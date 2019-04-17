Nomura : Announces Launch of Joint Research on NOMURA-BPI SDG Bonds(PDF 25KB)

News Release

Nomura Announces Launch of Joint Research

on NOMURA-BPI SDG Bonds

Tokyo, April 17, 2019-Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (NSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) today announced that they will start joint research to provide a new sub-index to the Nomura Bond Performance Index (NOMURA-BPI). The sub-index has been tentatively named NOMURA-BPI SDG Bonds.

The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) have gained widespread recognition in recent years. As part of this, green bonds aimed at addressing environmental issues, social bonds that target social outcomes, and sustainability bonds used for both social and green projects have been attracting attention globally.

The importance of incorporating environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into investment strategies continues to be the subject of active discussion. Going forward, the need to include performance evaluation and risk analysis of SDG bonds in ESG investing is expected to increase.

NOMURA-BPI1 was developed in 1986 to reflect the overall performance of the secondary market for publicly offered, fixed-income bonds issued in Japan. The new index will select SDG bonds from a universe of NOMURA-BPI constituents based on certain rules, as well as calculate the return on investment.

The index will be developed by NSC's Index Operations Department. NRI will determine eligibility as SDG bonds and provide data associated with the index.

The index value, rulebook and other details will be publicly available on NSC's web site, http://qr.nomura.co.jp/en/bpi/index.html, from autumn 2019.

By developing this index, NSC and NRI aim to contribute to economic and sustainable social development and promote initiatives to achieve the SDGs, while supporting the growth of the SDG bond market in Japan.

1 Called the NRIBond Performance Index (NRI-BPI) when initially published.