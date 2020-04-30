Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Tokyo Stock Exchange - 04/28
429.3 JPY   -0.21%
03:38aNOMURA : Fy2019/20 3q
PU
04/28IMPORTANT : Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand(PDF 24KB)
PU
04/17CREDIT SUISSE : gets approval to take majority stake in China JV
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : FY2019/20 3Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/30/2020 | 03:38am EDT

Pillar 3 Regulatory Capital and Liquidity

Coverage Ratio Disclosures

for the quarterly period ended December 31, 2019

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

－ 1 －

CONTENTS

PART 1: NHI Consolidated Capital Ratios................................................................................................................................................

3

CHAPTER 1

Disclosure On Capital Items ............................................................................................................................................

3

CHAPTER 2

Consolidated Balance Sheet When The Regulatory Scope Of Consolidation Is Applied ................................................

8

CHAPTER 3

Quantitative Disclosure .................................................................................................................................................

10

CHAPTER 4 Terms And Conditions Of The Capital Instruments .......................................................................................................

14

1.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Common Stock.......................................................................................................................................

14

2. Nomura Holdings, Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and Write-

down Clause ....................................................................................................................................................................................

15

3.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds ..................................................................................

17

4.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds.....................................................................................

19

5.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds ...................................................................................

21

6.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds......................................................................................

23

7.

Minority Interest ..........................................................................................................................................................................

25

CHAPTER 5 Disclosure On Leverage Ratio.......................................................................................................................................

27

PART 2: NHI Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratios ..........................................................................................................................

29

CHAPTER 1 Quantitative Disclosure .................................................................................................................................................

29

PART 3: Disclosure Policy ......................................................................................................................................................................

31

－ 2 －

PART 1: NHI Consolidated Capital Ratios

CHAPTER 1 Disclosure On Capital Items

(Unit: JPY million, %)

CC1: Composition of regulatory capital

a

b

Basel III

Item

Reference

template No.

December 31,

September 30,

numbers

2019

2019

of CC2

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Instruments and Reserves(1)

1a+2-1c-26

Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus

2,756,356

2,773,327

related capital surplus and retained earnings

1a

out of which, capital and capital surplus

1,277,796

1,277,344

1a

2

out of which, retained earnings

1,691,967

1,636,353

2

1c

out of which, investments in own shares (-)

213,407

140,369

1c

26

out of which, expected outflow of funds from

businesses (-)

out of which, amounts except for the above items

1b

Share warrant related to common share

3

Accumulated other comprehensive income and other

(58,403)

(67,442)

3

disclosed reserves

5

Adjusted amount of minority interests related to

5

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital

6

Common Equity Tier 1 capital before

(A)

2,697,958

2,705,891

regulatory adjustments

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments(2)

8+9

Intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net

101,566

105,332

of related tax liability)

8

out of which, goodwill (net of related tax liability,

1,220

1,310

including those equivalent)

9

out of which, intangibles other than goodwill and

100,346

104,021

mortgage-servicing rights

Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability

10

excluding those arising from temporary differences

2,311

1,538

(net of tax liability)

11

Cash flow hedge reserve

12

Shortfall of provisions to expected losses

32,518

33,556

13

Securitization gain on sale

14

Own credit valuation

9,262

24,611

15

Defined-benefit pension fund net assets

12,834

11,802

16

Investments in own shares (if not already netted off

5,204

4,695

paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)

17

Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity

Investments in the capital of financial institutions

that are outside the scope of regulatory

18

consolidation, where the Group does not own more

than 10% of the issued share capital (net of eligible

short positions) (amount above 10% threshold)

－ 3 －

(Unit: JPY million, %)

a

b

Basel III

Item

Reference

template No.

December 31,

September 30,

numbers

2019

2019

of CC2

19+20+21

Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specific

items

out of which, significant investments in the capital

19

of financial institutions that are outside the scope

of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short

positions)

20

out of which, mortgage-servicing rights

21

out of which, deferred tax assets arising from

temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

22

Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specific

items

23

out of which, significant investments in the

common stock of financial institutions

24

out of which, mortgage-servicing rights

25

out of which, deferred tax assets arising from

temporary differences (net of related tax liability)

Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity

27

Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2

to cover deductions

28

Total regulatory adjustments to Common

(B)

163,699

181,538

Equity Tier 1 capital

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

29

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ((A) -(B))

(C)

2,534,259

2,524,353

Additional Tier 1 Capital: Instruments(3)

31a

Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as

shareholder's equity

31b

Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as share

30

warrant

32

Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as debt

165,000

165,000

Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by special

purpose vehicle, etc.

34-35

Adjusted amount of minority interests related to

1,827

1,930

Additional Tier 1 capital

33+35

Capital instruments subject to transitional

arrangements included in Additional Tier 1 capital

33

out of which, instruments issued by Group or

special purpose vehicle controlled by Group

out of which, instruments issued by consolidated

35

subsidiaries of Group (except for the special

purpose vehicle mentioned above)

36

Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory

(D)

166,827

166,930

adjustments

－ 4 －

(Unit: JPY million, %)

a

b

Basel III

Item

Reference

template No.

December 31,

September 30,

numbers

2019

2019

of CC2

Additional Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments

37

Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments

38

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1

instruments

Investments in the Additional Tier 1 instruments of

financial institutions that are outside the scope of

39

regulatory consolidation, where the Group does not

own more than 10% of the issued share capital (net

of eligible short positions) (amount above 10%

threshold)

Significant investments in the Additional Tier 1

40

instruments of financial institutions that are outside

the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible

short positions)

42

Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1

due to insufficient Tier2 to cover deductions

43

Regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1

(E)

capital

Additional Tier 1 Capital

44

Additional Tier 1 capital ((D) -(E))

(F)

166,827

166,930

Tier1 Capital

45

Tier 1 capital ((C) + (F))

(G)

2,701,086

2,691,284

Tier 2 Capital: Instruments and Provisions(4)

Tier 2 instruments classified as shareholder's equity

Tier 2 instruments classified as share warrant

46

Tier 2 instruments classified as debt

Tier 2 instruments issued by special purpose vehicle,

etc.

48-49

Adjusted amount of minority interests related to

431

455

Tier 2

47+49

Capital instruments subject to transitional

45,660

45,660

arrangements

47

out of which, instruments issued by Group or

45,660

45,660

special purpose vehicle controlled by Group

out of which, instruments issued by consolidated

49

subsidiaries of Group (except for the special

purpose vehicle mentioned above)

50

Provisions

50a

out of which, general provisions included in Tier 2

50b

out of which, eligible provisions included in Tier 2

51

Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments

(H)

46,091

46,115

－ 5 －

(Unit: JPY million, %)

a

b

Basel III

Item

Reference

template No.

December 31,

September 30,

numbers

2019

2019

of CC2

Tier 2 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments(5)

52

Investments in own Tier 2 instruments

53

Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments and

other TLAC liabilities

Investments in Tier2 instruments and other TLAC

liabilities of financial institutions that are outside the

54

scope of regulatory consolidation, where the Group

does not own more than 10% of the issued common

share capital of the entity (amount above 10%

threshold)

Investments in the other TLAC liabilities of financial

institutions that are outside the scope of regulatory

consolidation and where the group does not own

54a

more than 10% of the issued common share capital

of the entity: amount previously designated for the

5% threshold but that no longer meets the conditions

(for G-SIBs only)

Significant investments in Tier2 instruments and

55

other TLAC liabilities of financial institutions that

are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net

of eligible short positions)

57

Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital

(I)

Tier 2 Capital

58

Tier 2 capital ((H) -(I))

(J)

46,091

46,115

Total Capital

59

Total capital ((G) + (J))

(K)

2,747,178

2,737,400

Risk-Weighted Assets(6)

60

Total risk-weighted assets

(L)

14,028,085

14,576,989

Capital Ratios and buffers(7)

61

Consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ((C) / (L))

18.06%

17.31%

62

Consolidated Tier 1 ratio ((G) / (L))

19.25%

18.46%

63

Consolidated total capital ratio ((K) / (L))

19.58%

18.77%

64

Total of group CET1 specific buffer requirements

3.11%

3.12%

(%)

65

Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement

2.50%

2.50%

(%)

66

Of which: countercyclical buffer requirement (%)

0.11%

0.12%

67

Of which: G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional

0.50%

0.50%

requirements (%)

68

Common Equity Tier 1 available after meeting the

11.58%

10.77%

group's minimum capital requirements (%)

－ 6 －

(Unit: JPY million, %)

a

b

Basel III

Item

Reference

template No.

December 31,

September 30,

numbers

2019

2019

of CC2

Amounts below the Thresholds for Deduction(8)

72

Non-significant investments in the capital

155,664

122,639

instruments of other financial institutions

73

Significant investments in the common stock of

138,174

176,856

financial institutions

74

Mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)

75

Deferred tax assets arising from temporary

4,347

2,490

differences (net of related tax liability)

Applicable Caps on the Inclusion of Provisions in Tier 2(9)

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect

76

of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior

to application of cap)

77

Caps on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under

standardized approach

Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect

78

of exposures subject to internal ratings-based

approach (prior to application of cap) (if the amount

is negative, report as "nil")

79

Caps on inclusion of eligible provisions in Tier 2

under internal ratings-based approach

Capital Instruments Subject to Transitional Arrangements(10)

82

Current cap on Tier 1 instruments subject to

transitional arrangements

83

Amount excluded from Tier 1 due to cap (excess

over cap after redemptions and maturities)

84

Current cap on Tier 2 instruments subject to

45,660

45,660

transitional arrangements

85

Amount excluded from Tier 2 due to cap (excess

107,140

107,540

over cap after redemptions and maturities)

－ 7 －

CHAPTER 2 Consolidated Balance Sheet When The Regulatory Scope Of Consolidation Is Applied

(Unit: JPY million)

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

a

b

c

Item

Balance sheet as in

Under regulatory

published financial

scope of

Reference of CC1

statements

consolidation

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,152,016

3,119,044

Time deposits

266,707

266,707

Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash

316,822

316,734

Loans receivable

2,943,499

2,970,131

Receivables from customers

406,029

401,385

Receivables from other than customers

513,962

511,383

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(6,069)

(6,069)

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

15,632,816

15,632,816

Securities borrowed

3,922,105

3,922,105

Trading assets

16,672,457

15,484,622

Private equity investments

39,112

36,017

Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities

460,100

432,977

Non-trading debt securities

465,998

471,325

Investments in equity securities

129,939

129,939

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies

362,406

362,973

Other

964,429

964,187

Total Assets

46,242,334

45,016,283

Liabilities

Short-term borrowings

1,067,890

921,286

Payables to customers

1,174,953

1,174,953

Payables to other than customers

1,292,191

1,291,682

Deposits received at banks

1,237,027

1,237,027

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

19,387,218

19,492,588

Securities loaned

1,266,228

1,278,297

Other secured borrowings

317,137

317,137

Trading liabilities

8,626,238

8,669,277

Other liabilities

1,172,644

1,179,088

Long-term borrowings

7,911,181

7,059,093

Total Liabilities

43,452,711

42,620,432

Equity

Common stock

594,492

594,492

1a

Additional paid-in capital

683,303

683,303

1a

Retained earnings

1,695,181

1,691,967

2

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(58,403)

(58,403)

3

Common stock held in treasury

(213,407)

(213,407)

1c

Noncontrolling interests

88,455

88,455

Total equity

2,789,623

2,786,409

Total liabilities and equity

46,242,334

45,406,841

－ 8 －

(Unit: JPY million)

CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet

a

b

c

Item

Balance sheet as in

Under regulatory

published financial

scope of

Reference of CC1

statements

consolidation

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,824,181

2,798,932

Time deposits

281,822

281,822

Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash

274,313

274,313

Loans receivable

2,721,107

2,747,416

Receivables from customers

550,481

549,112

Receivables from other than customers

889,672

886,547

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(5,999)

(5,999)

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

14,135,233

14,135,233

Securities borrowed

4,102,425

4,102,425

Trading assets

17,576,367

16,392,164

Private equity investments

31,362

28,894

Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities

459,166

438,648

Non-trading debt securities

467,795

470,524

Investments in equity securities

134,214

134,214

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies

359,399

359,966

Other

875,562

875,275

Total Assets

45,677,106

44,469,494

Liabilities

Short-term borrowings

950,061

803,859

Payables to customers

1,258,574

1,258,574

Payables to other than customers

1,246,412

1,246,113

Deposits received at banks

1,252,142

1,252,142

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

19,068,815

19,167,330

Securities loaned

1,092,389

1,104,359

Other secured borrowings

322,001

322,001

Trading liabilities

8,767,595

8,811,075

Other liabilities

1,016,300

1,038,042

Long-term borrowings

7,914,636

7,052,197

Total Liabilities

42,888,930

42,055,698

Equity

Common stock

594,492

594,492

1a

Additional paid-in capital

682,851

682,851

1a

Retained earnings

1,638,346

1,636,353

2

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(67,442)

(67,442)

3

Common stock held in treasury

(140,369)

(140,369)

1c

Noncontrolling interests

80,297

80,297

Total equity

2,788,175

2,786,182

Total liabilities and equity

45,677,106

44,841,880

Note: The amount shown in (a) may differ from the amount shown in FORM 20-F, FORM 6-K and other accounting disclosures of the Consolidated Balance Sheets, due to the difference in rounding.

－ 9 －

CHAPTER 3 Quantitative Disclosure

1. Quantitative Disclosure

(1) Key metrics

(Unit: JPY million, %)

KM1: KEY METRICS

a

b

c

d

e

Common

disclosure

As of

As of

As of June

As of March

As of

template

December

September

December

30, 2019

31, 2019

31, 2019

30, 2019

31, 2018

Available capital

1

Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)

2,534,259

2,524,353

2,478,315

2,439,720

2,471,769

2

Tier 1

2,701,086

2,691,284

2,644,481

2,605,940

2,637,925

3

Total capital

2,747,178

2,737,400

2,690,417

2,651,893

2,699,084

RWA

4

RWA

14,028,085

14,576,989

14,626,406

14,251,587

13,799,058

Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA

5

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)

18.06%

17.31%

16.94%

17.11%

17.91%

6

Tier 1 ratio (%)

19.25%

18.46%

18.08%

18.28%

19.11%

7

Total capital ratio (%)

19.58%

18.77%

18.39%

18.60%

19.55%

Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA

8

Capital conservation buffer

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

2.50%

1.87%

requirement (%)

9

Countercyclical buffer requirement

0.11%

0.12%

0.10%

0.11%

0.08%

(%)

10

Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional

0.50%

0.50%

0.50%

0.50%

0.37%

requirements (%)

11

Total of bank CET1 specific buffer

3.11%

3.12%

3.10%

3.11%

2.33%

requirements (%)

CET1 available after meeting the

12

bank's minimum capital requirements

11.58%

10.77%

10.39%

10.60%

11.55%

(%)

Basel III leverage ratio

13

Total Basel III leverage ratio

55,692,934

54,906,506

52,235,865

51,807,144

59,168,126

exposure measure

14

Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2 /

4.84%

4.90%

5.06%

5.03%

4.45%

row 13)

(Unit: JPY million, %)

KM1: KEY METRICS

a

b

c

d

e

Common

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

Fiscal year

disclosure

ended March

ended March

ended March

ended March

ended March

template

2020, 3rd

2020, 2nd

2020, 1st

2019, 4th

2019, 3rd

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Liquidity Coverage Ratio

15

Total HQLA

4,100,488

3,987,451

4,248,314

4,319,594

4,453,912

16

Total net cash outflow

2,153,762

2,076,060

2,272,516

2,191,058

2,300,540

17

LCR ratio (%)

192.3%

194.4%

188.4%

198.4%

196.7%

－ 10 －

(2) Overview of risk weighted asset

(Unit: JPY million)

OV1: OVERVIEW OF RWA

a

b

c

d

Common

RWA

Minimum capital

disclosure

requirements

template

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2019

1

Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)

1,395,747

1,400,555

114,836

115,252

(CCR)

2

Of which standardized approach (SA)

354,380

347,517

28,350

27,801

3

Of which IRB approach

661,879

668,374

56,127

56,678

Of which significant investments in

commercial entities

Of which lease exposures with residual value

Other

379,486

384,664

30,358

30,773

4

Counterparty credit risk

3,097,119

3,142,752

256,930

260,480

5

Of which standardized approach for

532,795

545,952

44,988

46,138

counterparty credit risk (SACCR)

6

Of which internal model method (IMM)

1,275,822

1,206,259

108,189

102,290

Of which credit value adjustment (CVA)

854,456

926,192

68,356

74,095

Of which exposures to CCP

292,575

295,212

23,406

23,616

Other

141,470

169,136

11,989

14,338

7

Equity positions in banking book under market-

1,635,735

1,497,782

138,710

127,011

based approach

8

Equity investments in funds -look-through

109,547

110,041

9,289

9,331

approach

9

Equity investments in funds -mandate-based

approach

Equity investments in funds -simple risk-

weight method 250%

Equity investments in funds -simple risk-

205,344

167,104

17,410

14,164

weight method 400%

10

Equity investments in funds -fall-back

55,031

56,114

4,402

4,489

approach 1250%

11

Unsettled trade

9,113

11,254

745

924

12

Securitization exposures in banking book

13

Of which securitisation internal ratings-based

approach (SEC-IRBA)

Of which securitisation external ratings-based

14

approach (SEC-ERBA), including internal

assessment approach (IAA)

15

Of which securitisation standardised approach

(SEC-SA)

Of which subject to 1250% risk weight

－ 11 －

(Unit: JPY million)

OV1: OVERVIEW OF RWA

a

b

c

d

Common

RWA

Minimum capital

disclosure

requirements

template

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

September 30,

2019

2019

2019

2019

16

Market risk

4,305,604

4,890,305

344,448

391,224

17

Of which standardized approach (SA)

977,001

1,091,715

78,160

87,337

18

Of which internal model approaches (IMM)

3,328,603

3,798,589

266,288

303,887

19

Operational risk

2,565,722

2,565,722

205,257

205,257

20

Of which Basic Indicator Approach

21

Of which standardized approach

2,565,722

2,565,722

205,257

205,257

22

Of which advanced measurement approach

23

Amounts below the thresholds for deduction

356,306

448,368

30,214

38,021

(subject to 250% risk weight)

Amounts included in RWA according to

transitional arrangements

24

Floor adjustment

25

Total (after applying 1.06 scaling factor )

14,028,085

14,576,989

1,122,246

1,166,159

－ 12 －

(3) RWA flow statements

(Unit: Million JPY)

CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB

Item

Credit RWA

1

RWA as at end of previous reporting period

2,956,907

2

Asset size

(14,485)

3

Asset quality

39,809

4

Model updates

(179)

5

Movement in risk levels

Methodology and policy

6

Acquisitions and disposals

7

Foreign exchange movements

7,520

8

Other

9

RWA as at end of reporting period

2,989,571

Note: All movements arising from obligors which the internal ratings are changed by model updates are included in Item No. 4 (Model updates). And Item No. 2 (Asset size) contains the movements other than amounts aggregated in Item No. 3 to 8

(Unit: Million JPY)

CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under Internal Model Method (IMM)

Item

Credit RWA

1

RWA as at end of previous reporting period

1,206,259

2

Asset size

56,075

3

Credit quality of counterparties

496

4

Model updates (IMM only)

5

Movement in risk levels

Methodology and policy (IMM only)

6

Acquisitions and disposals

7

Foreign exchange movements

12,991

8

Other

(203)

9

RWA as at end of current reporting period

1,275,822

(Unit: Million JPY)

MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA

a

b

c

d

e

f

Item

VaR

Stressed VaR

IRC

CRM

Other

Total RWA

1a

RWA at previous quarter end

809,413

1,523,210

1,400,067

65,898

3,798,589

1b

Adjustment to RWA at previous quarter end

0.96

0.90

1.00

1.00

0.96

(1a divided by 1c)

1c

Spot RWA as at previous quarter end

837,920

1,677,614

1,400,067

65,898

3,981,501

2

Movement in risk levels

(204,672)

(338,213)

171,690

23,540

(347,654)

3

Model updates/changes

18,984

(186,097)

(167,112)

4

Methodology and policy

5

Movement in

Acquisitions and

risk levels

disposals

6

Foreign exchange

4,215

7,453

10,157

578

22,403

movements

7

Other

8a

Spot RWA as at quarter end

656,448

1,160,756

1,581,915

90,017

3,489,137

8b

Adjustment to RWA at quarter end (8c

0.99

0.86

1.00

1.00

0.96

divided by 8a)

8c

RWA at end of reporting period

653,000

1,003,670

1,581,915

90,017

3,328,603

－ 13 －

CHAPTER 4 Terms And Conditions Of The Capital Instruments

1. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Regulatory capital instruments (common stock)

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

2

Unique identifier

JP3762600009

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Japanese Law

3a

Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible

instruments only) (1)

Regulatory treatment (2)

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

6

Entities who include the relevant instruments into

capital (other than NHI) (3)

7

Instrument type

Common Stock

8

Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)

For consolidated regulatory capital ratio

JPY 594,493 million

9

Aggregate nominal amount (5)

10

Accounting classification (6)

Common Stock

On consolidated basis

Common Stock

11

Issue Date (7)

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

13

Maturity Date

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

First call date and early redemption amount (8)

  1. Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9)
  2. Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)

Coupons / Dividends

  1. Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
  2. Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
  3. Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (13)

  1. Existence ofstep-up or other incentive to redeem
  2. Noncumulative or cumulative

23 Convertible or non-convertible

No

  1. If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
  2. If convertible, fully or partially (16)
  3. If convertible, conversion rate (17)
  4. If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be

converted into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be

converted into

30

Write-down feature (19)

No

  1. Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
  2. Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
  3. Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

－ 14 －

2. Nomura Holdings, Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and Write-down Clause

Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

2

Unique identifier

JP376260AGD1

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Japanese Law

3a

Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible

instruments only) (1)

Regulatory treatment (2)

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

6

Entities who include the relevant instruments into

capital (other than NHI) (3)

Nomura Holdings Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual

7

Instrument type

Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and

Write-down Clause (for Qualified Institutional Investors Only)

8

Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)

For consolidated regulatory capital ratio

JPY 165,000 million

9

Aggregate nominal amount (5)

JPY 165,000 million

10

Accounting classification (6)

Debt

On consolidated basis

Debt

11

Issue Date (7)

27-Jan-16

12

Perpetual or dated

Perpetual

13

Maturity Date

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

First call date and early redemption amount (8)

First call date:15-Jun-21

Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100

Early redemption events:

The Issuer may, at its discretion, redeem bonds on any interest

payment dates on June 15, 2021 or thereafter (unless the principal

amount has been written down upon the occurrence of a loss

15

absorption event), or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a

Other early redemption events and early redemption

capital event (when the Issuer determines, as a result of

amounts (9)

consultations with the Financial Services Agency of Japan and

other relevant regulatory authorities, that there is more than an

insubstantial risk that the Bonds will cease to qualify as the

Issuer's Additional Tier 1 capital under applicable capital

adequacy requirements).

Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)

15-Jun or 15-Dec from and including 15-Jun-21

Coupons / Dividends

17

Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)

Fixed to Floating

From 27-Jan-16 to 15-Jun-21:

18

Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)

3.36% per annum

From 15-Jun-21:

6-month JPY LIBOR plus 3.20 percent

19

Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)

Yes

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or

Fully discretionary

mandatory (13)

21

Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem

No

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

No

23

Convertible or non-convertible

No

24

If convertible, conversion trigger (15)

－ 15 －

25

If convertible, fully or partially (16)

26

If convertible, conversion rate (17)

27

If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be

converted into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be

converted into

30

Write-down feature (19)

Yes

Events (i), (ii) or (iii) below:

(i) Loss absorption event: when the Issuer's consolidated

Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125%; or (ii)

Non-viability event: when the Prime Minister confirms (nintei)

31

If write-down,write-down trigger (20)

that the "specified item 2 measures," which are the measures as

set forth in the Deposit Insurance Act, need to be applied to the

Issuer; or (iii) Insolvency proceedings commencement event:

when it is adjudicated that the Issuer has entered into the

bankruptcy and other insolvency proceedings.

32

If write-down, full or partial (21)

Full or partial

33

If write-down, permanent or temporary (22)

Temporary

When the Issuer determines that the principal amount of the

Bonds that has been written-down be reinstated after obtaining

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up

prior confirmation of the Financial Services Agency of Japan and

mechanism

any other relevant Japanese regulatory authorities that the Issuer's

consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio remains at a

sufficiently high level after giving effect.

Additional terms and conditions

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:

Security

Clause on the Issuer's financial status

Acceleration clause

Interest cancellation clause

Write-down clause

Reinstatement clause

Subordination clause

－ 16 －

3. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds

Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

2

Unique identifier

JP376260AAB8

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Japanese Law

3a

Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible

instruments only) (1)

Regulatory treatment (2)

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Not applicable

6

Entities who include the relevant instruments into

capital (other than NHI) (3)

7

Instrument type

Nomura Holdings Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated

Bonds

8

Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)

For consolidated regulatory capital ratio

JPY 11,850 million

9

Aggregate nominal amount (5)

JPY 39,500 million

10

Accounting classification (6)

Debt

On consolidated basis

Debt

11

Issue Date (7)

26-Nov-10

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

13

Maturity Date

26-Nov-25

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

No

First call date and early redemption amount (8)

  1. Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9)
  2. Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)

Coupons / Dividends

17

Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)

Fixed

18

Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)

2.649% per annum

19

Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or

Mandatory

mandatory (13)

21

Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem

No

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

No

23

Convertible or non-convertible

No

  1. If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
  2. If convertible, fully or partially (16)
  3. If convertible, conversion rate (17)
  4. If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be

converted into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be

converted into

30

Write-down feature (19)

No

  1. Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
  2. Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
  3. Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

－ 17 －

Additional terms and conditions

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:

Security and guarantee

Acceleration clause

Subordination clause

－ 18 －

4. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds

Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

2

Unique identifier

JP376260BAB6

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Japanese Law

3a

Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible

instruments only) (1)

Regulatory treatment (2)

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Not applicable

6

Entities who include the relevant instruments into

capital (other than NHI) (3)

7

Instrument type

Nomura Holdings Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated

Bonds

8

Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)

For consolidated regulatory capital ratio

JPY 17,010 million

9

Aggregate nominal amount (5)

JPY 57,700 million

10

Accounting classification (6)

Debt

On consolidated basis

Debt

11

Issue Date (7)

26-Nov-10

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

13

Maturity Date

26-Nov-25

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

First call date and early redemption amount (8)

First call date:26-Nov-20

Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100

15

Other early redemption events and early redemption

No

amounts (9)

26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)

such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank

business day)

Coupons / Dividends

17

Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)

Fixed

18

Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)

2.749% per annum

19

Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or

mandatory (13)

21

Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem

No

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

No

23

Convertible or non-convertible

No

  1. If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
  2. If convertible, fully or partially (16)
  3. If convertible, conversion rate (17)
  4. If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be

converted into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be

converted into

30

Write-down feature (19)

No

  1. Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
  2. Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
  3. Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)

－ 19 －

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

Additional terms and conditions

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:

Security and guarantee

Acceleration clause

Subordination clause

－ 20 －

5. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds

Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

2

Unique identifier

JP376260CAB4

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Japanese Law

3a

Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible

instruments only) (1)

Regulatory treatment (2)

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Not applicable

6

Entities who include the relevant instruments into

capital (other than NHI) (3)

7

Instrument type

Nomura Holdings Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated

Bonds

8

Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)

For consolidated regulatory capital ratio

JPY 1,800 million

9

Aggregate nominal amount (5)

JPY 6,000 million

10

Accounting classification (6)

Debt

On consolidated basis

Debt

11

Issue Date (7)

26-Nov-10

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

13

Maturity Date

26-Nov-25

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

First call date and early redemption amount (8)

First call date:26-Nov-2020

Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100

15

Other early redemption events and early redemption

No

amounts (9)

26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)

such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank

business day)

Coupons / Dividends

17

Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)

Floating

18

Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)

6-month Euro Yen LIBOR plus 1.0%

19

Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or

Mandatory

mandatory (13)

21

Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem

No

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

No

23

Convertible or non-convertible

No

  1. If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
  2. If convertible, fully or partially (16)
  3. If convertible, conversion rate (17)
  4. If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be

converted into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be

converted into

30

Write-down feature (19)

No

  1. Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
  2. Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
  3. Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)

－ 21 －

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

Additional terms and conditions

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:

Security and guarantee

Acceleration clause

Subordination clause

－ 22 －

6. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds

Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

2

Unique identifier

JP376260AAC6

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Japanese Law

3a

Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible

instruments only) (1)

Regulatory treatment (2)

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Tier 2 Capital

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Not applicable

6

Entities who include the relevant instruments into

capital (other than NHI) (3)

7

Instrument type

Nomura Holdings Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated

Bonds

8

Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)

For consolidated regulatory capital ratio

JPY 15,000 million

9

Aggregate nominal amount (5)

JPY 50,000 million

10

Accounting classification (6)

Debt

On consolidated basis

Debt

11

Issue Date (7)

6-Dec-10

12

Perpetual or dated

Dated

13

Maturity Date

26-Nov-25

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Yes

First call date and early redemption amount (8)

First call date:26-Nov-2020

Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100

15

Other early redemption events and early redemption

No

amounts (9)

26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case

16

Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)

such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank

business day)

Coupons / Dividends

17

Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)

Fixed

18

Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)

2.773% per annum

19

Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)

No

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or

Mandatory

mandatory (13)

21

Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem

No

22

Noncumulative or cumulative

No

23

Convertible or non-convertible

No

  1. If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
  2. If convertible, fully or partially (16)
  3. If convertible, conversion rate (17)
  4. If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be

converted into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be

converted into

30

Write-down feature (19)

No

  1. Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
  2. Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
  3. Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)

－ 23 －

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

Additional terms and conditions

Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:

Security and guarantee

Acceleration clause

Subordination clause

－ 24 －

7. Minority Interest

Regulatory capital instruments (minority interest)

CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments

1

Issuer

Sugimura Warehouse Co., Ltd., Nomura Orient

International Securities Co., Ltd. and others

2

Unique identifier

Not applicable

3

Governing law(s) of the instrument

Japanese Law, Law of the People's Republic of China and

others

3a

Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible

instruments only) (1)

Regulatory treatment (2)

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

4

Transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

5

Post-transitional Basel III rules

Additional Tier 1 Capital

Tier 2 Capital

6

Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital

(other than NHI) (3)

7

Instrument type

Common Stock

8

Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)

For consolidated regulatory capital ratio

JPY 2,264million

9

Aggregate nominal amount (5)

10

Accounting classification (6)

Minority Interest

On consolidated basis

Minority Interest

11

Issue Date (7)

12

Perpetual or dated

Not Applicable

13

Maturity Date

14

Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval

Not Applicable

First call date and early redemption amount (8)

  1. Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9)
  2. Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)

Coupons / Dividends

  1. Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
  2. Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
  3. Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)

20

Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (13)

  1. Existence ofstep-up or other incentive to redeem
  2. Noncumulative or cumulative

23 Convertible or non-convertible

Not Applicable

  1. If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
  2. If convertible, fully or partially (16)
  3. If convertible, conversion rate (17)
  4. If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)

28

If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be

converted into

29

If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be

converted into

30

Write-down feature (19)

No

  1. Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
  2. Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
  3. Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)

－ 25 －

34

If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism

－ 26 －

CHAPTER 5 Disclosure On Leverage Ratio

(Unit: JPY million, %)

Leverage

Leverage

ratio common

ratio common

December 31,

September 30,

disclosure

disclosure

Items

2019

2019

template

template

Table 2

Table 1

On-balance sheet exposures

1

On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but

25,120,876

26,004,367

including collateral)

1a

1

Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements

46,242,334

45,677,106

1b

2

(The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in

182,291

122,461

the scope of the leverage ratio on a consolidated basis)

The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the

1c

7

scope of the leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (except those

included in the total assets reported in the consolidated balance

sheet)

(The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets

1d

3

reported in the consolidated balance sheet (excluding asset

20,939,166

19,550,277

amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital))

2

7

(Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1

154,436

156,926

capital)

3

Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and

24,966,440

25,847,440

SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 2)

Derivative exposures

4

Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions

1,442,932

1,544,114

multiplied by 1.4

5

Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives

4,655,170

4,524,927

transactions multiplied by 1.4

Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted

6

from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative

1,139,355

1,487,511

accounting framework

7

(Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin

1,628,037

2,160,207

provided in derivatives transactions)

8

(Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures)

9

Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives

15,470,397

15,506,872

10

(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for

14,093,601

14,035,968

written credit derivatives)

11

4

Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10)

6,986,217

6,867,248

Securities financing transaction exposures

12

Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after

41,411,109

35,859,887

adjusting for sale accounting transactions

13

(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross

21,856,188

17,622,228

SFT assets)

14

CCR exposure for SFT assets

1,809,275

1,628,151

15

Agent transaction exposures

16

5

Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines

21,364,197

19,865,811

12 to 15)

－ 27 －

(Unit: JPY million, %)

Leverage

Leverage

ratio common

ratio common

December 31,

September 30,

disclosure

disclosure

Items

2019

2019

template

template

Table 2

Table 1

Other off-balance sheet exposures

17

Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount

3,655,910

3,571,586

18

(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)

1,279,830

1,245,580

19

6

Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18)

2,376,079

2,326,005

Capital and total exposures

20

Tier 1 capital

2,701,086

2,691,284

21

8

Total exposures (sum of lines 3, 11, 16 and 19)

55,692,934

54,906,506

22

Basel III leverage ratio

4.84%

4.90%

－ 28 －

PART 2: NHI Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratios

CHAPTER 1 Quantitative Disclosure

(Unit: JPY million; % or Number of Cases)

Highest designated parent

Highest designated parent

company's current quarterly

company's previous quarterly

Item

period

period

(Fiscal year ended March 2020,

(Fiscal year ended March 2020,

3rd Quarter)

2nd Quarter)

High quality liquid assets (1)

1

Total high quality liquid assets

4,100,488

3,987,451

Before being

After being

Before being

After being

Cash outflows (2)

multiplied by

multiplied by

multiplied by

multiplied by

run-off rates

run-off rates

run-off rates

run-off rates

2

Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding

479,470

94,556

470,838

90,917

3

Out of which, stable deposits

4

Out of which, less stable deposits

479,470

94,556

470,838

90,917

5

Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding

1,536,461

1,353,535

1,591,900

1,428,396

6

Out of which, qualifying operational deposits

Out of which, cash related to unsecured

7

wholesale funding other than qualifying

1,127,229

944,303

1,274,329

1,110,826

operational deposits and debt securities

8

Out of which, debt securities

409,232

409,232

317,570

317,570

9

Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.

2,975,840

2,869,343

10

Cash outflows related to the derivatives, funding

2,078,430

1,752,843

2,010,019

1,721,893

programs, and credit and liquidity facilities

11

Out of which, cash outflows related to the

1,615,225

1,615,225

1,594,154

1,594,154

derivative transaction, etc.

12

Out of which, cash outflows related to funding

programs

13

Out of which, cash outflows related to credit and

463,205

137,618

415,865

127,739

liquidity facilities

14

Cash outflows based on obligations to provide funds,

3,858,367

977,257

3,372,965

932,345

etc.

Cash outflows related to contingencies

428,508

205,885

413,812

203,613

Total cash outflows

7,359,916

7,246,507

Before being

After being

Before being

After being

Cash inflows (3)

multiplied by

multiplied by

multiplied by

multiplied by

inflow rates

inflow rates

inflow rates

inflow rates

17

Cash inflows related to secured investments, etc.

30,653,585

2,389,494

28,175,327

2,436,744

18

Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.

1,248,751

1,147,753

1,137,877

1,043,889

19

Other cash inflows

4,142,643

1,683,303

4,109,172

1,702,672

20

Total cash inflows

36,044,980

5,220,550

33,422,376

5,183,306

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (4)

－ 29 －

21

Total high quality liquid assets allowed to be included

4,100,488

3,987,451

22

Net cash outflows

2,153,762

2,076,060

23

Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio

192.3%

194.4

24

Number of data used to calculate averages

62

62

－ 30 －

PART 3: Disclosure Policy

"Policy for NHI consolidated Pillar 3 Disclosures" has been established in order to assure and maintain appropriateness of our disclosure based on "Comprehensive Guidelines for Supervision of Financial Instruments Business Operators, etc." . This policy was approved by EMB.

Disclosure Committee and CFO shall confirm Pillar 3 Report is appropriately created in line with the procedure established by each department. Pillar 3 Report shall be reported to EMB after their disclosure. Internal Audit Department shall periodically review the effectiveness of the procedures.

－ 31 －

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
03:38aNOMURA : Fy2019/20 3q
PU
04/28IMPORTANT : Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand(PDF 24KB)
PU
04/17CREDIT SUISSE : gets approval to take majority stake in China JV
RE
04/14NOMURA : Changes Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operating Results Announcement to ..
PU
04/09NOMURA : Joins China Finance 40 Forum as Executive Member(PDF 23KB)
PU
04/03NOMURA : to Relocate Nihonbashi Offices in Japan(PDF 26KB)
PU
03/30NOMURA : Contributes to Japan's First Bond Offering Using Blockchain Technology(..
PU
03/30NOMURA : Establishes Research Group on Use of Blockchain Technology in Financial..
PU
03/30NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/27CREDIT SUISSE : Goldman, Morgan Stanley receive approvals for majority stakes in..
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 344 B
EBIT 2020 316 B
Net income 2020 279 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,61%
P/E ratio 2020 4,66x
P/E ratio 2021 8,31x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,97x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,06x
Capitalization 1 305 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 519,00  JPY
Last Close Price 429,30  JPY
Spread / Highest target 44,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kentaro Okuda Group Chief Executive Officer
Koji Nagai Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Kaoru Numata Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.-0.65%12 231
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-18.67%65 346
MORGAN STANLEY-20.21%64 267
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-18.44%49 933
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED1.43%39 594
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-0.83%31 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group