Nokia’s Nuage Networks creates industry’s first SD-WAN solution for desktop, mobile and IoT devices, partnering with Asavie to meet increasing demands for remote working connectivity

New solution will allow mobile users to connect to enterprise clouds and applications via SD-WAN, without the hassle of using VPN clients, as remote working rapidly increases

Allows enterprise IT managers to extend security policies beyond branch to mobile users and IoT devices, and CIOs enhanced visibility and control of devices, users and applications, regardless of location

Enables managed service providers to deliver secure and policy-driven enterprise-wide SD-WAN services, without need for VPN clients on mobile devices

15 April, 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced a partnership with Asavie to use its SD Edge mobility solution to extend the reach of the Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 solution to include enterprise mobile and IoT devices. Mobile users will be able to seamlessly and securely connect to enterprise clouds and applications without the hassle of using VPN clients on their devices. Enterprise IT teams will benefit greatly from using the same centralized policy and control for mobile access as the rest of the enterprise users and devices based in physical branch offices.





Nokia Nuage Networks SD-WAN 2.0 is the industry’s leading managed network connectivity solution for enterprises pursuing their digital transformation. Nuage SD-WAN allows enterprise IT managers to quickly connect physical branch, public/private cloud and SaaS services. It provides IT with a ‘single-pane-of-glass’ from which, using policies, they can manage security and access to applications and data across the enterprise network.

The solution will now integrate the Asavie SD Edge, ensuring that mobile users will be able to effortlessly connect with all enterprise applications, across private and public cloud and Software as a Service (SaaS). The combined solution will ensure that enterprise users have a consistent and secure connectivity experience using any device, whether in the office or on the move.

For enterprise IT managers the integrated Nuage and Asavie solution will provide seamless end-to-end virtualized network visibility and control, via centralized policy management across physical branches, the public and private cloud environments, SaaS offerings and mobile and IOT devices. It will also provide managed communications service providers with a new and innovative way to deliver their fixed and mobile broadband networks to enterprises as a fully integrated, end-to-end managed network service.

Ray Mota, CEO and Principal Analyst at ACG Research, said: “Managed service providers have had success delivering SD-WANaaS to enterprise customers and our research shows strong market growth in that segment. With this extension to the Nuage SD-WAN 2.0 solution, leveraging the Asavie SD-Edge, service providers will be able to expand their offering to reach mobile users and IoT devices as well as desktops in branches. This new solution from Nuage and Asavie creates a much bigger addressable market and upsell opportunities for service providers to deliver business value to their enterprise customers.”

Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, said: “With the rapid increase in remote working and mobile professionals caused by COVID-19, the Asavie SD Edge mobile connectivity service is a great addition to the Nuage SD-WAN 2.0 enterprise offering. It extends the power and simplicity of SD-WAN to include mobile devices, which means all the power of the Nuage policy-driven approach and none of the hassles associated with managing VPN clients on disparate mobile and IoT devices. IT managers can focus their management policies on end users, no matter the devices they are using, ensuring they enjoy a seamless and consistent experience, which they’ve come to expect from Nuage.”

“The partnership with Nuage Networks is an opportunity to lead a redefinition of how mobile and network security can be made simpler and better for enterprise CIOs with a unified management and improved security and user experience.” said Ralph Shaw, CEO at Asavie. “We are excited by the opportunities this partnership will create for service providers and enterprise customers globally. Bringing together Asavie’s expertise in private mobile and IoT network security and management, with Nuage Networks’ strength in SD-WAN and Nokia’s reach in mission-critical networks, creates many synergies and a potential for significant growth and innovation.”

To learn more join Nokia’s Nuage Networks and Asavie during a joint webinar on May 12 where the two companies will further discuss the benefits of their joint solution to service providers and enterprises. To register for the event, click here .

