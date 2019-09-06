Nomura : Acts as Bookrunner on Green Bond Offering for Mitsui Fudosan(PDF 108KB)

News Release

Nomura Acts as Bookrunner on Green Bond Offering for Mitsui

Fudosan

Tokyo, September 6, 2019-Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that it has priced a five-year Green Bond1 issue valued at 50 billion yen for Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Nomura acted as bookrunner and green bond structuring agent2 for the offering.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues are a key area of focus for Mitsui Fudosan Group. To achieve continuous value creation, in May 2018 the company established its long-term management plan Vision 2025 outlining six priority goals. Aimed at enhancing urban development to realize a sustainable society and continued profit growth, the goals include creating a society where a diverse workforce can thrive; achieving health, safety and security in people's daily lives; reducing environmental impact and generating energy; and continuously improving compliance and governance.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance the acquisition of reserved floors in the Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower in Tokyo, which was completed in March 2019. The building features an environmentally-friendly design, including super-insulated, high performance glass, total heat exchangers, LED lighting and solar power generating equipment.

The Nomura Group ESG Statement was published in January this year. The purpose of this statement is to further promote the realization of a sustainable environment and society by informing stakeholders about the firm's approach to ESG-related activities and its envisaged response to environmental and social risks.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have gained widespread recognition in recent years. As part of this, green bonds aimed at addressing environmental issues, social bonds that target improved social outcomes and sustainability bonds used for both social and green projects, have been attracting attention globally.

By underwriting these types of bonds, Nomura aims to support the growth of the SDG bond market in Japan, and serve as a bridge between investors who want to contribute to society and projects with capital needs that aim to resolve social issues such as climate change,