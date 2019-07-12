Nomura : Announces Management Change(PDF 79KB)

Log in
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
Nomura : Announces Management Change

07/12/2019 | 02:41am EDT

News Release

Nomura AnnouncesManagement Change

Tokyo, July 12, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management change effective August 1, 2019.

Name

Current Position

New Position

Rikiya

Head of General Services

Group Head of Corporate Services

Nonomura

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of indiv iduals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four bus iness div isions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit w ww.nomura.com/

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 06:39:08 UTC
