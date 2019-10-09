Log in
NOKIA OYJ

Nokia's Nuage Networks and Batelco strike SD-WAN 2.0 deal for Bahrain and the international markets

0
10/09/2019 | 02:01am EDT

Press Release

Nokia’s Nuage Networks and Batelco strike SD-WAN 2.0 deal for Bahrain and the international markets

  • Nuage Networks’ SD-WAN 2.0 will provide virtual business connectivity services to Batelco’s enterprise customers in Bahrain and the international markets
  • The industry’s leading SD-WAN solution will enable Batelco to provide software-defined networking over any kind of connectivity for simplified management of, and dynamic support for, cloud and IoT applications
  • Batelco will offer SD-WAN services to enterprise customers pursuing digital transformation strategies in fields such as healthcare, education, business, finance, hospitality, transportation and energy

09 October 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that Bahrain’s leading digital service provider, Batelco, has chosen the Nuage Networks’ SD-WAN 2.0 solution to support cloud connectivity, automation and digital transformation services for its Bahrain and international enterprise customers. Batelco will complement its existing business services by providing customers with simplified management of, and dynamic support for, cloud and IoT applications.


Batelco serves corporate and consumer customers in the MENA region — offering fixed broadband and mobile communication services as well as digital services, such as data center and cloud, internet and e-commerce services. Batelco is now enhancing its digital offering with SD-WAN services, which use software-defined networking (SDN) over any kind of wide area network (WAN), connection to allow its customers to leverage new cloud and IoT-driven business applications.

The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will enable Batelco’s enterprise customers to reduce IT admin costs by managing their entire corporate networks – including branches, data centers and public cloud – using one, unified dashboard. The dashboard will allow customers to manage key functionalities, such as user access, security as well as quality and performance parameters, across the entire virtual network.

The deal is expected to support the digital transformation efforts of Batelco’s enterprise customers across sectors including banking and finance, healthcare, education, hospitality, transportation and energy.

Abderrahmane Mounir, GM Enterprise, Batelco, said: “Our enterprise customers are pursuing the digitalization of their businesses. They are moving heavily to the cloud, IoT and machine learning technologies. The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will enable us to cost-effectively support them with an agile, open and cloud-based network service. The introduction of this solution will further enhance Batelco's position as a leading digital solutions company in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the region.”

Sunil Khandekar, CEO, Nuage Networks, said: “The Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution will provide Batelco with a powerful platform for offering advanced digital services to support cloud connectivity, automation and network segmentation while eliminating the boundaries imposed by the underlying connectivity technologies. Batelco’s SD-WAN services will be a big boost to the digital transformation of MENA businesses and organizations.”

Photo (attached at the end): Bateco and Nokia dignitaries – (left to right) Bader AlKhalifa, GM Corporate Communications and CSR, Batelco; Abderrahmane Moniur, GM Enterprise, Batelco; Danny Atme, head of the Customer Business Team, Middle East Growth, Nokia; and Roque Lozano, Vice President of IP & Optics for Middle East and Africa, Nokia.

About Batelco
Batelco is the leading digital solutions provider in the Kingdom of Bahrain. It serves both the corporate and consumer markets in the most liberalized and competitive environment in the MENA region through the delivery of cutting-edge fixed and wireless telecommunications solutions.

About Nuage Networks from Nokia 
Nu-âhj: From French, meaning "cloud." Nuage Networks from Nokia brings a combination of technologies and networking expertise to the enterprise and telecommunications industries. The Silicon Valley-based business has applied new thinking to the problem of delivering massively scalable and highly programmable SDN solutions within and across the datacenter and out to the wide area network with the security and availability required by business-critical environments. Nuage Networks, backed by the IP/Optical Networks business of Nokia, has the pedigree to serve the needs of the world's biggest clouds. The cloud has made promises - the mission of Nuage Networks is to help you realize them.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.  www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 

Attachment

Primary Logo

Photo _ Batelco and Nokia dignitaries

Photo: Batelco and Nokia dignitaries

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
