Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Japan's Nomura secures final approvals for China securities joint venture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 02:11am EST
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a signboard of Nomura Securities outside its branch in Tokyo

Japanese brokerage Nomura Holdings said on Friday its majority-owned joint venture in China has been licenced by the regulator to operate brokerage, investment consulting, proprietary trading and asset management businesses. "Through the new business, Nomura aims to leverage its global expertise to provide clients with diverse investment products and services for the Chinese market," the company said in a statement. The Shanghai-based Nomura Orient International Securities is 51% owned by Nomura Holdings, 24.9% by Orient International (Holding), with Shanghai Huangpu Investment Holding (Group) owning the 24.1% stake, according to the company.

(Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD 1.25% 22.68 End-of-day quote.157.18%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -0.57% 1406 End-of-day quote.-42.61%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -1.03% 538.3 End-of-day quote.30.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
02:11aJapan's Nomura secures final approvals for China securities joint venture
RE
01:22aNOMURA : China Joint Venture Receives Securities Business License(PDF 74KB)
PU
11/18Indonesia central bank seen holding policy rate after four successive cuts - ..
RE
11/15Applied Materials Up 10.3% After Earnings, Analyst Notes
DJ
11/15Thailand third-quarter GDP growth to slow further as export downturn deepens ..
RE
11/15China's major cities drag on new home prices in October
RE
11/13Materials Down on Trade-Deal Fears -- Materials Roundup
DJ
11/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/11NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 302 B
EBIT 2020 275 B
Net income 2020 222 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,05%
P/E ratio 2020 7,26x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,31x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,40x
Capitalization 1 706 B
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 490,70  JPY
Last Close Price 538,30  JPY
Spread / Highest target 7,75%
Spread / Average Target -8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.30.40%15 717
MORGAN STANLEY23.18%79 052
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.30.64%77 272
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION15.65%61 588
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY35.17%34 625
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.12%20 464
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group