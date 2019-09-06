Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings Inc    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : Acts as Bookrunner on Green Bond Offering for Mitsui Fudosan(PDF 108KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 02:52am EDT

News Release

Nomura Acts as Bookrunner on Green Bond Offering for Mitsui

Fudosan

Tokyo, September 6, 2019-Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., today announced that it has priced a five-year Green Bond1 issue valued at 50 billion yen for Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. Nomura acted as bookrunner and green bond structuring agent2 for the offering.

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) issues are a key area of focus for Mitsui Fudosan Group. To achieve continuous value creation, in May 2018 the company established its long-term management plan Vision 2025 outlining six priority goals. Aimed at enhancing urban development to realize a sustainable society and continued profit growth, the goals include creating a society where a diverse workforce can thrive; achieving health, safety and security in people's daily lives; reducing environmental impact and generating energy; and continuously improving compliance and governance.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to refinance the acquisition of reserved floors in the Nihonbashi Muromachi Mitsui Tower in Tokyo, which was completed in March 2019. The building features an environmentally-friendly design, including super-insulated, high performance glass, total heat exchangers, LED lighting and solar power generating equipment.

The Nomura Group ESG Statement was published in January this year. The purpose of this statement is to further promote the realization of a sustainable environment and society by informing stakeholders about the firm's approach to ESG-related activities and its envisaged response to environmental and social risks.

The United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have gained widespread recognition in recent years. As part of this, green bonds aimed at addressing environmental issues, social bonds that target improved social outcomes and sustainability bonds used for both social and green projects, have been attracting attention globally.

By underwriting these types of bonds, Nomura aims to support the growth of the SDG bond market in Japan, and serve as a bridge between investors who want to contribute to society and projects with capital needs that aim to resolve social issues such as climate change,

  1. Green Bonds are any type of bond instrument where the proceeds will be exclusively applied to finance eligible Green Projects. Mitsui Fudo san has developed a framework fo r the offering in accordance with the 2018 Green Bond Principles and 2017 Green Bond Guidelines. Mitsui Fudo san's green bonds have received a Second-Pa rty Opinion from R&I, a rating company, to ensure the green bond framework conform s to the 2018 Green Bond Principles and the Japanese Ministry of Environment's 2017 Green Bond Guidelines. The company has received a GA1 rating. The bond offering is eligible for sub sidies under the Ministry of Environment's "FY2019 Financial Support Program for Green Bond Issuance. " (http://greenbondplatform.env.go.jp/en/)
  2. A green bond structuring agent supports the issuance of green bonds by advising issuers on the development of a framework and obtaining a second-party opinion. Nomura acted as green bond structuring agent together with SMBC Nikko for the offering.

innovation and regional revitalization. Nomura will also work to contribute to economic and sustainable social development and promote initiatives to achieve the SDGs.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an As ia- headquartered financial serv ices group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning ov er 30 countries. By connecting markets East & Wes t, Nomura s ervic es the needs of indiv iduals , institutions, corporates and governments through its four bus iness div isions : Retail, Asset Management, Wholes ale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merc hant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disc iplined entrepreneurship, serv ing c lients w ith creativ e solutions and c ons idered thought leaders hip. For further information about Nomura, visit w w w.nomura.com

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:51:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
02:52aNOMURA : Leads First Green Bond Offering in Japanese Chemical Industry(PDF 117KB..
PU
02:52aNOMURA : Acts as Bookrunner on Green Bond Offering for Mitsui Fudosan(PDF 108KB)
PU
09/04Investors with 'smoking gun' can sue banks for Fannie, Freddie bond rigging -..
RE
09/04BAT launches more vaping products in Japan to take on Philip Morris
RE
09/02NOMURA : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 90KB)
PU
09/02NOMURA : and Nomura Research Institute Establish Joint Venture Company(PDF 113KB..
PU
08/29Tech Up on Trade Hopes -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/29Consumer Cos Up as Trade-Dispute Fears Fade -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
08/28Tokyo bourse to fine Nomura Securities over info leakage
AQ
08/26NOMURA : cuts recommendation on Hong Kong stocks as protests, trade war escalate
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 222 B
EBIT 2020 238 B
Net income 2020 177 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,95%
P/E ratio 2020 8,08x
P/E ratio 2021 9,95x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,19x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 1 455 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 422,70  JPY
Last Close Price 443,80  JPY
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -4,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC7.51%13 609
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC20.76%72 535
MORGAN STANLEY7.11%68 639
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-4.60%50 549
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY42.66%36 440
HUATAI SECURITIES19.32%22 978
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group