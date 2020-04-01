Log in
NOKIA OYJ

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report
News 
Press Releases

Nokia Oyj : to provide Optical LAN to Infonas W.L.L. Bahrain

04/01/2020 | 03:16am EDT

Press Release

Nokia to provide Optical LAN to Infonas W.L.L. Bahrain

  • Nokia Optical LAN technology, a future-proof and scalable solution, provides superior performance over traditional copper-based LAN networks, delivering 200 times longer coverage from a single central location
  • Infonas Bahrain's enterprise customers will benefit from seamless, reliable and efficient fiber optic connectivity with virtually unlimited capacity

1 April 2020

Espoo, Finland - Nokia has today announced that it will provide its Optical LAN solution to Infonas W.L.L. Bahrain. Nokia's Optical LAN solution will enable Infonas to provide its enterprise customers in downtown Manama with a cutting-edge, future-proof fiber network that delivers superior performance and high capacity essential for supporting the increasing data and IoT demands. Omniclouds, a technology integrator for Nokia in the Middle East, will integrate the technology into Infonas' network.

With demand for gigabit services, IoT and file sharing applications growing, Infonas needed to establish a local area network (LAN) that would allow it to meet and stay ahead of enterprise demands. Deploying the Nokia Optical LAN solution will provide Infonas' enterprise customers with a high-capacity, scalable alternative to copper-based options that is cheaper to operate and more efficient to run.

Based on proven and established Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) technology, the Nokia Optical LAN solution requires less space to deploy and power to run than standard copper-based options. The solution also provides 200 times longer coverage from a single central location, eliminating the need for equipment closets on each floor or at every 100 meters. Delivering virtually unlimited data capacity, it is also capable of supporting all video, voice and data requirements over a single fiber optic cable. The fiber-based Local Area Network (LAN) is more flexible, scalable and secure than a traditional copper-based LAN technology and can easily and cost-effectively be upgraded to 10G or 40G speeds using the same infrastructure.

Rafik Shafik Abdelmessih, CTO of Infonas W.L.L. Bahrain, said : 'We needed a long-term, fully scalable and cost-efficient solution to provide our business customers access to high-speed internet and IT services via a state-of-the-art network. We are confident Nokia's solution will provide that. It is an ideal fit for us to meet our customers' demands and achieve our ambition to grow fast.'

Mohamed Salama, Head of Fixed Networks, Middle East and Africa, said: 'Adoption of this technology continues to increase globally as enterprises in all industry segments look at this alternative LAN architecture to help lower capital and operating costs. This project demonstrates the benefits of Nokia Optical LAN and how it can deliver a high-capacity, resilient and scalable network that simplifies operations and ultimately helps to reduce costs for enterprises.'

Technology used for the deployment

Resources
·Webpage: Nokia Optical LAN

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Infonas W.L.L.
Our mission is to help you achieve your vision. We seek to reshape unified communications connecting businesses with consumers faster than ever before. Providing end-to-end services for your journey to the cloud, we design self-healing, auto-scaling, cost-effective and globally replicated infrastructure and applications with zero downtime. infonas.com

Media Inquiries:

Nokia
Kannan K
Nokia Media Relations
Phone: +971 529 823 406
E-mail: kannan.k@nokia.com

Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Disclaimer

Nokia Oyj published this content on 01 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2020 07:15:05 UTC
