
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-12.11%27 745
CISCO SYSTEMS24.46%227 649
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO LTD17.60%38 489
ERICSSON AB16.79%31 800
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS29.75%24 598
ARISTA NETWORKS17.47%18 964
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About