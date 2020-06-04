Nomad Foods : to Present at the dbAccess Global Consumer Virtual Conference

Log in
NOMAD FOODS LIMITED

06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today announced that Stefan Descheemaeker, Chief Executive Officer, and Samy Zekhout, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the dbAccess Global Consumer Virtual Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET. An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on Nomad Foods’ website at http://www.nomadfoods.com.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie's and Goodfella's, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 2 455 M 2 751 M 2 751 M
Net income 2020 227 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2020 935 M 1 048 M 1 048 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 728 M 4 189 M 4 178 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
Nbr of Employees 4 775
Free-Float 86,8%
Chart NOMAD FOODS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Nomad Foods Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMAD FOODS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 23,79 €
Last Close Price 18,96 €
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéfan Descheemaeker Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Noam Gottesman Co-Chairman
Martin E. Franklin Co-Chairman
Samy René Zekhout Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Myners Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMAD FOODS LIMITED-4.78%4 189
NESTLÉ S.A.-0.88%310 944
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-5.43%74 357
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.27.62%52 075
DANONE-15.67%45 378
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.55%38 256
