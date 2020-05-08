Nomura : Declares Year-end Dividend Payment(PDF 21KB)

News Release
Nomura Declares Year-end Dividend Payment
Tokyo, May 8, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that it has declared a dividend of 5 yen per share to shareholders of record as of the end of March 2020. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2020.
Recent dividends
|
|
Q2
|
Q4
|
Annual Dividend
|
|
|
|
|
FY2017/18
|
Y9.0
|
Y11.0
|
Y20.0
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018/19
|
Y3.0
|
Y3.0
|
Y6.0
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019/20
|
Y15.0
|
Y5.0
|
Y20.0
|
|
|
|
Nomura
Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com/
