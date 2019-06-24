Nomura : Announces Top Management Appointments(PDF 94KB)

News Release
Nomura Announces Top Management Appointments
Tokyo, June 24, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the appointment of members to Board of Directors and Executive Officers of the company.
1. Directors
|
|
Chairman
|
Member of the
|
|
|
Nomination
|
|
|
of the
|
|
Nobuyuki Koga
|
Committee and
|
|
Board of
|
|
|
Compensation
|
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Koji Nagai
|
Director
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shoichi Nagamatsu
|
Director
|
Executive Officer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Member of the
|
|
Hisato Miyashita
|
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
|
|
|
(full-time)
|
|
|
|
Chairman of the
|
|
Hiroshi Kimura
|
Outside
|
Nomination
|
Honorary Company Fellow,
|
Committee and
|
Director
|
Japan Tobacco Inc.
|
|
Compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
Member of the
|
|
Kazuhiko Ishimura
|
Outside
|
Nomination
|
Director & Chairman,
|
Committee and
|
Director
|
AGC Inc.
|
|
Compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
Advisor, IFRS Foundation
|
|
Outside
|
Chairman of the
|
Asia-Oceania Office
|
Noriaki Shimazaki
|
Former Executive Vice
|
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
|
President, Sumitomo
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
Certified Public Accountant
|
Mari Sono
|
Outside
|
Member of the
|
Former Commissioner of the
|
Director
|
Audit Committee
|
Securities and Exchange
|
|
|
|
|
Surveillance Commission
|
Michael Lim Choo
|
Outside
|
|
Former Executive Chairman
|
|
of PricewaterhouseCoopers,
|
San
|
Director
|
|
|
Singapore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Former Commissioner and
|
Laura Simone Unger
|
Outside
|
|
Acting Chairman of
|
Director
|
|
the U.S. Securities and
|
|
|
|
|
|
Exchange Commission
2. Executive Officers
|
Koji Nagai
|
Group CEO
|
Director, Representative
|
Executive Officer and President
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Representative
|
Shoichi Nagamatsu
|
|
Executive Officer and Deputy
|
|
|
President
|
Kentaro Okuda
|
Group Co-COO
|
Executive Officer and Deputy
|
President
|
|
|
Toshio Morita
|
Group Co-COO
|
Executive Managing Director
|
(President of Nomura
|
|
Securities Co., Ltd)
|
|
Junko Nakagawa
|
Head of Asset Management
|
Executive Managing Director
|
|
Division
|
|
Takumi Kitamura
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Executive Managing Director
|
|
|
|
Yuji Nakata
|
Group Entity Structure and Co-
|
Executive Managing Director
|
|
CRO
|
|
Tomoyuki Teraguchi
|
Chief Compliance Officer
|
Executive Managing Director
|
|
|
ends
Nomura
Nomura is an Asia- headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit w w w.nomura.com/
