Nokia Oyj    NOKIA   FI0009000681

NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
07/14 04:37:35 am
3.688 EUR   -1.91%
04:13aNokia rolls out software upgrade to 5G
04:04aUK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump
03:49aUK set to ban Huawei from 5G, angering China and pleasing Trump
Nokia rolls out software upgrade to 5G

07/14/2020 | 04:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Visitors gather outside the Nokia booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

Finnish telecoms equipment maker Nokia launched software on Tuesday that enables mobile operators to upgrade their 4G radio stations to new 5G technology without a site visit or replacing equipment.

The Finnish firm hopes the software will help it in its battle against Huawei and Ericsson for next wave of 5G orders as the technology should allow carriers to save on costs.

"This solution will save the telecommunications industry potentially tens of billions of euros in site engineering and re-visit costs," Nokia said in a statement.

Nokia said the software upgrade was available immediately for about one million radio stations, growing to 3.1 million by the end of the year and to over 5 million in 2021.

"By upgrading existing radio elements via software, Nokia is helping to streamline the process of refarming 4G spectrum into 5G," the company said.

Last week, Nokia became the first major telecoms equipment maker to commit to adding open interfaces in its products, a trend that will give software a central role in future mobile networks.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)

Financials
Sales 2020 22 520 M 25 534 M 25 534 M
Net income 2020 582 M 660 M 660 M
Net cash 2020 1 782 M 2 020 M 2 020 M
P/E ratio 2020 39,9x
Yield 2020 0,81%
Capitalization 21 139 M 24 024 M 23 967 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 98 322
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart NOKIA OYJ
Duration : Period :
Nokia Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 4,14 €
Last Close Price 3,76 €
Spread / Highest target 41,0%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Sari Maritta Baldauf Chairman
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Kari Henrik Stadigh Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ14.08%24 024
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-4.23%193 930
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-9.69%46 865
ERICSSON AB7.65%34 256
ZTE CORPORATION30.46%28 078
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.-18.67%22 289
