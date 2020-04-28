Important: Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand(PDF 24KB)

April 29, 2020
Important: Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand
Neither Nomura Holdings, Inc. nor any of its subsidiaries or affiliated companies (jointly Nomura) has any direct or indirect relationship with the domain names www.nomurainvest.com and www.nomuraholding.com, or with the company or companies which have registered such domain names, or with the activity of such company or companies. This warning is made without prejudice of any and all rights and remedies available to Nomura under any applicable law in relation to those domain names, the content of the corresponding web pages and the registrant or registrants, all of which are expressly reserved
If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link (https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgi-bin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:
-
Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
-
Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
-
Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
-
Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.
Disclaimer
