Nomura : Announces Results of Participation in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback(PDF 197KB)

Nomura Announces Results of Participation in Nomura Research

Institute Share Buyback

Tokyo, July 30, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it would participate in a self-tender offer (Tender Offer) by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI).1

The Tender Offer period ended on July 29, 2019. The number of shares Nomura tendered and the estimated gain from the sale are as outlined below.

Number of shares tendered in Tender Offer

(1) Shares owned before Tender Offer 275,832,810 shares (including 67,518,000 shares held by Nomura Facilities) (Percentage of total outstanding shares: 36.59%) (2) Number of shares tendered 101,910,700 shares (Percentage of total outstanding shares: 13.52%) (3) Number of shares sold 101,889,300 shares (Percentage of total outstanding shares: 13.52%) (4) Number of shares owned after 173,943,510 shares (including 67,518,000 completion of Tender Offer shares held by Nomura Facilities) (Percentage of total outstanding shares: 23.08%) 2. Overview of the Tender Offer Tender offer period July 1, 2019 - July 29, 2019 Settlement date August 21, 2019

3. Sale price and number of shares sold Sale price per share: 1,570 yen

Number of shares sold: 101,889,300 shares

Total amount sold: 159,966,201,000 yen

Future outlook

In conjunction with the sale of a portion of the NRI shares it owns, Nomura expects to book an extraordinary gain of approximately 151 billion yen in its FY2019/20 non-consolidated financial results. In addition, Nomura expects to book an estimated pretax income of 73

1 Please refer to the news release entitled "Nomura to Participate in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback" announced on June

18, 2019 for further details: https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20190618/20190618.pdf