Press Release

Nokia deploys 5G private wireless network for Lufthansa Technik virtual inspection trial

Trial to utilize hyperfast wireless connectivity to enable remote engine parts inspection

High definition video link takes customers directly to the overhaul shop floor

5G network to save time and cost, as well as improving efficiency and operational performance

27 February 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Lufthansa Technik, the leading provider of technical aircraft services, have deployed a 5G industrial-grade private wireless network to accelerate a project that enables remote engine parts inspection for its civil aviation customers.

Through Lufthansa Technik’s ‘Virtual Table Inspection’ proof of concept project at its Hamburg facility, the hyperfast 5G private wireless network will remove the need for customers to physically attend servicing by providing seamless video access to the engine overhaul shop floor.

Currently, its customers travel to Hamburg to carry out components inspections when engines are overhauled, which means that they are entirely disassembled and inspected in utmost detail. With the new system, Lufthansa Technik will trial inspections of individual engine parts collaboratively over a fast, high-definition video link.

Soeren Stark, Lufthansa Technik Executive Board Member, responsible for Technical Operations, Logistics and IT said: "Continuous innovation is part of our corporate DNA, and this is what drives us to constantly try out new approaches. The first application cases already impressively demonstrate the valuable contribution 5G technology can make to the aviation industry. It will also pave the way for numerous new innovations at Lufthansa Technik that will benefit our company, our employees and also our customers.”

Kathrin Buvac, President of Nokia Enterprise said: "This application captures the essential value of fast, secure 5G private wireless networking to help improve operational efficiency, productivity and service. It highlights the potential for new ways of working that benefit not only our customers, but also the markets they serve."

In the ‘Virtual Table Inspection’ project, customers will be guided through the engine shop using a third-party mobile device that provides real-time, high-resolution video streaming with mechanics and engineers. This will allow virtual inspection of dismantled parts enabling joint decision making about inspected components.

Nokia is delivering 5G private wireless network connectivity by deploying the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) solution. Nokia DAC is a plug-and-play digital automation platform that can easily scale from a small local deployment to multiple sites of large systems, all managed from the same web portal.

Its flexibility will enable Lufthansa Technik to configure and adapt the network to precisely meet the project’s needs. Remote, high-resolution screen inspection calls for high-bandwidth and low-latency capability to accommodate demanding upload and download speeds as well as adequate computing power to handle the processing requirements of live transmission.

Maik Voigt, Project Lead, Lufthansa Technik said: “Not only does the Nokia solution help to transform how we work with our customers, but it’s also a great fit for our industry’s needs.”

Dr. Claudius Noack, Project Lead, Lufthansa Industry Solutions said: “In early phases, the private wireless network has shown to be technically first rate as well as being flexible to deploy and easy to tailor to our applications and work environment.”

Buvac added: “Lufthansa Technik has a strong reputation for innovation. By being a ‘first mover’ and investing in private wireless today, it has the opportunity to gain a clear competitive advantage over those who choose to wait. Our industrial-grade wireless connectivity provides the platform to capture the benefits of digitalization and opens the door to many new innovations that are set to transform industry.”

Nokia Digital Automation Cloud is an industrial-grade global digital automation service platform that provides a reliable, secure, and high-performance private wireless network, which is scalable according to needs.

Nokia has deployed over 1,300 mission-critical networks with leading customers in the transport, energy, large enterprise, manufacturing, webscale and public sector segments around the globe. Nokia has also pioneered the private wireless space with many verticals, and now has over 130 large enterprise customers deploying private wireless networks in their industrial premises around the world.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks. Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.1 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,000 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

About Lufthansa Technik

With some 35 subsidiaries and affiliates, the Lufthansa Technik Group is one of the leading providers of technical aircraft services in the world. Certified internationally as maintenance, production and design organization, the company has a workforce of more than 25,000 employees. Lufthansa Technik’s portfolio covers the entire range of services for commercial and VIP/special mission aircraft, engines, components and landing gear in the areas of digital fleet support, maintenance, repair, overhaul, modification, completion and conversion as well as the manufacture of innovative cabin products.