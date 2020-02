The value of the acquisition was not released.

The 2014-founded Elenion develops silicon photonics technologies for short-reach and high-performance optical interfaces.

"Ownership of these key assets brings time-to-market and cost advantages to Nokia's broad portfolio of networking solutions by applying the massive scale and economies of silicon design and manufacturing to the optical supply chain," Nokia said in a statement.

