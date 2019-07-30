Log in
Nomura : Announces Results of Participation in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback(PDF 197KB)

07/30/2019 | 07:10am EDT

News Release

Nomura Announces Results of Participation in Nomura Research

Institute Share Buyback

Tokyo, July 30, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. recently announced that it would participate in a self-tender offer (Tender Offer) by Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI).1

The Tender Offer period ended on July 29, 2019. The number of shares Nomura tendered and the estimated gain from the sale are as outlined below.

Number of shares tendered in Tender Offer

(1)

Shares owned before Tender Offer

275,832,810 shares (including 67,518,000

shares held by Nomura Facilities)

(Percentage of total outstanding shares:

36.59%)

(2)

Number of shares tendered

101,910,700 shares

(Percentage of total outstanding shares:

13.52%)

(3)

Number of shares sold

101,889,300 shares

(Percentage of total outstanding shares:

13.52%)

(4)

Number of shares owned after

173,943,510 shares (including 67,518,000

completion of Tender Offer

shares held by Nomura Facilities)

(Percentage of total outstanding shares:

23.08%)

2. Overview of the Tender Offer

Tender offer period

July 1, 2019 - July 29, 2019

Settlement date

August 21, 2019

3. Sale price and number of shares sold Sale price per share: 1,570 yen

Number of shares sold: 101,889,300 shares

Total amount sold: 159,966,201,000 yen

Future outlook

In conjunction with the sale of a portion of the NRI shares it owns, Nomura expects to book an extraordinary gain of approximately 151 billion yen in its FY2019/20 non-consolidated financial results. In addition, Nomura expects to book an estimated pretax income of 73

1 Please refer to the news release entitled "Nomura to Participate in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback" announced on June

18, 2019 for further details: https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20190618/20190618.pdf

billion yen in its second quarter consolidated financial results. NRI will remain an equity method affiliate of Nomura.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com/

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2019 11:09:11 UTC
