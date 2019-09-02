Nomura : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 90KB)

News Release

Nomura Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market

Tokyo, September 2, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the status of its ongoing share buyback program resolved at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on June 18, 2019, pursuant to the company's articles of incorporation set out in accordance with Article 459-1 of the Companies Act of Japan.

Details of share buyback

1. Type of shares Nomura Holdings common shares 2. Number of shares repurchased 45,817,600 shares 3. Aggregate purchase amount 18,488,337,240 yen 4. Purchase period August 1, 2019, to August 31, 2019 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank

(Reference)

Share buyback program resolution at Board of Directors meeting on June 18, 2019

1. Type of shares Nomura Holdings common shares 2. Total shares authorized for repurchase Up to 300 million shares (8.6% of outstanding shares) 3. Total value of shares authorized for Up to 150 billion yen repurchase 4. Period June 19, 2019, to March 31, 2020 (excluding the ten business days following the announcement of quarterly operating results) 5. Method of repurchase Purchase on the stock exchange via trust bank (The details of the trust agreement, including the timing to start the buyback, will be decided separately by a Representative Executive Officer or the CFO)

The accumulative number of shares purchased as of August 31, 2019, pursuant to the Board of Directors' resolution above:

1. Number of shares repurchased 45,817,600 shares 2. Aggregate purchase amount 18,488,337,240 yen

ends

