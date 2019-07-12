Nomura : Announces Management Change(PDF 79KB)

News Release
Nomura AnnouncesManagement Change
Tokyo, July 12, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the following management change effective August 1, 2019.
|
Name
|
Current Position
|
New Position
|
Rikiya
|
Head of General Services
|
Group Head of Corporate Services
|
Nonomura
|
|
ends
Nomura
Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of indiv iduals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four bus iness div isions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit w ww.nomura.com/
Disclaimer
Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 12 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2019 06:39:08 UTC