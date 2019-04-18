Nomad Foods : to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, May 9, 2019

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today it will report results
for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before New York Stock
Exchange market open on Thursday, May 9, 2019. A conference call with
members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the
results with additional comments and details.
The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight
Time on Thursday, May 9, 2019. To participate on the live call listeners
in North America may dial +1-800-263-0877 and international listeners
may dial +1-646-828-8143. Additionally, there will be a presentation to
accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast both can be
accessed at Nomad Foods’ website at www.nomadfoods.com
under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be
available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and
can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921
and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay
pin number is 9138035.
About Nomad Foods
Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a
global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the
frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's
portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt
Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for
generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high
quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United
Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.
