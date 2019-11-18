Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to Japanese enterprises

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/18/2019 | 12:00am EST

Press Release

Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to Japanese enterprises

  • Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric collaborate to prepare for reliable private wireless digitalization services in Japan as local 5G spectrum becomes available
  • Nokia Digital Automation Cloud offers secure, ultra-broadband connectivity, enabling video analytics, AI and IoT use cases to increase efficiency in factories, airports, and ports
  • Industrial and government customers set to benefit from the new offer

18 November 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is collaborating with Hitachi Kokusai Electric on local 5G and private wireless LTE solutions for industrial and government customers. Spectrum for local 5G will be released in Japan at the end of 2019 for enterprise use.

As part of the collaboration, the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud platform with its secure, reliable and low-latency connectivity will be used for applications including video analytics, AI, machine learning and IoT, as well as drones, group communication, and AR/VR. It will also enable autonomous transport vehicles, such as trucks, trains, forklifts and straddle carriers, to increase productivity at factories, utilities, airports and ports.

The Japanese government is releasing 5G spectrum designated for individual companies and local governments (known in Japan as local 5G) at the end of 2019. This will enable enterprises, regional authorities and other organizations in Japan to deploy the next-generation of industrial-strength wireless connectivity based on LTE and 5G technologies to create local private, reliable networks.

Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric will collaborate to provide an eco-system of solutions to support the deployment of new digital automation services. Hitachi Kokusai Electric will share its expertise as a leader in driving the adoption of private LTE networks for industry use and disaster prevention in Japan. Nokia will lend its private LTE/4.9G and 5G wireless connectivity solutions, which have established a global marketplace footprint across energy, transportation, public sector, manufacturing and logistics.

Kaichiro Sakuma, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hitachi Kokusai Electric, commented: “Industrial grade private wireless networks will be very important for our industry customers, helping them to become more efficient, automating dangerous operations, and improving worker safety. Our collaboration with Nokia is helping to speed the delivery of these innovative capabilities to the Japanese market.”

John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan, commented: “Partnerships such as this help us to better serve the increasing needs of local 5G and digitalization technology in Japan. Collaborating with partners with in-depth knowledge and expertise across industry segments is critical to the widespread adoption of digital automation and private wireless solutions in industrial settings. Thanks to our comprehensive end-to-end-portfolio, we are ideally placed to support Hitachi Kokusai Electric and its customers to benefit from secure, highly reliable, ultra-broadband wireless networking.”

About Nokia for Industries 
Nokia has deployed over 1,000 mission-critical networks with leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging our decades of experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet. The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture provides a framework for enterprises to accelerate their digitalization and automation journey to Industry 4.0. Nokia has also pioneered the private wireless space with many verticals, and now has over 80 large enterprise customers deploying it around the world.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.  www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOKIA OYJ
11/18Nokia and Hitachi Kokusai Electric bring local 5G and private LTE networks to..
GL
11/17Spark New Zealand keeps Huawei on preferred suppliers list, but leads 5G roll..
RE
11/12Nokia selected by California Governor's Office of Emergency Services to upgra..
GL
11/11NOKIA OYJ : joins Sendai City in world's first test of private wireless connecte..
AQ
11/07Deutsche Telekom cuts dividend as it faces U.S. merger uncertainty
RE
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/05Microsoft and Nokia collaborate to accelerate digital transformation and Indu..
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 326 M
EBIT 2019 1 968 M
Net income 2019 -221 M
Finance 2019 1 561 M
Yield 2019 3,94%
P/E ratio 2019 -110x
P/E ratio 2020 34,0x
EV / Sales2019 0,68x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 17 514 M
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,20  €
Last Close Price 3,12  €
Spread / Highest target 86,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-39.68%19 348
CISCO SYSTEMS4.06%191 354
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.38.14%45 360
ERICSSON AB10.65%30 191
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.40.89%27 770
ZTE CORPORATION--.--%17 610
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group