Nomura : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 21KB)

News Release

Nomura Declares Year-end Dividend Payment

Tokyo, May 8, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 5 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2020. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2020.

Recent dividends

Q2 Q4 Annual Dividend FY2017/18 Y9.0 Y11.0 Y20.0 FY2018/19 Y3.0 Y3.0 Y6.0 FY2019/20 Y15.0 Y5.0 Y20.0

