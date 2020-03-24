Log in
Nokia completes phase one of Belgian Port of Zeebrugge digitalization with 5G-ready private wireless network

03/24/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Press Release

Nokia completes phase one of Belgian Port of Zeebrugge digitalization with 5G-ready private wireless network 

  • Creates 5G-ready private wireless connectivity for partner ecosystem to accelerate IoT-based innovation
  • Positions Port of Zeebrugge as leading innovator in logistics automation
  • Port-based companies signed up to new network
  • Successful collaboration with Citymesh

25 March 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has announced that it has completed the first phase of Port of Zeebrugge’s 5G-ready, industrial-grade private wireless network deployment.

By deploying the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud platform, it will provide private wireless connectivity to more than 100 endpoints across the entire port operations. This will enable Zeebrugge to deliver a range of new and enhanced services that not only improve the port’s operational performance, but which also differentiate Zeebrugge as a leader in port transformation and digitalization.

Following successful deployment of the Nokia private wireless network, Zeebrugge will be able to track, analyze and manage connected devices across multiple port-based applications in real time. The end-to-end, high-performance 5G-ready network will accelerate port innovation and automation with deployment of IoT, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality and drones.

Rick Goetinck, CEO, Port of Zeebrugge said: “Introduction of an advanced private wireless network will act as a beacon for our partners to develop and deliver new solutions right across the logistics value chain. Nokia, in close collaboration with local service provider Citymesh, has demonstrated outstanding 5G capabilities during platform deployment, making phase one a complete success.”

The network is now being used for connectivity with tugboats, air pollution detectors, security cameras and quay sensors. Its high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity will also be leveraged during the upcoming construction of a new sea lock and during building and maintenance of offshore wind farms. Phase one has established increased automation in Zeebrugge’s outer port area. Phase two, due for completion in mid-2020 will focus on the inner port.

Stephan Litjens, General Manager, Nokia Digital Automation said: “By deploying a Nokia 5G-ready digital automation platform with a private wireless network, the Port of Zeebrugge brings high-performance connectivity and digitalization to enhance safety, accelerate innovation, enable advanced applications and deliver new levels of logistics performance."

Several external suppliers have also signed up to the network, which will be used by port-based companies for dispatching, connectivity with straddle carriers, track and trace systems and integrated communications.

Goetinck added: “The introduction of a 5G-ready platform at the port of Zeebrugge brings benefits to a wide range of stakeholders across local enterprises, ancillary shipping businesses and government. The Port of Zeebrugge is an ultra-modern logistics center that serves European and intercontinental markets, and our investment in hyper fast connectivity can only improve the competitive position of our port.”

Nokia has partnered closely with Citymesh to deliver the private wireless network, and it will continue to assist with end-to-end support and network commercialization.

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud
Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is an industrial-grade global digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network, which is scalable according to needs.

Additional resources


About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
