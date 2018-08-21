Log in
Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Extreme grip for trailers – Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T completes the Nokian Tyres’ winter truck tire range

08/21/2018 | 09:12am CEST

Tue August 21 10:00 am 2018 in category Product news

Nokian Heavy Tyres, Nokia, Finland, 21 August 2018 - Wherever the conditions and legislation demand specialized winter truck tires, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck product line is synonymous with top-notch winter grip and durability. Now our flagship winter product line is completed with a tire especially designed for trailer use, Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T.

Harsh winter conditions set special demands for trailer tires as well. Particularly lateral and braking grip are needed when hauling a timber trailer on small forest roads or moving heavy loads on curly mountain roads covered with ice. The new Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T gives you more confidence in these extreme circumstances.

'The Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T is designed to replace the classic Nokian NTR-827 tire', says Nokian Heavy Tyres Product Manager Teppo Siltanen. 'It is a completely new design that boasts all the features that have made the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck line famous.'

These winter features include the new wide zigzag-shape grooves that improve self-cleaning and grip on snow. There is also a new type of trapeze-shaped siping that keeps its grip even when worn, and a new strong shoulder design that does not mind tight cornering. When extreme winter grip is needed, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T can easily be studded with its marked stud places.

'It's important that the grip lasts the tire lifetime', Teppo Siltanen points out. 'Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T has staggered tread pattern that wears evenly, improving the mileage'.

The tire is suitable for all-year use when installed in the autumn.

Other products in the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck range include the drive axle tires Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck D and E as well as the steering axle tires Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck F2.

'Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T tire has a low rolling resistance and low tire noise', says Teppo Siltanen. 'We value both the comfort of driving and the environment.'

More information and photos:

Photos and press materials: www.nokiantyres.com/hakkapeliittatrucktPR

Company website: www.nokiantyres.com/heavy

Further information:

Toni Silfverberg, Head of Sales & Marketing, Nokian Heavy Tyres Ltd, toni.silfverberg@nokiantyres.com, tel. +358 10 401 7854

Teppo Siltanen, Product Manager TBR, Nokian Heavy Tyres Ltd, teppo.siltanen@nokiantyres.com, tel. +358 10 401 7709

Disclaimer

Nokian Tyres plc published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 07:11:04 UTC
