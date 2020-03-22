Log in
Nokia and LG Uplus build fully automated IP transport network for 5G services

03/22/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

Press Release

Nokia and LG Uplus build fully automated IP transport network for 5G services

  • LG Uplus can launch 5G services faster while ensuring maximum service quality, reliability and security
     
  • The carrier software-defined networking automation project will help LG Uplus build, control and optimize open, multi-vendor 5G transport networks with greater agility and reduced costs

       
23 March 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced that it is working with one of the biggest operators in the world to upgrade its IP transport for 5G services. Nokia will help Korean operator LG Uplus automate its IP transport and core networks, allowing the operator to launch 5G services faster while providing subscribers higher speed and unprecedented quality, reliability and security.

This software-defined networking (SDN) automation deployment is specifically designed for 5G cloud architectures. The solution will help LG Uplus deliver an evolving portfolio of 5G services to consumers and enterprise quickly and at a massive scale.

Nokia deployed its Network Service Platform (NSP) solution that is a flexible, modular and programmable approach to help LG Uplus automate network operations and ease integration with their Nokia FP4-based IP routers and multiple vendor platforms to accelerate 5G services rollout. Additionally, it will allow LG Uplus to constantly meet stringent 5G requirements in terms of bandwidth, latency and resiliency, ensuring maximum service quality, reliability and security, while improving operational efficiency and agility.

Songchul Park, Head of NW Tech Operation Group, LG Uplus, said: “LG Uplus provides differentiated services from competitors from sports and entertainment to games and life through 5G ultra-realistic service that changes our daily life. It was possible because the networks with low-latency, real-time network management, and automation functions strongly demanded by 5G could be deployed with Nokia in a timely manner. It is expected that Nokia solutions will continue to provide high-quality services with next-generation network technologies in line with the era of AI. LG Uplus will keep working with Nokia to meet customer service through more reliable partnerships.”

Kevin Ahn, Head of Korea at Nokia, said: “Nokia’s solution, combining our IP routers with our SDN slicing controller, is the foundation of building a robust 5G transport network that in turn is a key enabler of 5G service delivery. As telcos like LG Uplus seek to prepare their networks for 5G and handle the increase in capacity and complexity that comes along with it, we are a natural choice to streamline their operations and enhance network performance." 

Resources:

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
E-mail: press.services@nokia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
