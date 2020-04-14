Nomura : Changes Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results Announcement to May 8(PDF 21KB)

Log in
Nomura Holdings, Inc.

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
Nomura : Changes Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results Announcement to May 8

04/14/2020

News Release

Nomura Changes Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results

Announcement to May 8

Tokyo, April 14, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. has changed the planned date of announcement of its operating results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, to 15:00 in Tokyo on May 8, 2020, due to delays in necessary procedures caused by the spread of the novel coronavirus. The firm had previously announced plans to issue its operating results on April 24, 2020.

Financial statements and presentation materials will be available on the Nomura Holdings website (https://www.nomura.com/) shortly after the announcement.

A live audio webcast of the company's conference call is scheduled to be delivered via nomura.com at:

18:30 (JST)

10:30 (BST)

05:30 (EDT)

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com.

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 06:02:12 UTC
