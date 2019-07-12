Nomura : Announces Management Change(PDF 79KB)

News Release

Nomura AnnouncesManagement Change

Tokyo, July 12, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management change effective August 1, 2019.

Name Current Position New Position Rikiya Head of General Services Group Head of Corporate Services Nonomura

