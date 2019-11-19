Press Release

Nokia secures 49th commercial contract by fully supporting DOCOMO PACIFIC to deliver first commercial 5G in the Marianas

Nokia is the primary vendor for DOCOMO PACIFIC, the leading telecommunications provider in Guam and the Mariana Islands

DOCOMO PACIFIC has launched the first operational 5G network in the region for enterprise customers in the villages of Tamuning and Hagåtña using Nokia’s end-to-end 5G solution

·The deal is Nokia’s 49th 5G commercial contract, demonstrating Nokia’s solid 5G momentum

19 November 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia, working in partnership with DOCOMO PACIFIC, is powering connectivity in Guam with the first commercial 5G service in the Marianas. This marks Nokia’s 49th 5G commercial contract.

Nokia is enabling end-user (BtoB) commercial 5G services for enterprise customers on the islands of the Marianas. Nokia has already played a key role in the establishment of DOCOMO 5G Open LabTM, which allows local and global partners to test and collaborate on creating practical solutions that are powered by 5G.

Guam already has some of the most advanced telecommunications infrastructure in the South Pacific region, and 5G is set to transform the island’s economy, as well as the enterprises that work there. Using Nokia’s comprehensive end-to-end portfolio, DOCOMO PACIFIC,INC will be able to deliver high performance, reliable 5G networks to provide next-generation connectivity and drive enterprise in one of the remotest regions on earth.

The deal with DOCOMO PACIFIC is Nokia’s 49th commercial contract, demonstrating that Nokia continues to see solid 5G momentum. Nokia is currently powering 16 live 5G networks globally.

John Harington, Head of Nokia Japan, said: “We are excited to be strengthening our partnership with DOCOMO PACIFIC, and delivering next-generation 5G connectivity to the region. Network reliability is essential in such remote areas of the planet, and we’re proud that DOCOMO PACIFIC is using our end-to-end portfolio to deploy their commercial network.”

