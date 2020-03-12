Nomura : Announces Results of Tender Offer to Delist Capital Nomura Securities(PDF 73KB)

Log in
03/12/2020 | 11:28pm EDT

News Release

Nomura Announces Results of Tender Offer to Delist Capital Nomura

Securities

Tokyo, March 13, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the successful completion of its tender offer to delist the shares of its consolidated subsidiary Capital Nomura Securities Public Company Limited ("CNS") from the Stock Exchange of Thailand ("SET").

The tender offer was announced on December 17, 20191 and conducted from January 2, 2020 to March 5, 2020 in accordance with local laws and regulations.

Effective March 20, 2020, CNS will delist from SET.

1. Results of the Tender Offer

Type

Number

Percentage of total

Percentage of total

of shares

of shares

outstanding shares

voting rights

Shares

held

by

Ordinary

1,844,659,931

85.78%

85.78%

Nomura Group prior

shares

to the Tender Offer

Number

of

shares

Ordinary

305,809,069

14.22%

14.22%

scheduled

to

be

shares

purchased

Number of shares

Ordinary

286,367,088

13.32%

13.32%

tendered

shares

Number of shares

Ordinary

286,367,088

13.32%

13.32%

acquired

shares

Shares

held

by

Ordinary

2,131,027,019

99.10%

99.10%

Nomura Group after

shares

the Tender Offer

2. Impact on the Company's consolidated results

The impact of the Tender Offer on the Company's consolidated results is expected to be minimal.

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

1 https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20191217/20191217.pdf

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 13 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2020 03:27:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
