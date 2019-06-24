Nomura : Announces Top Management Appointments(PDF 94KB)

Tokyo, June 24, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced the appointment of members to Board of Directors and Executive Officers of the company.

2. Executive Officers

Koji Nagai Group CEO Director, Representative Executive Officer and President Director, Representative Shoichi Nagamatsu Executive Officer and Deputy President Kentaro Okuda Group Co-COO Executive Officer and Deputy President Toshio Morita Group Co-COO Executive Managing Director (President of Nomura Securities Co., Ltd) Junko Nakagawa Head of Asset Management Executive Managing Director Division Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer Executive Managing Director Yuji Nakata Group Entity Structure and Co- Executive Managing Director CRO Tomoyuki Teraguchi Chief Compliance Officer Executive Managing Director

