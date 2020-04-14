Nomura : Changes Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results Announcement to May 8(PDF 21KB)

Nomura Changes Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results

Announcement to May 8

Tokyo, April 14, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. has changed the planned date of announcement of its operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, to 15:00 in Tokyo on May 8, 2020, due to delays in necessary procedures caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The firm had previously announced plans to issue its operating results on April 24, 2020.

Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com/) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

10:30 (BST)

05:30 (EDT)

