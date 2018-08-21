Nokian Renkaat Oyj : Tyres seeks growth beyond northern roads – a broad selection of high-quality tires for trucks and buses on display at Elmia Lastbil 2018

Tue August 21 10:00 am 2018 in category Product news

Nokian Heavy Tyres, Nokia, Finland, 21 August 2018 - Nokian Tyres is famous for the consistent safety and quality of its products, especially its supremely durable ranges of premium winter tires, Nokian Hakkapeliitta and Nokian Hakka, as well as Nokian Noktop retreads. The company, now celebrating its 120th anniversary, is also deploying its deep experience and knowledge for a wide selection of tires for trucks and buses.

At Elmia Lastbil on August 22-25th 2018 in Jönköping, Sweden, Nokian Tyres presents its continuously widening portfolio of products for the truck and bus segment, featuring several brand new products - with world-class features to give you peace of mind on and off the road.

The main attractions from Nokian Tyres this year are the new Nokian R-Truck series and Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T, with distinct features for different needs. The new products are an essential part of Nokian Tyres' brand, renewing itself for future industry challenges, and maintaining its status as an expert in extreme driving conditions.

From tires designed for economy-driven everyday use, to solutions for demanding on/off road conditions and harsh weather, there is something for every trucking professional to come see and feel at Elmia Lastbil, stand B03:68.

NEW: Nokian R-Truck Series - the best of both worlds

The brand new Nokian R-Truck tire range is built for challenging on and off-road conditions, and it is on display for the first time at Elmia Lastbil. When the highway comes to an end, and you have to make a turn to a rocky construction site or a muddy forest road, Nokian R-Truck is there for you all the way.

Combining effective highway properties with great grip, sturdiness, and self-cleaning for off-road use, Nokian R-Truck gives you safety, reliability, and peace of mind. Nokian R-Truck is suitable for use in all weathers, all year round. The economical and durable tire is available in three varieties: Nokian R-Truck Steer, Nokian R-Truck Drive, and Nokian R-Truck Trailer. The all-new tread pattern is also available as Nokian Noktop 85 retreading material.

NEW: Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T - extreme grip and control for your trailer

When winter hits hard, and a regular tire just isn't enough, you need a little extra for your trailer. Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T, also on display here for the first time, is just that, with its all-season extreme grip, wide grooves to improve self-cleaning, and staggered tread pattern providing high mileage. Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck T is a much-awaited addition to Nokian Hakkapeliitta Truck product family.

Nokian E-Truck Series - when facing serious distances

Nokian E-Truck is a range of medium and regional haul tires designed especially for European roads. Built to cover long distances, Nokian E-Truck range provides you with all the comfortable, trouble-free, and economical kilometers you need.

Made with a special rubber compound, designed to minimize rolling resistance, the Nokian E-Truck tires are not only durable, but also silent, safe, and eco-friendly. Like the Nokian R-Truck series, Nokian E-Truck comes in three varieties: Nokian E-Truck Steer, Nokian E-Truck Drive and Nokian E-Truck Trailer. Nokian E-Truck Drive is also available as Nokian Noktop 48 traction retread.

Nokian Noktop Retreading Materials - sensible tire management

Retreading tires is a huge trend in the transport industry. By retreading your tires, you are able to increase their lifecycle and get cost savings while protecting the environment. Nokian Noktop retreading materials give your tires a new life, and they are available for all quality tires of any brand. It is possible you are using our retreads already!

We welcome you to see and feel all of these new products and more at Elmia Lastbil 2018! With our vast experience of harsh northern driving conditions, Nokian Tyres will show the way to the future of trucking.

Event: Elmia Lastbil - International trade fair for the haulage and transport industry

Where: Jönköping, Sweden, Stand #B03:68

When: August 22-25th 2018

More information: https://www.elmia.se/en/lastbil/

Further information:

Toni Silfverberg, Head of Sales & Marketing, Nokian Heavy Tyres Ltd, toni.silfverberg@nokiantyres.com, tel. +358 10 401 7854

