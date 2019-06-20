Important: Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand– Black Trading Corp(PDF 80KB)

Log in
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
Important: Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand– Black Trading Corp

06/20/2019 | 10:04pm EDT

June 21, 2019

Important: Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand- Black Trading Corp

Nomura have been made aware of a scam being perpetrated by individuals working for an entity which claims to be associated with Nomura.

These individuals are posing as employees of 'Black Trading Corp' at the website address "black-trading.com", which purports to be acting as an entity of Nomura Asset Management, and which appears to be operating an investment scam whereby the investor will be targeted with high fees in order to withdraw their investment.

While this company cites the Nomura address on its contact page, Nomura wishes to make clear that the Nomura Group comprising Nomura Holdings and its subsidiaries in Japan and overseas has no association whatsoever with 'Black Trading Corp'.

If you receive unsolicited communications relating to the Nomura Group, we recommend that you contact us directly via our feedback link

(https://www.nomuraholdings.com/cgibin/feedback.cgi) to authenticate the content of any such communication. In addition, Nomura recommends that you do not:

  • Make any payments without being certain the transaction is legitimate.
  • Provide any personal information or data to anyone you do not know.
  • Reply to suspicious emails or text messages or contact the sender.
  • Open suspicious website links or attachments as this may lead to an attempt to infect your computer or mobile device with a virus.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 02:03:04 UTC
