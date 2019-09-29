Log in
NOKIA OYJ

(NOKIA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD. - 09/27 11:29:42 am
4.5925 EUR   +1.44%
Nokia secures KDDI 5G deal

09/29/2019 | 10:00pm EDT
  • Nokia has been selected as a primary partner to upgrade KDDI’s network for 5G
  • KDDI will launch 5G with Nokia’s industry-leading radio access solution, AirScale, in 2020  

30 September 2019

Espoo, Finland – KDDI Corporation, a leading telecoms company in Japan, has selected Nokia as a primary partner to upgrade its 4G network to 5G with Nokia’s industry-leading radio access solution AirScale, which supports both 4G and 5G operations. This will allow KDDI to modernize its 4G network and meet the growing consumer and industrial demands for 5G.

The contract for 5G radio re-enforces the strong relationship between the two companies, which dates back over two decades. Nokia is an existing supplier to KDDI across multiple technologies, including radio, fixed networks, mobile core network and multiple software solutions. The 5G network will support KDDI across both cmWave and mmWave 5G frequency bands and can be deployed in both distributed and centralized architectures.  

The network will be deployed across Japan and will deliver enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) to consumers and enhanced Machine Type Communication (eMTC) enabling multiple new applications and services for industries in the 5G era. The network architecture will also be transformed to enable 5G Ultra Reliable Low Latency Connectivity (URLLC).  

John Harrington, Head of Nokia Japan, said: “This deal will allow KDDI to get ready for the 5G era and we are honoured and excited to continue our long-term relationship. As an end-to-end supplier of multiple technologies to KDDI, we look forward to transforming the network and launching 5G for consumers and industries.”

Nokia currently has 48 global 5G commercial contracts, including live networks in the US, Latin America, Europe, Korea and Australia. Our track record of providing the world’s best performing 4G networks*, reflects well in our 5G commercial success. In fact, all our LTE customers that announced 5G plans have continued with us, showing their faith in the power of Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio.

* according to RootMetrics 1H2019 study - https://www.nokia.com/blog/nokia-gains-top-network-performance-rootscores-again/

Resources:

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity. www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 23 385 M
EBIT 2019 2 105 M
Net income 2019 -21,0 M
Finance 2019 1 996 M
Yield 2019 4,35%
P/E ratio 2019 -7 176x
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 0,98x
Capitalization 25 786 M
Technical analysis trends NOKIA OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 5,57  €
Last Close Price 4,59  €
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rajeev Suri President & Chief Executive Officer
Risto Kalevi Siilasmaa Chairman
Joerg Erlemeier Chief Operating Officer
Kristian Pullola Chief Financial Officer
Marcus Weldon Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOKIA OYJ-9.99%28 231
CISCO SYSTEMS12.72%207 340
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.30.03%41 988
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS47.94%28 346
ERICSSON AB0.08%26 615
ARISTA NETWORKS15.23%18 608
