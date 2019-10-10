Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : Announces Marco Patuano as Senior Advisor(PDF 24KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 03:41am EDT

News Release

Nomura Announces Marco Patuano as Senior Advisor

London, October 10, 2019-Nomura, Asia's global investment bank, today announced a working partnership with Marco Patuano, who will act as a Senior Advisor. Based in Milan, Mr. Patuano will provide market advice across Nomura's European investment banking business with a focus on Italy.

Stefano Giudici, Head of Investment Banking Italy, commented: "Having had the privilege to work with Marco over the years, we strongly believe that his clear strategic vision and proven multi sectorial experience will benefit our clients in Italy."

Charles Pitts-Tucker, International Head of Investment Banking, said: "We are excited to work with an experienced professional of Marco's caliber. His impressive leadership track record will further support our growing Investment Banking business in Italy and across Europe."

Takeshi Imatoki, Country Manager for Italy, added: "Marco's appointment will further boost our capabilities in accessing and servicing key corporate and financial clients across Italy, where we have operated for over 30 years."

Mr. Patuano spent more than 26 years at Telecom Italia where he covered several leadership roles in Italy and Latin America including serving as Group CEO from 2011 to 2016. He was most recently CEO of Edizione, the European active investor which controls Atlantia and Autogrill and is the largest shareholder in Cellnex.

ends

For further information please contact:

Name

Company

Telephone and mail

Nicholas Probert

Nomura

44-207-102-1828

nicholas.probert@nomura.com

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking) and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 07:40:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
03:41aNOMURA : Announces Marco Patuano as Senior Advisor(PDF 24KB)
PU
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Higher Ahead of Powell Speech
DJ
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Higher Ahead of Powell Speech
DJ
10/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Drift Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes
DJ
10/09China's Sept new loans seen rising, more policy easing expected
RE
10/07LINE : LVC, and Nomura Sign Final Capital Alliance Agreement to Explore Blockcha..
AQ
10/04SoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
10/04SoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
10/04NOMURA : LINE, LVC, and Nomura Sign Final Capital Alliance Agreement to Explore ..
PU
10/04NOMURA : Leads Green Bond Offering for Japan Housing Finance Agency (PDF 27KB)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 245 B
EBIT 2020 238 B
Net income 2020 179 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,92%
P/E ratio 2020 8,33x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 1 493 B
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 432,70  JPY
Last Close Price 462,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,1%
Spread / Average Target -6,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.11.92%13 907
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.18.15%70 967
MORGAN STANLEY1.99%65 813
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-14.11%46 052
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY39.48%34 953
HUATAI SECURITIES16.36%21 969
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group