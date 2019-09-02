Nomura : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 90KB)
Nomura Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market
Tokyo, September 2,2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 18, 2019, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.
Details of share buyback
1.
Type of shares
Nomura Holdings common shares
2.
Number of shares repurchased
45,817,600 shares
3.
Aggregate purchase amount
18,488,337,240 yen
4.
Purchase period
August 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(Reference)
Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on June 18, 2019
1.
Type of shares
Nomura Holdings common shares
2.
Total shares authorized for repurchase
Up to 300 million shares
(8.6% of outstanding shares)
3. Total value of shares authorized for
Up to 150 billion yen
repurchase
4.
Period
June 19, 2019, to March 31, 2020
(excluding the ten business days following the
announcement of quarterly operating results)
5.
Method of repurchase
Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank
(The details of the trust agreement, including
the timing to start the buyback, will be decided
separately by a Representative Executive
Officer or the CFO)
The accumulative number of shares purchased as of August 31, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above:
1.
Number of shares repurchased
45,817,600 shares
2.
Aggregate purchase amount
18,488,337,240 yen
