Nomura : Announces Results of Participation in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback(PDF 197KB)

Nomura : Announces Results of Participation in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback
07/30/2019 | 07:10am EDT
Nomura Announces Results of Participation in Nomura Research
Institute Share Buyback
Tokyo, July 30,2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it would participate in a self-tender offer (Tender Offer) by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI).1
The Tender Offer period ended on July 29, 2019. The number of shares Nomura tendered and the estimated gain from the sale are as outlined below.
Number of shares tendered in Tender Offer
(1)
Shares owned before Tender Offer
275,832,810 shares (including 67,518,000
shares held by Nomura Facilities)
(Percentage of total outstanding shares:
36.59%)
(2)
Number of shares tendered
101,910,700 shares
(Percentage of total outstanding shares:
13.52%)
(3)
Number of shares sold
101,889,300 shares
(Percentage of total outstanding shares:
13.52%)
(4)
Number of shares owned after
173,943,510 shares (including 67,518,000
completion of Tender Offer
shares held by Nomura Facilities)
(Percentage of total outstanding shares:
23.08%)
2. Overview of the Tender Offer
Tender offer period
July 1, 2019 - July 29, 2019
Settlement date
August 21, 2019
3. Sale price and number of shares sold Sale price per share: 1,570 yen
Number of shares sold: 101,889,300 shares
Total amount sold: 159,966,201,000 yen
Future outlook
In conjunction with the sale of a portion of the NRI shares it owns, Nomura expects to book an extraordinary gain of approximately 151 billion yen in its FY2019/20 non-consolidated financial results. In addition, Nomura expects to book an estimated pretax income of 73
1 Please refer to the news release entitled "Nomura to Participate in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback" announced on June
billion yen in its second quarter consolidated financial results. NRI will remain an equity method affiliate of Nomura.
