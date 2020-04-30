Nomura : FY2019/20 3Q

PART 3: Disclosure Policy ......................................................................................................................................................................
31
－ 2 －
PART 1: NHI Consolidated Capital Ratios
CHAPTER 1 Disclosure On Capital Items
(Unit: JPY million, %)
CC1: Composition of regulatory capital
a
b
Basel III
Item
Reference
template No.
December 31,
September 30,
numbers
2019
2019
of CC2
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Instruments and Reserves(1)
1a+2-1c-26
Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus
2,756,356
2,773,327
related capital surplus and retained earnings
1a
out of which, capital and capital surplus
1,277,796
1,277,344
1a
2
out of which, retained earnings
1,691,967
1,636,353
2
1c
out of which, investments in own shares (-)
213,407
140,369
1c
26
out of which, expected outflow of funds from
－
－
businesses (-)
out of which, amounts except for the above items
－
－
1b
Share warrant related to common share
－
－
3
Accumulated other comprehensive income and other
(58,403)
(67,442)
3
disclosed reserves
5
Adjusted amount of minority interests related to
5
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital
6
Common Equity Tier 1 capital before
(A)
2,697,958
2,705,891
regulatory adjustments
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments(2)
8+9
Intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net
101,566
105,332
of related tax liability)
8
out of which, goodwill (net of related tax liability,
1,220
1,310
including those equivalent)
9
out of which, intangibles other than goodwill and
100,346
104,021
mortgage-servicing rights
Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability
10
excluding those arising from temporary differences
2,311
1,538
(net of tax liability)
11
Cash flow hedge reserve
－
－
12
Shortfall of provisions to expected losses
32,518
33,556
13
Securitization gain on sale
－
－
14
Own credit valuation
9,262
24,611
15
Defined-benefit pension fund net assets
12,834
11,802
16
Investments in own shares (if not already netted off
5,204
4,695
paid-in capital on reported balance sheet)
17
Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity
－
－
Investments in the capital of financial institutions
that are outside the scope of regulatory
18
consolidation, where the Group does not own more
－
－
than 10% of the issued share capital (net of eligible
short positions) (amount above 10% threshold)
－ 3 －
(Unit: JPY million, %)
a
b
Basel III
Item
Reference
template No.
December 31,
September 30,
numbers
2019
2019
of CC2
19+20+21
Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specific
－
－
items
out of which, significant investments in the capital
19
of financial institutions that are outside the scope
－
－
of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short
positions)
20
out of which, mortgage-servicing rights
－
－
21
out of which, deferred tax assets arising from
－
－
temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
22
Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specific
－
－
items
23
out of which, significant investments in the
－
－
common stock of financial institutions
24
out of which, mortgage-servicing rights
－
－
25
out of which, deferred tax assets arising from
－
－
temporary differences (net of related tax liability)
Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity
27
Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2
－
－
to cover deductions
28
Total regulatory adjustments to Common
(B)
163,699
181,538
Equity Tier 1 capital
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
29
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ((A) -(B))
(C)
2,534,259
2,524,353
Additional Tier 1 Capital: Instruments(3)
31a
Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as
－
－
shareholder's equity
31b
Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as share
－
－
30
warrant
32
Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as debt
165,000
165,000
Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by special
－
－
purpose vehicle, etc.
34-35
Adjusted amount of minority interests related to
1,827
1,930
Additional Tier 1 capital
33+35
Capital instruments subject to transitional
－
－
arrangements included in Additional Tier 1 capital
33
out of which, instruments issued by Group or
－
－
special purpose vehicle controlled by Group
out of which, instruments issued by consolidated
35
subsidiaries of Group (except for the special
－
－
purpose vehicle mentioned above)
36
Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory
(D)
166,827
166,930
adjustments
－ 4 －
(Unit: JPY million, %)
a
b
Basel III
Item
Reference
template No.
December 31,
September 30,
numbers
2019
2019
of CC2
Additional Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments
37
Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments
－
－
38
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1
－
－
instruments
Investments in the Additional Tier 1 instruments of
financial institutions that are outside the scope of
39
regulatory consolidation, where the Group does not
－
－
own more than 10% of the issued share capital (net
of eligible short positions) (amount above 10%
threshold)
Significant investments in the Additional Tier 1
40
instruments of financial institutions that are outside
－
－
the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible
short positions)
42
Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1
－
－
due to insufficient Tier2 to cover deductions
43
Regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1
(E)
－
－
capital
Additional Tier 1 Capital
44
Additional Tier 1 capital ((D) -(E))
(F)
166,827
166,930
Tier1 Capital
45
Tier 1 capital ((C) + (F))
(G)
2,701,086
2,691,284
Tier 2 Capital: Instruments and Provisions(4)
Tier 2 instruments classified as shareholder's equity
－
－
Tier 2 instruments classified as share warrant
－
－
46
Tier 2 instruments classified as debt
－
－
Tier 2 instruments issued by special purpose vehicle,
－
－
etc.
48-49
Adjusted amount of minority interests related to
431
455
Tier 2
47+49
Capital instruments subject to transitional
45,660
45,660
arrangements
47
out of which, instruments issued by Group or
45,660
45,660
special purpose vehicle controlled by Group
out of which, instruments issued by consolidated
49
subsidiaries of Group (except for the special
－
－
purpose vehicle mentioned above)
50
Provisions
－
－
50a
out of which, general provisions included in Tier 2
－
－
50b
out of which, eligible provisions included in Tier 2
－
－
51
Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments
(H)
46,091
46,115
－ 5 －
(Unit: JPY million, %)
a
b
Basel III
Item
Reference
template No.
December 31,
September 30,
numbers
2019
2019
of CC2
Tier 2 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments(5)
52
Investments in own Tier 2 instruments
－
－
53
Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments and
－
－
other TLAC liabilities
Investments in Tier2 instruments and other TLAC
liabilities of financial institutions that are outside the
54
scope of regulatory consolidation, where the Group
－
－
does not own more than 10% of the issued common
share capital of the entity (amount above 10%
threshold)
Investments in the other TLAC liabilities of financial
institutions that are outside the scope of regulatory
consolidation and where the group does not own
54a
more than 10% of the issued common share capital
－
－
of the entity: amount previously designated for the
5% threshold but that no longer meets the conditions
(for G-SIBs only)
Significant investments in Tier2 instruments and
55
other TLAC liabilities of financial institutions that
－
－
are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net
of eligible short positions)
57
Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital
(I)
－
－
Tier 2 Capital
58
Tier 2 capital ((H) -(I))
(J)
46,091
46,115
Total Capital
59
Total capital ((G) + (J))
(K)
2,747,178
2,737,400
Risk-Weighted Assets(6)
60
Total risk-weighted assets
(L)
14,028,085
14,576,989
Capital Ratios and buffers(7)
61
Consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ((C) / (L))
18.06%
17.31%
62
Consolidated Tier 1 ratio ((G) / (L))
19.25%
18.46%
63
Consolidated total capital ratio ((K) / (L))
19.58%
18.77%
64
Total of group CET1 specific buffer requirements
3.11%
3.12%
(%)
65
Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement
2.50%
2.50%
(%)
66
Of which: countercyclical buffer requirement (%)
0.11%
0.12%
67
Of which: G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional
0.50%
0.50%
requirements (%)
68
Common Equity Tier 1 available after meeting the
11.58%
10.77%
group's minimum capital requirements (%)
－ 6 －
(Unit: JPY million, %)
a
b
Basel III
Item
Reference
template No.
December 31,
September 30,
numbers
2019
2019
of CC2
Amounts below the Thresholds for Deduction(8)
72
Non-significant investments in the capital
155,664
122,639
instruments of other financial institutions
73
Significant investments in the common stock of
138,174
176,856
financial institutions
74
Mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability)
－
－
75
Deferred tax assets arising from temporary
4,347
2,490
differences (net of related tax liability)
Applicable Caps on the Inclusion of Provisions in Tier 2(9)
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect
76
of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior
－
－
to application of cap)
77
Caps on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under
－
－
standardized approach
Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect
78
of exposures subject to internal ratings-based
－
－
approach (prior to application of cap) (if the amount
is negative, report as "nil")
79
Caps on inclusion of eligible provisions in Tier 2
－
－
under internal ratings-based approach
Capital Instruments Subject to Transitional Arrangements(10)
82
Current cap on Tier 1 instruments subject to
－
－
transitional arrangements
83
Amount excluded from Tier 1 due to cap (excess
－
－
over cap after redemptions and maturities)
84
Current cap on Tier 2 instruments subject to
45,660
45,660
transitional arrangements
85
Amount excluded from Tier 2 due to cap (excess
107,140
107,540
over cap after redemptions and maturities)
－ 7 －
CHAPTER 2 Consolidated Balance Sheet When The Regulatory Scope Of Consolidation Is Applied
(Unit: JPY million)
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
a
b
c
Item
Balance sheet as in
Under regulatory
published financial
scope of
Reference of CC1
statements
consolidation
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
3,152,016
3,119,044
Time deposits
266,707
266,707
Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash
316,822
316,734
Loans receivable
2,943,499
2,970,131
Receivables from customers
406,029
401,385
Receivables from other than customers
513,962
511,383
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(6,069)
(6,069)
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
15,632,816
15,632,816
Securities borrowed
3,922,105
3,922,105
Trading assets
16,672,457
15,484,622
Private equity investments
39,112
36,017
Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities
460,100
432,977
Non-trading debt securities
465,998
471,325
Investments in equity securities
129,939
129,939
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies
362,406
362,973
Other
964,429
964,187
Total Assets
46,242,334
45,016,283
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
1,067,890
921,286
Payables to customers
1,174,953
1,174,953
Payables to other than customers
1,292,191
1,291,682
Deposits received at banks
1,237,027
1,237,027
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
19,387,218
19,492,588
Securities loaned
1,266,228
1,278,297
Other secured borrowings
317,137
317,137
Trading liabilities
8,626,238
8,669,277
Other liabilities
1,172,644
1,179,088
Long-term borrowings
7,911,181
7,059,093
Total Liabilities
43,452,711
42,620,432
Equity
Common stock
594,492
594,492
1a
Additional paid-in capital
683,303
683,303
1a
Retained earnings
1,695,181
1,691,967
2
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(58,403)
(58,403)
3
Common stock held in treasury
(213,407)
(213,407)
1c
Noncontrolling interests
88,455
88,455
Total equity
2,789,623
2,786,409
Total liabilities and equity
46,242,334
45,406,841
－ 8 －
(Unit: JPY million)
CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet
a
b
c
Item
Balance sheet as in
Under regulatory
published financial
scope of
Reference of CC1
statements
consolidation
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
2,824,181
2,798,932
Time deposits
281,822
281,822
Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash
274,313
274,313
Loans receivable
2,721,107
2,747,416
Receivables from customers
550,481
549,112
Receivables from other than customers
889,672
886,547
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(5,999)
(5,999)
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
14,135,233
14,135,233
Securities borrowed
4,102,425
4,102,425
Trading assets
17,576,367
16,392,164
Private equity investments
31,362
28,894
Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities
459,166
438,648
Non-trading debt securities
467,795
470,524
Investments in equity securities
134,214
134,214
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies
359,399
359,966
Other
875,562
875,275
Total Assets
45,677,106
44,469,494
Liabilities
Short-term borrowings
950,061
803,859
Payables to customers
1,258,574
1,258,574
Payables to other than customers
1,246,412
1,246,113
Deposits received at banks
1,252,142
1,252,142
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
19,068,815
19,167,330
Securities loaned
1,092,389
1,104,359
Other secured borrowings
322,001
322,001
Trading liabilities
8,767,595
8,811,075
Other liabilities
1,016,300
1,038,042
Long-term borrowings
7,914,636
7,052,197
Total Liabilities
42,888,930
42,055,698
Equity
Common stock
594,492
594,492
1a
Additional paid-in capital
682,851
682,851
1a
Retained earnings
1,638,346
1,636,353
2
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(67,442)
(67,442)
3
Common stock held in treasury
(140,369)
(140,369)
1c
Noncontrolling interests
80,297
80,297
Total equity
2,788,175
2,786,182
Total liabilities and equity
45,677,106
44,841,880
Note: The amount shown in (a) may differ from the amount shown in FORM 20-F, FORM 6-K and other accounting disclosures of the Consolidated Balance Sheets, due to the difference in rounding.
－ 9 －
CHAPTER 3 Quantitative Disclosure
1. Quantitative Disclosure
(1) Key metrics
(Unit: JPY million, %)
KM1: KEY METRICS
a
b
c
d
e
Common
disclosure
As of
As of
As of June
As of March
As of
template
December
September
December
30, 2019
31, 2019
31, 2019
30, 2019
31, 2018
Available capital
1
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1)
2,534,259
2,524,353
2,478,315
2,439,720
2,471,769
2
Tier 1
2,701,086
2,691,284
2,644,481
2,605,940
2,637,925
3
Total capital
2,747,178
2,737,400
2,690,417
2,651,893
2,699,084
RWA
4
RWA
14,028,085
14,576,989
14,626,406
14,251,587
13,799,058
Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA
5
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%)
18.06%
17.31%
16.94%
17.11%
17.91%
6
Tier 1 ratio (%)
19.25%
18.46%
18.08%
18.28%
19.11%
7
Total capital ratio (%)
19.58%
18.77%
18.39%
18.60%
19.55%
Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA
8
Capital conservation buffer
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
2.50%
1.87%
requirement (%)
9
Countercyclical buffer requirement
0.11%
0.12%
0.10%
0.11%
0.08%
(%)
10
Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.50%
0.37%
requirements (%)
11
Total of bank CET1 specific buffer
3.11%
3.12%
3.10%
3.11%
2.33%
requirements (%)
CET1 available after meeting the
12
bank's minimum capital requirements
11.58%
10.77%
10.39%
10.60%
11.55%
(%)
Basel III leverage ratio
13
Total Basel III leverage ratio
55,692,934
54,906,506
52,235,865
51,807,144
59,168,126
exposure measure
14
Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2 /
4.84%
4.90%
5.06%
5.03%
4.45%
row 13)
(Unit: JPY million, %)
KM1: KEY METRICS
a
b
c
d
e
Common
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
Fiscal year
disclosure
ended March
ended March
ended March
ended March
ended March
template
2020, 3rd
2020, 2nd
2020, 1st
2019, 4th
2019, 3rd
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Liquidity Coverage Ratio
15
Total HQLA
4,100,488
3,987,451
4,248,314
4,319,594
4,453,912
16
Total net cash outflow
2,153,762
2,076,060
2,272,516
2,191,058
2,300,540
17
LCR ratio (%)
192.3%
194.4%
188.4%
198.4%
196.7%
－ 10 －
(2) Overview of risk weighted asset
(Unit: JPY million)
OV1: OVERVIEW OF RWA
a
b
c
d
Common
RWA
Minimum capital
disclosure
requirements
template
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2019
1
Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk)
1,395,747
1,400,555
114,836
115,252
(CCR)
2
Of which standardized approach (SA)
354,380
347,517
28,350
27,801
3
Of which IRB approach
661,879
668,374
56,127
56,678
Of which significant investments in
－
－
－
－
commercial entities
Of which lease exposures with residual value
－
－
－
－
Other
379,486
384,664
30,358
30,773
4
Counterparty credit risk
3,097,119
3,142,752
256,930
260,480
5
Of which standardized approach for
532,795
545,952
44,988
46,138
counterparty credit risk (SACCR)
6
Of which internal model method (IMM)
1,275,822
1,206,259
108,189
102,290
Of which credit value adjustment (CVA)
854,456
926,192
68,356
74,095
Of which exposures to CCP
292,575
295,212
23,406
23,616
Other
141,470
169,136
11,989
14,338
7
Equity positions in banking book under market-
1,635,735
1,497,782
138,710
127,011
based approach
8
Equity investments in funds -look-through
109,547
110,041
9,289
9,331
approach
9
Equity investments in funds -mandate-based
－
－
－
－
approach
Equity investments in funds -simple risk-
－
－
－
－
weight method 250%
Equity investments in funds -simple risk-
205,344
167,104
17,410
14,164
weight method 400%
10
Equity investments in funds -fall-back
55,031
56,114
4,402
4,489
approach 1250%
11
Unsettled trade
9,113
11,254
745
924
12
Securitization exposures in banking book
－
－
－
－
13
Of which securitisation internal ratings-based
－
－
－
－
approach (SEC-IRBA)
Of which securitisation external ratings-based
14
approach (SEC-ERBA), including internal
－
－
－
－
assessment approach (IAA)
15
Of which securitisation standardised approach
－
－
－
－
(SEC-SA)
Of which subject to 1250% risk weight
－
－
－
－
－ 11 －
(Unit: JPY million)
OV1: OVERVIEW OF RWA
a
b
c
d
Common
RWA
Minimum capital
disclosure
requirements
template
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2019
2019
2019
2019
16
Market risk
4,305,604
4,890,305
344,448
391,224
17
Of which standardized approach (SA)
977,001
1,091,715
78,160
87,337
18
Of which internal model approaches (IMM)
3,328,603
3,798,589
266,288
303,887
19
Operational risk
2,565,722
2,565,722
205,257
205,257
20
Of which Basic Indicator Approach
－
－
－
－
21
Of which standardized approach
2,565,722
2,565,722
205,257
205,257
22
Of which advanced measurement approach
－
－
－
－
23
Amounts below the thresholds for deduction
356,306
448,368
30,214
38,021
(subject to 250% risk weight)
Amounts included in RWA according to
－
－
－
－
transitional arrangements
24
Floor adjustment
－
－
－
－
25
Total (after applying 1.06 scaling factor )
14,028,085
14,576,989
1,122,246
1,166,159
－ 12 －
(3) RWA flow statements
(Unit: Million JPY)
CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB
Item
Credit RWA
1
RWA as at end of previous reporting period
2,956,907
2
Asset size
(14,485)
3
Asset quality
39,809
4
Model updates
(179)
5
Movement in risk levels
Methodology and policy
－
6
Acquisitions and disposals
－
7
Foreign exchange movements
7,520
8
Other
－
9
RWA as at end of reporting period
2,989,571
Note: All movements arising from obligors which the internal ratings are changed by model updates are included in Item No. 4 (Model updates). And Item No. 2 (Asset size) contains the movements other than amounts aggregated in Item No. 3 to 8
(Unit: Million JPY)
CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under Internal Model Method (IMM)
Item
Credit RWA
1
RWA as at end of previous reporting period
1,206,259
2
Asset size
56,075
3
Credit quality of counterparties
496
4
Model updates (IMM only)
－
5
Movement in risk levels
Methodology and policy (IMM only)
－
6
Acquisitions and disposals
－
7
Foreign exchange movements
12,991
8
Other
(203)
9
RWA as at end of current reporting period
1,275,822
(Unit: Million JPY)
MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA
a
b
c
d
e
f
Item
VaR
Stressed VaR
IRC
CRM
Other
Total RWA
1a
RWA at previous quarter end
809,413
1,523,210
1,400,067
65,898
3,798,589
1b
Adjustment to RWA at previous quarter end
0.96
0.90
1.00
1.00
0.96
(1a divided by 1c)
1c
Spot RWA as at previous quarter end
837,920
1,677,614
1,400,067
65,898
3,981,501
2
Movement in risk levels
(204,672)
(338,213)
171,690
23,540
(347,654)
3
Model updates/changes
18,984
(186,097)
－
－
(167,112)
4
Methodology and policy
－
－
－
－
－
5
Movement in
Acquisitions and
－
－
－
－
－
risk levels
disposals
6
Foreign exchange
4,215
7,453
10,157
578
22,403
movements
7
Other
－
－
－
－
－
8a
Spot RWA as at quarter end
656,448
1,160,756
1,581,915
90,017
3,489,137
8b
Adjustment to RWA at quarter end (8c
0.99
0.86
1.00
1.00
0.96
divided by 8a)
8c
RWA at end of reporting period
653,000
1,003,670
1,581,915
90,017
3,328,603
－ 13 －
CHAPTER 4 Terms And Conditions Of The Capital Instruments
1. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Common Stock
Regulatory capital instruments (common stock)
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
2
Unique identifier
JP3762600009
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Japanese Law
3a
Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible
instruments only) (1)
Regulatory treatment (2)
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
6
Entities who include the relevant instruments into
capital (other than NHI) (3)
7
Instrument type
Common Stock
8
Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)
For consolidated regulatory capital ratio
JPY 594,493 million
9
Aggregate nominal amount (5)
10
Accounting classification (6)
Common Stock
On consolidated basis
Common Stock
11
Issue Date (7)
12
Perpetual or dated
Perpetual
13
Maturity Date
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
First call date and early redemption amount (8)
Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9)
Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)
Coupons / Dividends
Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (13)
Existence ofstep-up or other incentive to redeem
Noncumulative or cumulative
23 Convertible or non-convertible
No
If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
If convertible, fully or partially (16)
If convertible, conversion rate (17)
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be
converted into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be
converted into
30
Write-down feature (19)
No
Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
－ 14 －
2. Nomura Holdings, Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and Write-down Clause
Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
2
Unique identifier
JP376260AGD1
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Japanese Law
3a
Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible
instruments only) (1)
Regulatory treatment (2)
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
6
Entities who include the relevant instruments into
capital (other than NHI) (3)
Nomura Holdings Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual
7
Instrument type
Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and
Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100
Early redemption events:
The Issuer may, at its discretion, redeem bonds on any interest
payment dates on June 15, 2021 or thereafter (unless the principal
amount has been written down upon the occurrence of a loss
15
absorption event), or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a
Other early redemption events and early redemption
capital event (when the Issuer determines, as a result of
amounts (9)
consultations with the Financial Services Agency of Japan and
other relevant regulatory authorities, that there is more than an
insubstantial risk that the Bonds will cease to qualify as the
Issuer's Additional Tier 1 capital under applicable capital
adequacy requirements).
Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)
15-Jun or 15-Dec from and including 15-Jun-21
Coupons / Dividends
17
Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
Fixed to Floating
From 27-Jan-16 to 15-Jun-21:
18
Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
3.36% per annum
From 15-Jun-21:
6-month JPY LIBOR plus 3.20 percent
19
Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)
Yes
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or
Fully discretionary
mandatory (13)
21
Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
No
23
Convertible or non-convertible
No
24
If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
－ 15 －
25
If convertible, fully or partially (16)
26
If convertible, conversion rate (17)
27
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be
converted into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be
converted into
30
Write-down feature (19)
Yes
Events (i), (ii) or (iii) below:
(i) Loss absorption event: when the Issuer's consolidated
Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125%; or (ii)
Non-viability event: when the Prime Minister confirms (nintei)
31
If write-down,write-down trigger (20)
that the "specified item 2 measures," which are the measures as
set forth in the Deposit Insurance Act, need to be applied to the
Issuer; or (iii) Insolvency proceedings commencement event:
when it is adjudicated that the Issuer has entered into the
bankruptcy and other insolvency proceedings.
32
If write-down, full or partial (21)
Full or partial
33
If write-down, permanent or temporary (22)
Temporary
When the Issuer determines that the principal amount of the
Bonds that has been written-down be reinstated after obtaining
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up
prior confirmation of the Financial Services Agency of Japan and
mechanism
any other relevant Japanese regulatory authorities that the Issuer's
consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio remains at a
sufficiently high level after giving effect.
■ Additional terms and conditions
Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:
Security
Clause on the Issuer's financial status
Acceleration clause
Interest cancellation clause
Write-down clause
Reinstatement clause
Subordination clause
－ 16 －
3. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds
Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
2
Unique identifier
JP376260AAB8
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Japanese Law
3a
Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible
instruments only) (1)
Regulatory treatment (2)
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Not applicable
6
Entities who include the relevant instruments into
capital (other than NHI) (3)
7
Instrument type
Nomura Holdings Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated
Bonds
8
Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)
For consolidated regulatory capital ratio
JPY 11,850 million
9
Aggregate nominal amount (5)
JPY 39,500 million
10
Accounting classification (6)
Debt
On consolidated basis
Debt
11
Issue Date (7)
26-Nov-10
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
13
Maturity Date
26-Nov-25
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
No
First call date and early redemption amount (8)
Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9)
Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)
Coupons / Dividends
17
Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
Fixed
18
Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
2.649% per annum
19
Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or
Mandatory
mandatory (13)
21
Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
No
23
Convertible or non-convertible
No
If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
If convertible, fully or partially (16)
If convertible, conversion rate (17)
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be
converted into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be
converted into
30
Write-down feature (19)
No
Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
－ 17 －
■ Additional terms and conditions
Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:
Security and guarantee
Acceleration clause
Subordination clause
－ 18 －
4. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds
Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
2
Unique identifier
JP376260BAB6
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Japanese Law
3a
Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible
instruments only) (1)
Regulatory treatment (2)
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Not applicable
6
Entities who include the relevant instruments into
capital (other than NHI) (3)
7
Instrument type
Nomura Holdings Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated
Bonds
8
Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)
For consolidated regulatory capital ratio
JPY 17,010 million
9
Aggregate nominal amount (5)
JPY 57,700 million
10
Accounting classification (6)
Debt
On consolidated basis
Debt
11
Issue Date (7)
26-Nov-10
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
13
Maturity Date
26-Nov-25
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
First call date and early redemption amount (8)
First call date:26-Nov-20
Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100
15
Other early redemption events and early redemption
No
amounts (9)
26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)
such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank
business day)
Coupons / Dividends
17
Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
Fixed
18
Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
2.749% per annum
19
Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or
mandatory (13)
21
Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
No
23
Convertible or non-convertible
No
If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
If convertible, fully or partially (16)
If convertible, conversion rate (17)
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be
converted into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be
converted into
30
Write-down feature (19)
No
Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)
－ 19 －
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
■ Additional terms and conditions
Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:
Security and guarantee
Acceleration clause
Subordination clause
－ 20 －
5. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds
Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
2
Unique identifier
JP376260CAB4
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Japanese Law
3a
Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible
instruments only) (1)
Regulatory treatment (2)
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Not applicable
6
Entities who include the relevant instruments into
capital (other than NHI) (3)
7
Instrument type
Nomura Holdings Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated
Bonds
8
Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)
For consolidated regulatory capital ratio
JPY 1,800 million
9
Aggregate nominal amount (5)
JPY 6,000 million
10
Accounting classification (6)
Debt
On consolidated basis
Debt
11
Issue Date (7)
26-Nov-10
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
13
Maturity Date
26-Nov-25
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
First call date and early redemption amount (8)
First call date:26-Nov-2020
Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100
15
Other early redemption events and early redemption
No
amounts (9)
26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)
such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank
business day)
Coupons / Dividends
17
Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
Floating
18
Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
6-month Euro Yen LIBOR plus 1.0%
19
Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or
Mandatory
mandatory (13)
21
Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
No
23
Convertible or non-convertible
No
If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
If convertible, fully or partially (16)
If convertible, conversion rate (17)
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be
converted into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be
converted into
30
Write-down feature (19)
No
Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)
－ 21 －
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
■ Additional terms and conditions
Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:
Security and guarantee
Acceleration clause
Subordination clause
－ 22 －
6. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds
Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds)
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Nomura Holdings, Inc.
2
Unique identifier
JP376260AAC6
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Japanese Law
3a
Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible
instruments only) (1)
Regulatory treatment (2)
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Tier 2 Capital
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Not applicable
6
Entities who include the relevant instruments into
capital (other than NHI) (3)
7
Instrument type
Nomura Holdings Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated
Bonds
8
Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)
For consolidated regulatory capital ratio
JPY 15,000 million
9
Aggregate nominal amount (5)
JPY 50,000 million
10
Accounting classification (6)
Debt
On consolidated basis
Debt
11
Issue Date (7)
6-Dec-10
12
Perpetual or dated
Dated
13
Maturity Date
26-Nov-25
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Yes
First call date and early redemption amount (8)
First call date:26-Nov-2020
Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100
15
Other early redemption events and early redemption
No
amounts (9)
26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case
16
Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)
such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank
business day)
Coupons / Dividends
17
Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
Fixed
18
Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
2.773% per annum
19
Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)
No
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or
Mandatory
mandatory (13)
21
Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem
No
22
Noncumulative or cumulative
No
23
Convertible or non-convertible
No
If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
If convertible, fully or partially (16)
If convertible, conversion rate (17)
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be
converted into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be
converted into
30
Write-down feature (19)
No
Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)
－ 23 －
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
■ Additional terms and conditions
Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for:
Security and guarantee
Acceleration clause
Subordination clause
－ 24 －
7. Minority Interest
Regulatory capital instruments (minority interest)
CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments
1
Issuer
Sugimura Warehouse Co., Ltd., Nomura Orient
International Securities Co., Ltd. and others
2
Unique identifier
Not applicable
3
Governing law(s) of the instrument
Japanese Law, Law of the People's Republic of China and
others
3a
Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible
instruments only) (1)
Regulatory treatment (2)
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
4
Transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
5
Post-transitional Basel III rules
Additional Tier 1 Capital
Tier 2 Capital
6
Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital
(other than NHI) (3)
7
Instrument type
Common Stock
8
Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4)
For consolidated regulatory capital ratio
JPY 2,264million
9
Aggregate nominal amount (5)
10
Accounting classification (6)
Minority Interest
On consolidated basis
Minority Interest
11
Issue Date (7)
12
Perpetual or dated
Not Applicable
13
Maturity Date
14
Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval
Not Applicable
First call date and early redemption amount (8)
Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9)
Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10)
Coupons / Dividends
Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11)
Coupon rate or dividend rate (12)
Coupon / dividend stopper events (12)
20
Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (13)
Existence ofstep-up or other incentive to redeem
Noncumulative or cumulative
23 Convertible or non-convertible
Not Applicable
If convertible, conversion trigger (15)
If convertible, fully or partially (16)
If convertible, conversion rate (17)
If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18)
28
If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be
converted into
29
If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be
converted into
30
Write-down feature (19)
No
Ifwrite-down,write-down trigger (20)
Ifwrite-down, full or partial (21)
Ifwrite-down, permanent or temporary (22)
－ 25 －
34
If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism
－ 26 －
CHAPTER 5 Disclosure On Leverage Ratio
(Unit: JPY million, %)
Leverage
Leverage
ratio common
ratio common
December 31,
September 30,
disclosure
disclosure
Items
2019
2019
template
template
Table 2
Table 1
On-balance sheet exposures
1
On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but
25,120,876
26,004,367
including collateral)
1a
1
Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements
46,242,334
45,677,106
1b
2
(The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in
182,291
122,461
the scope of the leverage ratio on a consolidated basis)
The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the
1c
7
scope of the leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (except those
－
－
included in the total assets reported in the consolidated balance
sheet)
(The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets
1d
3
reported in the consolidated balance sheet (excluding asset
20,939,166
19,550,277
amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital))
2
7
(Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1
154,436
156,926
capital)
3
Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and
24,966,440
25,847,440
SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 2)
Derivative exposures
4
Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions
1,442,932
1,544,114
multiplied by 1.4
5
Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives
4,655,170
4,524,927
transactions multiplied by 1.4
Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted
6
from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative
1,139,355
1,487,511
accounting framework
7
(Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin
1,628,037
2,160,207
provided in derivatives transactions)
8
(Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures)
9
Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives
15,470,397
15,506,872
10
(Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for
14,093,601
14,035,968
written credit derivatives)
11
4
Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10)
6,986,217
6,867,248
Securities financing transaction exposures
12
Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after
41,411,109
35,859,887
adjusting for sale accounting transactions
13
(Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross
21,856,188
17,622,228
SFT assets)
14
CCR exposure for SFT assets
1,809,275
1,628,151
15
Agent transaction exposures
16
5
Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines
21,364,197
19,865,811
12 to 15)
－ 27 －
(Unit: JPY million, %)
Leverage
Leverage
ratio common
ratio common
December 31,
September 30,
disclosure
disclosure
Items
2019
2019
template
template
Table 2
Table 1
Other off-balance sheet exposures
17
Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount
3,655,910
3,571,586
18
(Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts)
1,279,830
1,245,580
19
6
Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18)
2,376,079
2,326,005
Capital and total exposures
20
Tier 1 capital
2,701,086
2,691,284
21
8
Total exposures (sum of lines 3, 11, 16 and 19)
55,692,934
54,906,506
22
Basel III leverage ratio
4.84%
4.90%
－ 28 －
PART 2: NHI Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratios
CHAPTER 1 Quantitative Disclosure
(Unit: JPY million; % or Number of Cases)
Highest designated parent
Highest designated parent
company's current quarterly
company's previous quarterly
Item
period
period
(Fiscal year ended March 2020,
(Fiscal year ended March 2020,
3rd Quarter)
2nd Quarter)
High quality liquid assets (1)
1
Total high quality liquid assets
4,100,488
3,987,451
Before being
After being
Before being
After being
Cash outflows (2)
multiplied by
multiplied by
multiplied by
multiplied by
run-off rates
run-off rates
run-off rates
run-off rates
2
Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding
479,470
94,556
470,838
90,917
3
Out of which, stable deposits
－
－
－
－
4
Out of which, less stable deposits
479,470
94,556
470,838
90,917
5
Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding
1,536,461
1,353,535
1,591,900
1,428,396
6
Out of which, qualifying operational deposits
－
－
－
－
Out of which, cash related to unsecured
7
wholesale funding other than qualifying
1,127,229
944,303
1,274,329
1,110,826
operational deposits and debt securities
8
Out of which, debt securities
409,232
409,232
317,570
317,570
9
Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc.
2,975,840
2,869,343
10
Cash outflows related to the derivatives, funding
2,078,430
1,752,843
2,010,019
1,721,893
programs, and credit and liquidity facilities
11
Out of which, cash outflows related to the
1,615,225
1,615,225
1,594,154
1,594,154
derivative transaction, etc.
12
Out of which, cash outflows related to funding
－
－
－
－
programs
13
Out of which, cash outflows related to credit and
463,205
137,618
415,865
127,739
liquidity facilities
14
Cash outflows based on obligations to provide funds,
3,858,367
977,257
3,372,965
932,345
etc.
Cash outflows related to contingencies
428,508
205,885
413,812
203,613
Total cash outflows
7,359,916
7,246,507
Before being
After being
Before being
After being
Cash inflows (3)
multiplied by
multiplied by
multiplied by
multiplied by
inflow rates
inflow rates
inflow rates
inflow rates
17
Cash inflows related to secured investments, etc.
30,653,585
2,389,494
28,175,327
2,436,744
18
Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc.
1,248,751
1,147,753
1,137,877
1,043,889
19
Other cash inflows
4,142,643
1,683,303
4,109,172
1,702,672
20
Total cash inflows
36,044,980
5,220,550
33,422,376
5,183,306
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (4)
－ 29 －
21
Total high quality liquid assets allowed to be included
4,100,488
3,987,451
22
Net cash outflows
2,153,762
2,076,060
23
Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio
192.3%
194.4％
24
Number of data used to calculate averages
62
62
－ 30 －
PART 3: Disclosure Policy
"Policy for NHI consolidated Pillar 3 Disclosures" has been established in order to assure and maintain appropriateness of our disclosure based on "Comprehensive Guidelines for Supervision of Financial Instruments Business Operators, etc." . This policy was approved by EMB.
Disclosure Committee and CFO shall confirm Pillar 3 Report is appropriately created in line with the procedure established by each department. Pillar 3 Report shall be reported to EMB after their disclosure. Internal Audit Department shall periodically review the effectiveness of the procedures.