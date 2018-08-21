Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Extreme grip for trailers – Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T completes the Nokian Tyres’ winter truck tire range

Tue August 21 10:00 am 2018 in category Product news

Nokian Heavy Tyres, Nokia, Finland, 21 August 2018 - Wherever the conditions and legislation demand specialized winter truck tires, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck product line is synonymous with top-notch winter grip and durability. Now our flagship winter product line is completed with a tire especially designed for trailer use, Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T.

Harsh winter conditions set special demands for trailer tires as well. Particularly lateral and braking grip are needed when hauling a timber trailer on small forest roads or moving heavy loads on curly mountain roads covered with ice. The new Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T gives you more confidence in these extreme circumstances.

'The Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T is designed to replace the classic Nokian NTR-827 tire', says Nokian Heavy Tyres Product Manager Teppo Siltanen. 'It is a completely new design that boasts all the features that have made the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck line famous.'

These winter features include the new wide zigzag-shape grooves that improve self-cleaning and grip on snow. There is also a new type of trapeze-shaped siping that keeps its grip even when worn, and a new strong shoulder design that does not mind tight cornering. When extreme winter grip is needed, the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T can easily be studded with its marked stud places.

'It's important that the grip lasts the tire lifetime', Teppo Siltanen points out. 'Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T has staggered tread pattern that wears evenly, improving the mileage'.

The tire is suitable for all-year use when installed in the autumn.

Other products in the Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck range include the drive axle tires Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck D and E as well as the steering axle tires Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck F2.

'Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T tire has a low rolling resistance and low tire noise', says Teppo Siltanen. 'We value both the comfort of driving and the environment.'

