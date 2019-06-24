Nomura : Announces Top Management Appointments(PDF 94KB)

Log in
Nomura : Announces Top Management Appointments

06/24/2019 | 02:35am EDT

News Release

Nomura Announces Top Management Appointments

Tokyo, June 24, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the appointment of members to Board of Directors and Executive Officers of the company.

1. Directors

Chairman

Member of the

Nomination

of the

Nobuyuki Koga

Committee and

Board of

Compensation

Directors

Committee

Koji Nagai

Director

Executive Officer

Shoichi Nagamatsu

Director

Executive Officer

Member of the

Hisato Miyashita

Director

Audit Committee

(full-time)

Chairman of the

Hiroshi Kimura

Outside

Nomination

Honorary Company Fellow,

Committee and

Director

Japan Tobacco Inc.

Compensation

Committee

Member of the

Kazuhiko Ishimura

Outside

Nomination

Director & Chairman,

Committee and

Director

AGC Inc.

Compensation

Committee

Advisor, IFRS Foundation

Outside

Chairman of the

Asia-Oceania Office

Noriaki Shimazaki

Former Executive Vice

Director

Audit Committee

President, Sumitomo

Corporation

Certified Public Accountant

Mari Sono

Outside

Member of the

Former Commissioner of the

Director

Audit Committee

Securities and Exchange

Surveillance Commission

Michael Lim Choo

Outside

Former Executive Chairman

of PricewaterhouseCoopers,

San

Director

Singapore

Former Commissioner and

Laura Simone Unger

Outside

Acting Chairman of

Director

the U.S. Securities and

Exchange Commission

2. Executive Officers

Koji Nagai

Group CEO

Director, Representative

Executive Officer and President

Director, Representative

Shoichi Nagamatsu

Executive Officer and Deputy

President

Kentaro Okuda

Group Co-COO

Executive Officer and Deputy

President

Toshio Morita

Group Co-COO

Executive Managing Director

(President of Nomura

Securities Co., Ltd)

Junko Nakagawa

Head of Asset Management

Executive Managing Director

Division

Takumi Kitamura

Chief Financial Officer

Executive Managing Director

Yuji Nakata

Group Entity Structure and Co-

Executive Managing Director

CRO

Tomoyuki Teraguchi

Chief Compliance Officer

Executive Managing Director

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia- headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit w w w.nomura.com/

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 06:34:02 UTC
