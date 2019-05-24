Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings Inc    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : CEO to take 30% pay cut after information leak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 06:37am EDT
Nomura Holdings' CEO Nagai attends an interview with Reuters in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - The chief executive of Nomura Holdings will take a 30% pay cut for three months over its improper handling of market information, marking the latest headache for CEO Koji Nagai, as he struggles to turn around the Japanese investment bank.

The incident comes a month after Nomura reported its first annual loss in a decade and said it would not pay out bonuses to directors.

Nagai, under pressure as Nomura wrestles with a restructuring plan that includes cutting $1 billion in costs from its wholesale business, told a news conference that he accepted responsibility for the information leak but would not step down.

"Management itself has to implement the reform measures, that is the duty of management," he said.

Nagai, a Nomura veteran, took the helm in 2012, after the previous CEO resigned over a widening insider trading scandal.

Nomura confirmed late on Thursday that information related to listing and delisting criteria now under review by the Tokyo Stock Exchange had been "handled improperly".

Nomura said an employee from its research unit leaked information about expected changes to the exchange's listing criteria to the chief strategist of its security arm, who then informed sales staff.

The sales staff, in turn, told clients, it said.

The leaked information was that the minimum market value of a company on the exchange's main board would likely be 25 billion yen ($228 million), Nomura said. The research unit employee had been a participant in a research panel to discuss a planned overhaul of the Tokyo exchange, Nomura said.

Two sources told Reuters that Japan's Financial Services Agency is planning to slap the company with a business improvement order - a formal warning from the regulator to improve business practices.

(Reporting by Taro Fuse, Takashi Umekawa and Junko Fujita; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Anshuman Daga)

By Taro Fuse and Takashi Umekawa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
06:37aNOMURA : CEO to take 30% pay cut after information leak
RE
06:33aUPDATE1 : Nomura Holdings CEO, other execs to take pay cuts for info leaks
AQ
01:53aNOMURA HOLDINGS CEO TO TAKE PAY CUT : sources
AQ
05/15Industrials Up Amid Trade-Negotiation Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
05/13Indonesia central bank seen holding rate as U.S.-China trade spat hits rupiah
RE
04/25ASIA MARKETS: Asia Markets Fall As South Korea Posts Weakest GDP Since Financ..
DJ
04/25NOMURA : suffers 1st annual loss in a decade, scraps directors' bonuses
RE
04/25NOMURA : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results(PDF 45KB)
PU
04/25NOMURA : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 21KB)
PU
04/25NOMURA : to Grant Restricted Stock Units (RSUs)(PDF 21KB)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 190 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 124 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,27%
P/E ratio 2020 9,29
P/E ratio 2021 7,26
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,01x
Capitalization 1 215 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 445  JPY
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-15.77%11 081
MORGAN STANLEY7.72%71 848
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP14.92%70 230
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)4.91%56 791
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY25.23%32 733
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD154.76%21 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About