Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  NOMURA Co., Ltd.    9716   JP3762400004

NOMURA CO., LTD.

(9716)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

China revises up GDP growth for 2014-2018, on track to double economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/20/2020 | 03:07am EST
A man cycles under the Guomao Bridge in Beijing

China has revised up its economic growth by 0.1 percentage points each year between 2014 and 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said, making it easier for Beijing to fulfil its goal of doubling the size of the economy by 2020 from 2010.

Annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth for 2014-2018 has been raised to 7.4%, 7.0%, 6.8%, 6.9% and 6.7% from 7.3%, 6.9%, 6.7%, 6.8% and 6.6% previously, the latest data from the statistical bureau showed on Saturday.

Based on the revised figures, real GDP growth of at least 5.6% in 2020 would be enough for achieving Beijing's target to double GDP in the decade to 2020, according to Reuters calculations, in line with analysts' estimates.

"We believe this revision provides Beijing with some flexibility in setting its 2020 growth target and precludes the need to introduce another round of massive stimulus that could rapidly increase systemic risks," said Nomura analysts in a note on Monday.

Policy sources have told Reuters that Beijing plans to set a lower growth target of around 6% this year from last year's 6-6.5%, relying on increased infrastructure spending to ward off a sharper slowdown. Key targets are due to be announced in March.

China's economic growth cooled to 6.1% in 2019, its weakest in nearly 30 years amid a bruising trade war with the United States, and more stimulus is expected this year as Beijing tries to boost sluggish investment and demand.

Many China observers generally see this year as crucial for the ruling Communist Party to fulfil its goal of doubling gross domestic product (GDP) and incomes in the decade to 2020, and turning China into a "moderately prosperous" nation.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA CO., LTD.
01/17China's Economic Growth Slows to Near 30-Year Low -- Update
DJ
01/17Bank of England to hold steady on January 30 but chance of a cut high - Reute..
RE
01/16Foreign investment banks with majority stakes in China units
RE
01/16UK housing market gets a boost from election - RICS
RE
01/14Tech Down As Trade-Deal Fears Resurface -- Tech Roundup
DJ
01/14In a Year of Trade War, U.S. Deficit with China Shrank
DJ
01/13Financials Up As Fintech Speculation Continues Into 2020 -- Financials Roundu..
DJ
01/13Health Care Down As Traders Hedge On Deal Outlook -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
01/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher as Geopolitical Risks Abate
DJ
01/13Global Stocks Tick Up as Geopolitical Risks Abate
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 145 B
EBIT 2020 11 737 M
Net income 2020 8 082 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,34%
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
P/E ratio 2021 17,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,02x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,97x
Capitalization 147 B
Technical analysis trends NOMURA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1 660,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 324,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shuji Enomoto President & Representative Director
Masaru Watanabe Chairman
Masahiro Nakagawa Managing Director & General Manager-Administration
Kiyotaka Okumoto Managing Director & GM-Business Management
Tadashi Owada Director & General Manager-Second Business
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA CO., LTD.-7.15%1 337
CINTAS CORPORATION5.63%29 489
TELEPERFORMANCE4.32%14 771
EDENRED6.68%13 272
BUREAU VERITAS SA8.34%12 489
INTERTEK GROUP PLC1.78%12 487
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group