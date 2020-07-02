Log in
Nokia to unveil breakthrough innovation in data center networking #TheSwitchisOn

07/02/2020

Media Advisory

Nokia to unveil breakthrough innovation in data center networking #TheSwitchisOn

          

  • Company to host virtual event: “The Switch is on,” Thursday, July 9, 2020, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)
     
  • Nokia President of IP and Optical Networks, Basil Alwan, to share company news about a new era of data center networking

2 July 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia will host a webcast to announce a new era in data center networking that will offer cloud builders an unprecedented ability to adapt, automate and scale. “The Switch is on” event runs Thursday, July 9 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), and will include presentations by Nokia senior leaders.

To attend this event, please register here.

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
