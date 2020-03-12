Nomura : Announces Results of Tender Offer to Delist Capital Nomura Securities(PDF 73KB)

Nomura Announces Results of Tender Offer to Delist Capital Nomura

Securities

Tokyo, March 13, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the successful completion of its tender offer to delist the shares of its consolidated subsidiary Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited ("CNS") from the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET").

The tender offer was announced on December 17, 20191 and conducted from January 2, 2020 to March 5, 2020 in accordance with local laws and regulations.

Effective March 20, 2020, CNS will delist from SET.

1. Results of the Tender Offer

Type Number Percentage of total Percentage of total of shares of shares outstanding shares voting rights Shares held by Ordinary 1,844,659,931 85.78% 85.78% Nomura Group prior shares to the Tender Offer Number of shares Ordinary 305,809,069 14.22% 14.22% scheduled to be shares purchased Number of shares Ordinary 286,367,088 13.32% 13.32% tendered shares Number of shares Ordinary 286,367,088 13.32% 13.32% acquired shares Shares held by Ordinary 2,131,027,019 99.10% 99.10% Nomura Group after shares the Tender Offer

2. Impact on the Company's consolidated results

The impact of the Tender Offer on the Company's consolidated results is expected to be minimal.

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

1 https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20191217/20191217.pdf