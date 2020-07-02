Media Advisory

Nokia to unveil breakthrough innovation in data center networking #TheSwitchisOn

Company to host virtual event: “The Switch is on,” Thursday, July 9, 2020, 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Pacific Time (PT)



Nokia President of IP and Optical Networks, Basil Alwan, to share company news about a new era of data center networking

2 July 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia will host a webcast to announce a new era in data center networking that will offer cloud builders an unprecedented ability to adapt, automate and scale. “The Switch is on” event runs Thursday, July 9 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (PT), and will include presentations by Nokia senior leaders.

To attend this event, please register here

