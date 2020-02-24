Press Release

Nokia introduces cloud-native Assurance and Experience software to help CSPs move toward experience-driven and automated 5G network operations



Nokia Assurance Center automates network and service operations by using machine learning to help CSPs deliver service level agreements required for new functions such as network slicing

Nokia Experience Center uses artificial intelligence to enable automated action prioritization based on what is experienced by customers

24 February 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today introduced two new cloud-native software applications that help communication service provider (CSPs) operate their networks more efficiently and effectively, and drive new revenue opportunities.

Faced with growing competition and the roll-out of complex, virtualized 5G networks that can generate up to a 100-fold increase in network actions, CSPs require automated, service-centric operations that prioritize the customer experience.

The Nokia Assurance Center effectively blends the traditionally separate fault and performance management processes to drive intelligent root cause analysis, and triggers prioritized and automated resolution.

In addition to the growth in network complexity, operators will increasingly be expected to provide commercial terms tied to Service Level Agreements (SLAs) as they expand into vertical industries. The Nokia Experience Center incorporates the subscriber dimension, quantifies the customer experience of the services being delivered, and links these values into the SLAs.

Nokia Assurance Center and Nokia Experience Center complement each other, yet operate independently in order to support the modular approach that many CSPs take to building their networks. The Nokia Assurance Center has a focus from the service layer down to the network layer, while the Nokia Experience Center has a focus from the customer and subscriber experience perspective.

The two products are built on Nokia’s Common Software Foundation (CSF), which ensures that Nokia’s cloud-native products allow customers to use their choice of deployment strategies. With security built-in from the beginning, CSF runs on all the leading public and private cloud platforms and servers. With such flexibility, CSF makes Nokia’s products easier to deploy, integrate, operate and upgrade.

Francis Haysom, Partner and principal analyst, Appledore Research, said:

“Nokia is taking a leading position in practically combining AI with, what Appledore term, Rapid Automated Service Assurance; enabling the automation of network operations. Nokia Experience Center and Assurance Center will support the move to a network driven by customer intent (experience and SLAs) rather than a specific network technology.”

Brian McCann, Chief Product Officer, Nokia Software, said: “Nokia Assurance Center and Nokia Experience Center reflect the long Nokia pedigree of being an industry leader in promoting service operations. These products bring a new level of service automation and data- and customer-centricity for operators that make many of their servicing capabilities faster, smarter, more cost effective and more relevant in order to better serve their customers.”

