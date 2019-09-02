Nomura : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 90KB)

Log in
Nomura : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market

09/02/2019

News Release

Nomura Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market

Tokyo, September 2, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 18, 2019, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details of share buyback

1.

Type of shares

Nomura Holdings common shares

2.

Number of shares repurchased

45,817,600 shares

3.

Aggregate purchase amount

18,488,337,240 yen

4.

Purchase period

August 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019

5.

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(Reference)

Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on June 18, 2019

1.

Type of shares

Nomura Holdings common shares

2.

Total shares authorized for repurchase

Up to 300 million shares

(8.6% of outstanding shares)

3. Total value of shares authorized for

Up to 150 billion yen

repurchase

4.

Period

June 19, 2019, to March 31, 2020

(excluding the ten business days following the

announcement of quarterly operating results)

5.

Method of repurchase

Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(The details of the trust agreement, including

the timing to start the buyback, will be decided

separately by a Representative Executive

Officer or the CFO)

The accumulative number of shares purchased as of August 31, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above:

1.

Number of shares repurchased

45,817,600 shares

2.

Aggregate purchase amount

18,488,337,240 yen

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit w ww.nomura.com/

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 06:36:07 UTC
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 226 B
EBIT 2020 238 B
Net income 2020 174 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,11%
P/E ratio 2020 7,80x
P/E ratio 2021 9,36x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,16x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,18x
Capitalization 1 424 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 427,91  JPY
Last Close Price 428,10  JPY
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target -0,04%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC3.71%13 403
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC22.07%73 319
MORGAN STANLEY4.64%68 573
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-7.85%50 026
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY39.41%34 775
HUATAI SECURITIES17.04%22 003
