Nokia and Telefónica Peru to enable automated, digital mining operations for Las Bambas, one of the world's largest copper mines

Nokia and Telefónica Peru will deploy a private LTE network for Minera Las Bambas, the world’s ninth largest copper mine

The private LTE network will help make mining safer, more efficient and productive

This deal is an example of asset-intensive industries digitalizing processes and systems as they embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution

13 September 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Telefónica Peru have signed a contract with Minera Las Bambas, the world’s ninth largest copper mine, to enable digitalization and automation projects at its site in Apurimac, Peru. The contract will build and deploy a private LTE network 4,600 meters above sea level, then perform an assessment of the mine applications in order to begin services migration to the new network. The contract includes planning the site’s capacity and providing technical support for the next five years.

As part of the deal, Nokia will deploy its LTE Radio Access Network solution, including base stations, technical support and training services to enable more reliable communications between machines and people. The new network will improve existing wireless service, allowing Las Bambas to deploy additional safety solutions and reduce operating costs of its Tetra communication system. As the network evolves further towards 5G, the Las Bambas mine will also benefit from push-to-talk and push-to-video.

Mining operations often require highly reliable networks that can cover large outdoor sites. Complementing services such as Wi-Fi, private wireless solutions offer more secure and reliable wireless coverage. They also enable an evolution of new services in mining, thanks to providing a trustworthy, high-capacity, low-latency and multi-services network that enables connectivity for several thousands of workers, mine devices and applications.

To embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution, asset-intensive industries such as mining need to digitalize their processes and systems to drive extreme automation. Automation relies on the ability to sense, analyze and act. To do so, these industries will need to connect all sensors, machines and workers in the most flexible way — and for that they need business and mission-critical wireless networking solutions such as private LTE.

Nokia has a wealth experience in deploying industrial-grade private wireless solutions for mining, which have been certified with several key automation manufacturers such as Komatsu and Sandvik . Nokia has also pioneered the private wireless space for multiple verticals, with over 80 large enterprise customers deploying private LTE around the world and leveraging an industry-leading, end-to-end wireless networking portfolio tailored to meet the mission- and business-critical connectivity needs of its industrial market customers.

Miguel Canz, Regional Technology Manager at Minera Las Bambas, said: “This is an important milestone for Minera Las Bambas as it will enable a series of new automation technology solutions increasing productivity in our mining operation as well as supporting more advanced automation to improve worker safety.”

Dennis Fernández, B2B VP at Telefónica Peru, said: “We’re working closely with Minera Las Bambas to provide an end-to-end connectivity solution for their operation that allows them to focus on their core business, while we care for the connectivity.“

Osvaldo Di Campli, Head of Latin America for Nokia, said: “This private LTE network will allow the Las Bambas mine to increase productivity and automation and, in doing so, embrace the Fourth Industrial revolution. Nokia has a wealth of experience providing such mission-critical, industry-revolutionizing networks, and we’re proud to partner with Telefónica Peru in bringing these capabilities to Peru for the first time.”

About Nokia for Industries

Nokia has deployed over 1,000 mission-critical networks with leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, web scale and public sector segments around the globe. Leading enterprises across industries are leveraging our decades of experience building some of the biggest and most advanced IP, optical, and wireless networks on the planet. The Nokia Bell Labs Future X for industries architecture provides a framework for enterprises to accelerate their digitalization and automation journey to Industry 4.0. For more on mining and mission critical connectivity: https://nokia.ly/2O4z3xz

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry's only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.

www.nokia.com

About Telefónica Peru

Telefónica has grown together with Peru for 25 years, operating commercially under the Movistar and Tuenti brands, with close to 20 million customers. The Telefónica Group, since starting operations in Perú, has invested more than S / 30,000 million in telecommunications infrastructure to improve our competitiveness and to unite Peruvians through communications. The company has an economic impact equivalent to 1.8% of GDP. Since 1994, Telefónica has paid more than S /. 9,300 million in Income Tax, being one of the main contributors of the country. Telefónica is a socially responsible company, with initiatives such as Fundación Telefónica, Wayra, ConectaRSE para crecer, Juntos para Transformar, Somos Grau, Recíclame, among others, and projects to expand coverage in rural areas such as "Internet para todos". Telefónica is committed to Perú’s transformation and digital inclusion and to improving competitiveness and productivity in the country. www.telefonica.com.pe

About Minera Las Bambas

The Las Bambas Mining Unit is located at an altitude between 3,800 and 4,600 metres above sea level, between Challhuahuacho, Tambobamba and Coyllurqui districts in Cotabambas and Grau provinces, Apurímac region, at approximately 75 km southwest of thecity of Cusco, one of the departments crossed by the road used to transport our ores to the Port of Matarani. From the beginning of our exploration stage in 2005, when our operation was part of Xstrata, until today, as part of MMG, our relationship with the Peruvian government has been characterised by a model of sustainable development and trust that governs our company.

