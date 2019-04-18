Log in
Nomad Foods : to Report First Quarter 2019 Results on Thursday, May 9, 2019

0
04/18/2019 | 06:46am EDT

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) announced today it will report results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 before New York Stock Exchange market open on Thursday, May 9, 2019. A conference call with members of the executive management team will be held to discuss the results with additional comments and details.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time on Thursday, May 9, 2019. To participate on the live call listeners in North America may dial +1-800-263-0877 and international listeners may dial +1-646-828-8143. Additionally, there will be a presentation to accompany the conference call and the call is being webcast both can be accessed at Nomad Foods’ website at www.nomadfoods.com under Investor Relations. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company website for two weeks following the event and can be accessed by listeners in North America by dialing +1-844-512-2921 and by international listeners by dialing +1-412-317-6671; the replay pin number is 9138035.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is a leading frozen foods company building a global portfolio of best-in-class food companies and brands within the frozen category and across the broader food sector. The company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, Iglo, Aunt Bessie’s and Goodfella’s, have been a part of consumers’ meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.


© Business Wire 2019
