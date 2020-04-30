Nomura : FY2019/20 3Q 0 04/30/2020 | 03:38am EDT Send by mail :

CONTENTS PART 1: NHI Consolidated Capital Ratios................................................................................................................................................ 3 CHAPTER 1 Disclosure On Capital Items ............................................................................................................................................ 3 CHAPTER 2 Consolidated Balance Sheet When The Regulatory Scope Of Consolidation Is Applied ................................................ 8 CHAPTER 3 Quantitative Disclosure ................................................................................................................................................. 10 CHAPTER 4 Terms And Conditions Of The Capital Instruments ....................................................................................................... 14 1. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Common Stock....................................................................................................................................... 14 2. Nomura Holdings, Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and Write- down Clause .................................................................................................................................................................................... 15 3. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds .................................................................................. 17 4. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds..................................................................................... 19 5. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds ................................................................................... 21 6. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds...................................................................................... 23 7. Minority Interest .......................................................................................................................................................................... 25 CHAPTER 5 Disclosure On Leverage Ratio....................................................................................................................................... 27 PART 2: NHI Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratios .......................................................................................................................... 29 CHAPTER 1 Quantitative Disclosure ................................................................................................................................................. 29 PART 3: Disclosure Policy ...................................................................................................................................................................... 31 － 2 － PART 1: NHI Consolidated Capital Ratios CHAPTER 1 Disclosure On Capital Items (Unit: JPY million, %) CC1: Composition of regulatory capital a b Basel III Item Reference template No. December 31, September 30, numbers 2019 2019 of CC2 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Instruments and Reserves(1) 1a+2-1c-26 Directly issued qualifying common share capital plus 2,756,356 2,773,327 related capital surplus and retained earnings 1a out of which, capital and capital surplus 1,277,796 1,277,344 1a 2 out of which, retained earnings 1,691,967 1,636,353 2 1c out of which, investments in own shares (-) 213,407 140,369 1c 26 out of which, expected outflow of funds from － － businesses (-) out of which, amounts except for the above items － － 1b Share warrant related to common share － － 3 Accumulated other comprehensive income and other (58,403) (67,442) 3 disclosed reserves 5 Adjusted amount of minority interests related to 5 6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital 6 Common Equity Tier 1 capital before (A) 2,697,958 2,705,891 regulatory adjustments Common Equity Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments(2) 8+9 Intangibles other than mortgage-servicing rights (net 101,566 105,332 of related tax liability) 8 out of which, goodwill (net of related tax liability, 1,220 1,310 including those equivalent) 9 out of which, intangibles other than goodwill and 100,346 104,021 mortgage-servicing rights Deferred tax assets that rely on future profitability 10 excluding those arising from temporary differences 2,311 1,538 (net of tax liability) 11 Cash flow hedge reserve － － 12 Shortfall of provisions to expected losses 32,518 33,556 13 Securitization gain on sale － － 14 Own credit valuation 9,262 24,611 15 Defined-benefit pension fund net assets 12,834 11,802 16 Investments in own shares (if not already netted off 5,204 4,695 paid-in capital on reported balance sheet) 17 Reciprocal cross-holdings in common equity － － Investments in the capital of financial institutions that are outside the scope of regulatory 18 consolidation, where the Group does not own more － － than 10% of the issued share capital (net of eligible short positions) (amount above 10% threshold) － 3 － (Unit: JPY million, %) a b Basel III Item Reference template No. December 31, September 30, numbers 2019 2019 of CC2 19+20+21 Amount exceeding the 10% threshold on specific － － items out of which, significant investments in the capital 19 of financial institutions that are outside the scope － － of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions) 20 out of which, mortgage-servicing rights － － 21 out of which, deferred tax assets arising from － － temporary differences (net of related tax liability) 22 Amount exceeding the 15% threshold on specific － － items 23 out of which, significant investments in the － － common stock of financial institutions 24 out of which, mortgage-servicing rights － － 25 out of which, deferred tax assets arising from － － temporary differences (net of related tax liability) Regulatory adjustments applied to Common Equity 27 Tier 1 due to insufficient Additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 － － to cover deductions 28 Total regulatory adjustments to Common (B) 163,699 181,538 Equity Tier 1 capital Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 29 Common Equity Tier 1 capital ((A) -(B)) (C) 2,534,259 2,524,353 Additional Tier 1 Capital: Instruments(3) 31a Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as － － shareholder's equity 31b Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as share － － 30 warrant 32 Additional Tier 1 instruments classified as debt 165,000 165,000 Additional Tier 1 instruments issued by special － － purpose vehicle, etc. 34-35 Adjusted amount of minority interests related to 1,827 1,930 Additional Tier 1 capital 33+35 Capital instruments subject to transitional － － arrangements included in Additional Tier 1 capital 33 out of which, instruments issued by Group or － － special purpose vehicle controlled by Group out of which, instruments issued by consolidated 35 subsidiaries of Group (except for the special － － purpose vehicle mentioned above) 36 Additional Tier 1 capital before regulatory (D) 166,827 166,930 adjustments － 4 － (Unit: JPY million, %) a b Basel III Item Reference template No. December 31, September 30, numbers 2019 2019 of CC2 Additional Tier 1 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments 37 Investments in own Additional Tier 1 instruments － － 38 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Additional Tier 1 － － instruments Investments in the Additional Tier 1 instruments of financial institutions that are outside the scope of 39 regulatory consolidation, where the Group does not － － own more than 10% of the issued share capital (net of eligible short positions) (amount above 10% threshold) Significant investments in the Additional Tier 1 40 instruments of financial institutions that are outside － － the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions) 42 Regulatory adjustments applied to Additional Tier 1 － － due to insufficient Tier2 to cover deductions 43 Regulatory adjustments to Additional Tier 1 (E) － － capital Additional Tier 1 Capital 44 Additional Tier 1 capital ((D) -(E)) (F) 166,827 166,930 Tier1 Capital 45 Tier 1 capital ((C) + (F)) (G) 2,701,086 2,691,284 Tier 2 Capital: Instruments and Provisions(4) Tier 2 instruments classified as shareholder's equity － － Tier 2 instruments classified as share warrant － － 46 Tier 2 instruments classified as debt － － Tier 2 instruments issued by special purpose vehicle, － － etc. 48-49 Adjusted amount of minority interests related to 431 455 Tier 2 47+49 Capital instruments subject to transitional 45,660 45,660 arrangements 47 out of which, instruments issued by Group or 45,660 45,660 special purpose vehicle controlled by Group out of which, instruments issued by consolidated 49 subsidiaries of Group (except for the special － － purpose vehicle mentioned above) 50 Provisions － － 50a out of which, general provisions included in Tier 2 － － 50b out of which, eligible provisions included in Tier 2 － － 51 Tier 2 capital before regulatory adjustments (H) 46,091 46,115 － 5 － (Unit: JPY million, %) a b Basel III Item Reference template No. December 31, September 30, numbers 2019 2019 of CC2 Tier 2 Capital: Regulatory Adjustments(5) 52 Investments in own Tier 2 instruments － － 53 Reciprocal cross-holdings in Tier 2 instruments and － － other TLAC liabilities Investments in Tier2 instruments and other TLAC liabilities of financial institutions that are outside the 54 scope of regulatory consolidation, where the Group － － does not own more than 10% of the issued common share capital of the entity (amount above 10% threshold) Investments in the other TLAC liabilities of financial institutions that are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation and where the group does not own 54a more than 10% of the issued common share capital － － of the entity: amount previously designated for the 5% threshold but that no longer meets the conditions (for G-SIBs only) Significant investments in Tier2 instruments and 55 other TLAC liabilities of financial institutions that － － are outside the scope of regulatory consolidation (net of eligible short positions) 57 Regulatory adjustments to Tier 2 capital (I) － － Tier 2 Capital 58 Tier 2 capital ((H) -(I)) (J) 46,091 46,115 Total Capital 59 Total capital ((G) + (J)) (K) 2,747,178 2,737,400 Risk-Weighted Assets(6) 60 Total risk-weighted assets (L) 14,028,085 14,576,989 Capital Ratios and buffers(7) 61 Consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio ((C) / (L)) 18.06% 17.31% 62 Consolidated Tier 1 ratio ((G) / (L)) 19.25% 18.46% 63 Consolidated total capital ratio ((K) / (L)) 19.58% 18.77% 64 Total of group CET1 specific buffer requirements 3.11% 3.12% (%) 65 Of which: capital conservation buffer requirement 2.50% 2.50% (%) 66 Of which: countercyclical buffer requirement (%) 0.11% 0.12% 67 Of which: G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional 0.50% 0.50% requirements (%) 68 Common Equity Tier 1 available after meeting the 11.58% 10.77% group's minimum capital requirements (%) － 6 － (Unit: JPY million, %) a b Basel III Item Reference template No. December 31, September 30, numbers 2019 2019 of CC2 Amounts below the Thresholds for Deduction(8) 72 Non-significant investments in the capital 155,664 122,639 instruments of other financial institutions 73 Significant investments in the common stock of 138,174 176,856 financial institutions 74 Mortgage-servicing rights (net of related tax liability) － － 75 Deferred tax assets arising from temporary 4,347 2,490 differences (net of related tax liability) Applicable Caps on the Inclusion of Provisions in Tier 2(9) Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect 76 of exposures subject to standardized approach (prior － － to application of cap) 77 Caps on inclusion of provisions in Tier 2 under － － standardized approach Provisions eligible for inclusion in Tier 2 in respect 78 of exposures subject to internal ratings-based － － approach (prior to application of cap) (if the amount is negative, report as "nil") 79 Caps on inclusion of eligible provisions in Tier 2 － － under internal ratings-based approach Capital Instruments Subject to Transitional Arrangements(10) 82 Current cap on Tier 1 instruments subject to － － transitional arrangements 83 Amount excluded from Tier 1 due to cap (excess － － over cap after redemptions and maturities) 84 Current cap on Tier 2 instruments subject to 45,660 45,660 transitional arrangements 85 Amount excluded from Tier 2 due to cap (excess 107,140 107,540 over cap after redemptions and maturities) － 7 － CHAPTER 2 Consolidated Balance Sheet When The Regulatory Scope Of Consolidation Is Applied (Unit: JPY million) CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet a b c Item Balance sheet as in Under regulatory published financial scope of Reference of CC1 statements consolidation Assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,152,016 3,119,044 Time deposits 266,707 266,707 Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash 316,822 316,734 Loans receivable 2,943,499 2,970,131 Receivables from customers 406,029 401,385 Receivables from other than customers 513,962 511,383 Allowance for doubtful accounts (6,069) (6,069) Securities purchased under agreements to resell 15,632,816 15,632,816 Securities borrowed 3,922,105 3,922,105 Trading assets 16,672,457 15,484,622 Private equity investments 39,112 36,017 Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities 460,100 432,977 Non-trading debt securities 465,998 471,325 Investments in equity securities 129,939 129,939 Investments in and advances to affiliated companies 362,406 362,973 Other 964,429 964,187 Total Assets 46,242,334 45,016,283 Liabilities Short-term borrowings 1,067,890 921,286 Payables to customers 1,174,953 1,174,953 Payables to other than customers 1,292,191 1,291,682 Deposits received at banks 1,237,027 1,237,027 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,387,218 19,492,588 Securities loaned 1,266,228 1,278,297 Other secured borrowings 317,137 317,137 Trading liabilities 8,626,238 8,669,277 Other liabilities 1,172,644 1,179,088 Long-term borrowings 7,911,181 7,059,093 Total Liabilities 43,452,711 42,620,432 Equity Common stock 594,492 594,492 1a Additional paid-in capital 683,303 683,303 1a Retained earnings 1,695,181 1,691,967 2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (58,403) (58,403) 3 Common stock held in treasury (213,407) (213,407) 1c Noncontrolling interests 88,455 88,455 Total equity 2,789,623 2,786,409 Total liabilities and equity 46,242,334 45,406,841 － 8 － (Unit: JPY million) CC2: Reconciliation of regulatory capital to balance sheet a b c Item Balance sheet as in Under regulatory published financial scope of Reference of CC1 statements consolidation Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,824,181 2,798,932 Time deposits 281,822 281,822 Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash 274,313 274,313 Loans receivable 2,721,107 2,747,416 Receivables from customers 550,481 549,112 Receivables from other than customers 889,672 886,547 Allowance for doubtful accounts (5,999) (5,999) Securities purchased under agreements to resell 14,135,233 14,135,233 Securities borrowed 4,102,425 4,102,425 Trading assets 17,576,367 16,392,164 Private equity investments 31,362 28,894 Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities 459,166 438,648 Non-trading debt securities 467,795 470,524 Investments in equity securities 134,214 134,214 Investments in and advances to affiliated companies 359,399 359,966 Other 875,562 875,275 Total Assets 45,677,106 44,469,494 Liabilities Short-term borrowings 950,061 803,859 Payables to customers 1,258,574 1,258,574 Payables to other than customers 1,246,412 1,246,113 Deposits received at banks 1,252,142 1,252,142 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 19,068,815 19,167,330 Securities loaned 1,092,389 1,104,359 Other secured borrowings 322,001 322,001 Trading liabilities 8,767,595 8,811,075 Other liabilities 1,016,300 1,038,042 Long-term borrowings 7,914,636 7,052,197 Total Liabilities 42,888,930 42,055,698 Equity Common stock 594,492 594,492 1a Additional paid-in capital 682,851 682,851 1a Retained earnings 1,638,346 1,636,353 2 Accumulated other comprehensive income (67,442) (67,442) 3 Common stock held in treasury (140,369) (140,369) 1c Noncontrolling interests 80,297 80,297 Total equity 2,788,175 2,786,182 Total liabilities and equity 45,677,106 44,841,880 Note: The amount shown in (a) may differ from the amount shown in FORM 20-F, FORM 6-K and other accounting disclosures of the Consolidated Balance Sheets, due to the difference in rounding. － 9 － CHAPTER 3 Quantitative Disclosure 1. Quantitative Disclosure (1) Key metrics (Unit: JPY million, %) KM1: KEY METRICS a b c d e Common disclosure As of As of As of June As of March As of template December September December 30, 2019 31, 2019 31, 2019 30, 2019 31, 2018 Available capital 1 Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 2,534,259 2,524,353 2,478,315 2,439,720 2,471,769 2 Tier 1 2,701,086 2,691,284 2,644,481 2,605,940 2,637,925 3 Total capital 2,747,178 2,737,400 2,690,417 2,651,893 2,699,084 RWA 4 RWA 14,028,085 14,576,989 14,626,406 14,251,587 13,799,058 Risk-based capital ratios as a percentage of RWA 5 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (%) 18.06% 17.31% 16.94% 17.11% 17.91% 6 Tier 1 ratio (%) 19.25% 18.46% 18.08% 18.28% 19.11% 7 Total capital ratio (%) 19.58% 18.77% 18.39% 18.60% 19.55% Additional CET1 buffer requirements as a percentage of RWA 8 Capital conservation buffer 2.50% 2.50% 2.50% 2.50% 1.87% requirement (%) 9 Countercyclical buffer requirement 0.11% 0.12% 0.10% 0.11% 0.08% (%) 10 Bank G-SIB and/or D-SIB additional 0.50% 0.50% 0.50% 0.50% 0.37% requirements (%) 11 Total of bank CET1 specific buffer 3.11% 3.12% 3.10% 3.11% 2.33% requirements (%) CET1 available after meeting the 12 bank's minimum capital requirements 11.58% 10.77% 10.39% 10.60% 11.55% (%) Basel III leverage ratio 13 Total Basel III leverage ratio 55,692,934 54,906,506 52,235,865 51,807,144 59,168,126 exposure measure 14 Basel III leverage ratio (%) (row 2 / 4.84% 4.90% 5.06% 5.03% 4.45% row 13) (Unit: JPY million, %) KM1: KEY METRICS a b c d e Common Fiscal year Fiscal year Fiscal year Fiscal year Fiscal year disclosure ended March ended March ended March ended March ended March template 2020, 3rd 2020, 2nd 2020, 1st 2019, 4th 2019, 3rd Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Quarter Liquidity Coverage Ratio 15 Total HQLA 4,100,488 3,987,451 4,248,314 4,319,594 4,453,912 16 Total net cash outflow 2,153,762 2,076,060 2,272,516 2,191,058 2,300,540 17 LCR ratio (%) 192.3% 194.4% 188.4% 198.4% 196.7% － 10 － (2) Overview of risk weighted asset (Unit: JPY million) OV1: OVERVIEW OF RWA a b c d Common RWA Minimum capital disclosure requirements template December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2019 1 Credit risk (excluding counterparty credit risk) 1,395,747 1,400,555 114,836 115,252 (CCR) 2 Of which standardized approach (SA) 354,380 347,517 28,350 27,801 3 Of which IRB approach 661,879 668,374 56,127 56,678 Of which significant investments in － － － － commercial entities Of which lease exposures with residual value － － － － Other 379,486 384,664 30,358 30,773 4 Counterparty credit risk 3,097,119 3,142,752 256,930 260,480 5 Of which standardized approach for 532,795 545,952 44,988 46,138 counterparty credit risk (SACCR) 6 Of which internal model method (IMM) 1,275,822 1,206,259 108,189 102,290 Of which credit value adjustment (CVA) 854,456 926,192 68,356 74,095 Of which exposures to CCP 292,575 295,212 23,406 23,616 Other 141,470 169,136 11,989 14,338 7 Equity positions in banking book under market- 1,635,735 1,497,782 138,710 127,011 based approach 8 Equity investments in funds -look-through 109,547 110,041 9,289 9,331 approach 9 Equity investments in funds -mandate-based － － － － approach Equity investments in funds -simple risk- － － － － weight method 250% Equity investments in funds -simple risk- 205,344 167,104 17,410 14,164 weight method 400% 10 Equity investments in funds -fall-back 55,031 56,114 4,402 4,489 approach 1250% 11 Unsettled trade 9,113 11,254 745 924 12 Securitization exposures in banking book － － － － 13 Of which securitisation internal ratings-based － － － － approach (SEC-IRBA) Of which securitisation external ratings-based 14 approach (SEC-ERBA), including internal － － － － assessment approach (IAA) 15 Of which securitisation standardised approach － － － － (SEC-SA) Of which subject to 1250% risk weight － － － － － 11 － (Unit: JPY million) OV1: OVERVIEW OF RWA a b c d Common RWA Minimum capital disclosure requirements template December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, 2019 2019 2019 2019 16 Market risk 4,305,604 4,890,305 344,448 391,224 17 Of which standardized approach (SA) 977,001 1,091,715 78,160 87,337 18 Of which internal model approaches (IMM) 3,328,603 3,798,589 266,288 303,887 19 Operational risk 2,565,722 2,565,722 205,257 205,257 20 Of which Basic Indicator Approach － － － － 21 Of which standardized approach 2,565,722 2,565,722 205,257 205,257 22 Of which advanced measurement approach － － － － 23 Amounts below the thresholds for deduction 356,306 448,368 30,214 38,021 (subject to 250% risk weight) Amounts included in RWA according to － － － － transitional arrangements 24 Floor adjustment － － － － 25 Total (after applying 1.06 scaling factor ) 14,028,085 14,576,989 1,122,246 1,166,159 － 12 － (3) RWA flow statements (Unit: Million JPY) CR8: RWA flow statements of credit risk exposures under IRB Item Credit RWA 1 RWA as at end of previous reporting period 2,956,907 2 Asset size (14,485) 3 Asset quality 39,809 4 Model updates (179) 5 Movement in risk levels Methodology and policy － 6 Acquisitions and disposals － 7 Foreign exchange movements 7,520 8 Other － 9 RWA as at end of reporting period 2,989,571 Note: All movements arising from obligors which the internal ratings are changed by model updates are included in Item No. 4 (Model updates). And Item No. 2 (Asset size) contains the movements other than amounts aggregated in Item No. 3 to 8 (Unit: Million JPY) CCR7: RWA flow statements of CCR exposures under Internal Model Method (IMM) Item Credit RWA 1 RWA as at end of previous reporting period 1,206,259 2 Asset size 56,075 3 Credit quality of counterparties 496 4 Model updates (IMM only) － 5 Movement in risk levels Methodology and policy (IMM only) － 6 Acquisitions and disposals － 7 Foreign exchange movements 12,991 8 Other (203) 9 RWA as at end of current reporting period 1,275,822 (Unit: Million JPY) MR2: RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under an IMA a b c d e f Item VaR Stressed VaR IRC CRM Other Total RWA 1a RWA at previous quarter end 809,413 1,523,210 1,400,067 65,898 3,798,589 1b Adjustment to RWA at previous quarter end 0.96 0.90 1.00 1.00 0.96 (1a divided by 1c) 1c Spot RWA as at previous quarter end 837,920 1,677,614 1,400,067 65,898 3,981,501 2 Movement in risk levels (204,672) (338,213) 171,690 23,540 (347,654) 3 Model updates/changes 18,984 (186,097) － － (167,112) 4 Methodology and policy － － － － － 5 Movement in Acquisitions and － － － － － risk levels disposals 6 Foreign exchange 4,215 7,453 10,157 578 22,403 movements 7 Other － － － － － 8a Spot RWA as at quarter end 656,448 1,160,756 1,581,915 90,017 3,489,137 8b Adjustment to RWA at quarter end (8c 0.99 0.86 1.00 1.00 0.96 divided by 8a) 8c RWA at end of reporting period 653,000 1,003,670 1,581,915 90,017 3,328,603 － 13 － CHAPTER 4 Terms And Conditions Of The Capital Instruments 1. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Regulatory capital instruments (common stock) CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments 1 Issuer Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2 Unique identifier JP3762600009 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Japanese Law 3a Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible instruments only) (1) Regulatory treatment (2) 4 Transitional Basel III rules Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 6 Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital (other than NHI) (3) 7 Instrument type Common Stock 8 Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4) For consolidated regulatory capital ratio JPY 594,493 million 9 Aggregate nominal amount (5) 10 Accounting classification (6) Common Stock On consolidated basis Common Stock 11 Issue Date (7) 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual 13 Maturity Date 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No First call date and early redemption amount (8) Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9) Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10) Coupons / Dividends Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11) Coupon rate or dividend rate (12) Coupon / dividend stopper events (12) 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (13) Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem Noncumulative or cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible No If convertible, conversion trigger (15) If convertible, fully or partially (16) If convertible, conversion rate (17) If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be converted into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be converted into 30 Write-down feature (19) No If write-down,write-down trigger (20) If write-down, full or partial (21) If write-down, permanent or temporary (22) 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism － 14 － 2. Nomura Holdings, Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and Write-down Clause Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds) CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments 1 Issuer Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2 Unique identifier JP376260AGD1 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Japanese Law 3a Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible instruments only) (1) Regulatory treatment (2) 4 Transitional Basel III rules Additional Tier 1 Capital 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Additional Tier 1 Capital 6 Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital (other than NHI) (3) Nomura Holdings Inc. First Series of Unsecured Perpetual 7 Instrument type Subordinated Bonds with Optional Redemption Clause and Write-down Clause (for Qualified Institutional Investors Only) 8 Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4) For consolidated regulatory capital ratio JPY 165,000 million 9 Aggregate nominal amount (5) JPY 165,000 million 10 Accounting classification (6) Debt On consolidated basis Debt 11 Issue Date (7) 27-Jan-16 12 Perpetual or dated Perpetual 13 Maturity Date 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes First call date and early redemption amount (8) First call date:15-Jun-21 Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100 Early redemption events: The Issuer may, at its discretion, redeem bonds on any interest payment dates on June 15, 2021 or thereafter (unless the principal amount has been written down upon the occurrence of a loss 15 absorption event), or upon the occurrence of a tax event or a Other early redemption events and early redemption capital event (when the Issuer determines, as a result of amounts (9) consultations with the Financial Services Agency of Japan and other relevant regulatory authorities, that there is more than an insubstantial risk that the Bonds will cease to qualify as the Issuer's Additional Tier 1 capital under applicable capital adequacy requirements). Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10) 15-Jun or 15-Dec from and including 15-Jun-21 Coupons / Dividends 17 Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11) Fixed to Floating From 27-Jan-16 to 15-Jun-21: 18 Coupon rate or dividend rate (12) 3.36% per annum From 15-Jun-21: 6-month JPY LIBOR plus 3.20 percent 19 Coupon / dividend stopper events (12) Yes 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or Fully discretionary mandatory (13) 21 Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem No 22 Noncumulative or cumulative No 23 Convertible or non-convertible No 24 If convertible, conversion trigger (15) － 15 － 25 If convertible, fully or partially (16) 26 If convertible, conversion rate (17) 27 If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be converted into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be converted into 30 Write-down feature (19) Yes Events (i), (ii) or (iii) below: (i) Loss absorption event: when the Issuer's consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio falls below 5.125%; or (ii) Non-viability event: when the Prime Minister confirms (nintei) 31 If write-down,write-down trigger (20) that the "specified item 2 measures," which are the measures as set forth in the Deposit Insurance Act, need to be applied to the Issuer; or (iii) Insolvency proceedings commencement event: when it is adjudicated that the Issuer has entered into the bankruptcy and other insolvency proceedings. 32 If write-down, full or partial (21) Full or partial 33 If write-down, permanent or temporary (22) Temporary When the Issuer determines that the principal amount of the Bonds that has been written-down be reinstated after obtaining 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up prior confirmation of the Financial Services Agency of Japan and mechanism any other relevant Japanese regulatory authorities that the Issuer's consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio remains at a sufficiently high level after giving effect. ■ Additional terms and conditions Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for: Security Clause on the Issuer's financial status Acceleration clause Interest cancellation clause Write-down clause Reinstatement clause Subordination clause － 16 － 3. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds) CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments 1 Issuer Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2 Unique identifier JP376260AAB8 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Japanese Law 3a Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible instruments only) (1) Regulatory treatment (2) 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier 2 Capital 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Not applicable 6 Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital (other than NHI) (3) 7 Instrument type Nomura Holdings Inc. Second Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 8 Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4) For consolidated regulatory capital ratio JPY 11,850 million 9 Aggregate nominal amount (5) JPY 39,500 million 10 Accounting classification (6) Debt On consolidated basis Debt 11 Issue Date (7) 26-Nov-10 12 Perpetual or dated Dated 13 Maturity Date 26-Nov-25 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval No First call date and early redemption amount (8) Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9) Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10) Coupons / Dividends 17 Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11) Fixed 18 Coupon rate or dividend rate (12) 2.649% per annum 19 Coupon / dividend stopper events (12) No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or Mandatory mandatory (13) 21 Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem No 22 Noncumulative or cumulative No 23 Convertible or non-convertible No If convertible, conversion trigger (15) If convertible, fully or partially (16) If convertible, conversion rate (17) If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be converted into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be converted into 30 Write-down feature (19) No If write-down,write-down trigger (20) If write-down, full or partial (21) If write-down, permanent or temporary (22) 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism － 17 － ■ Additional terms and conditions Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for: Security and guarantee Acceleration clause Subordination clause － 18 － 4. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds) CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments 1 Issuer Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2 Unique identifier JP376260BAB6 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Japanese Law 3a Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible instruments only) (1) Regulatory treatment (2) 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier 2 Capital 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Not applicable 6 Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital (other than NHI) (3) 7 Instrument type Nomura Holdings Inc. Third Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 8 Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4) For consolidated regulatory capital ratio JPY 17,010 million 9 Aggregate nominal amount (5) JPY 57,700 million 10 Accounting classification (6) Debt On consolidated basis Debt 11 Issue Date (7) 26-Nov-10 12 Perpetual or dated Dated 13 Maturity Date 26-Nov-25 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes First call date and early redemption amount (8) First call date:26-Nov-20 Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100 15 Other early redemption events and early redemption No amounts (9) 26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10) such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank business day) Coupons / Dividends 17 Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11) Fixed 18 Coupon rate or dividend rate (12) 2.749% per annum 19 Coupon / dividend stopper events (12) No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (13) 21 Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem No 22 Noncumulative or cumulative No 23 Convertible or non-convertible No If convertible, conversion trigger (15) If convertible, fully or partially (16) If convertible, conversion rate (17) If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be converted into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be converted into 30 Write-down feature (19) No If write-down,write-down trigger (20) If write-down, full or partial (21) If write-down, permanent or temporary (22) － 19 － 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism ■ Additional terms and conditions Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for: Security and guarantee Acceleration clause Subordination clause － 20 － 5. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds) CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments 1 Issuer Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2 Unique identifier JP376260CAB4 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Japanese Law 3a Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible instruments only) (1) Regulatory treatment (2) 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier 2 Capital 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Not applicable 6 Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital (other than NHI) (3) 7 Instrument type Nomura Holdings Inc. Fourth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 8 Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4) For consolidated regulatory capital ratio JPY 1,800 million 9 Aggregate nominal amount (5) JPY 6,000 million 10 Accounting classification (6) Debt On consolidated basis Debt 11 Issue Date (7) 26-Nov-10 12 Perpetual or dated Dated 13 Maturity Date 26-Nov-25 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes First call date and early redemption amount (8) First call date:26-Nov-2020 Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100 15 Other early redemption events and early redemption No amounts (9) 26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10) such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank business day) Coupons / Dividends 17 Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11) Floating 18 Coupon rate or dividend rate (12) 6-month Euro Yen LIBOR plus 1.0% 19 Coupon / dividend stopper events (12) No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or Mandatory mandatory (13) 21 Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem No 22 Noncumulative or cumulative No 23 Convertible or non-convertible No If convertible, conversion trigger (15) If convertible, fully or partially (16) If convertible, conversion rate (17) If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be converted into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be converted into 30 Write-down feature (19) No If write-down,write-down trigger (20) If write-down, full or partial (21) If write-down, permanent or temporary (22) － 21 － 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism ■ Additional terms and conditions Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for: Security and guarantee Acceleration clause Subordination clause － 22 － 6. Nomura Holdings, Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds Regulatory capital instruments (subordinated bonds) CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments 1 Issuer Nomura Holdings, Inc. 2 Unique identifier JP376260AAC6 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Japanese Law 3a Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible instruments only) (1) Regulatory treatment (2) 4 Transitional Basel III rules Tier 2 Capital 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Not applicable 6 Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital (other than NHI) (3) 7 Instrument type Nomura Holdings Inc. Fifth Series of Unsecured Subordinated Bonds 8 Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4) For consolidated regulatory capital ratio JPY 15,000 million 9 Aggregate nominal amount (5) JPY 50,000 million 10 Accounting classification (6) Debt On consolidated basis Debt 11 Issue Date (7) 6-Dec-10 12 Perpetual or dated Dated 13 Maturity Date 26-Nov-25 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Yes First call date and early redemption amount (8) First call date:26-Nov-2020 Early Redemption Amount: JPY 100 per face value of JPY 100 15 Other early redemption events and early redemption No amounts (9) 26-May or 26-Nov from and including 26-May-21 (or, in case 16 Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10) such day falls on a bank holiday, immediately preceding bank business day) Coupons / Dividends 17 Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11) Fixed 18 Coupon rate or dividend rate (12) 2.773% per annum 19 Coupon / dividend stopper events (12) No 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or Mandatory mandatory (13) 21 Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem No 22 Noncumulative or cumulative No 23 Convertible or non-convertible No If convertible, conversion trigger (15) If convertible, fully or partially (16) If convertible, conversion rate (17) If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be converted into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be converted into 30 Write-down feature (19) No If write-down,write-down trigger (20) If write-down, full or partial (21) If write-down, permanent or temporary (22) － 23 － 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism ■ Additional terms and conditions Please refer to the terms and conditions of the instruments for: Security and guarantee Acceleration clause Subordination clause － 24 － 7. Minority Interest Regulatory capital instruments (minority interest) CCA: Main features of regulatory capital instruments 1 Issuer Sugimura Warehouse Co., Ltd., Nomura Orient International Securities Co., Ltd. and others 2 Unique identifier Not applicable 3 Governing law(s) of the instrument Japanese Law, Law of the People's Republic of China and others 3a Means governed by foreign law (other TLAC-eligible instruments only) (1) Regulatory treatment (2) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 4 Transitional Basel III rules Additional Tier 1 Capital Tier 2 Capital Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 5 Post-transitional Basel III rules Additional Tier 1 Capital Tier 2 Capital 6 Entities who include the relevant instruments into capital (other than NHI) (3) 7 Instrument type Common Stock 8 Amounts recognized in regulatory capital (4) For consolidated regulatory capital ratio JPY 2,264million 9 Aggregate nominal amount (5) 10 Accounting classification (6) Minority Interest On consolidated basis Minority Interest 11 Issue Date (7) 12 Perpetual or dated Not Applicable 13 Maturity Date 14 Issuer call subject to prior supervisory approval Not Applicable First call date and early redemption amount (8) Other early redemption events and early redemption amounts (9) Subsequent call dates, if applicable (10) Coupons / Dividends Type of coupon rate / dividend rate (11) Coupon rate or dividend rate (12) Coupon / dividend stopper events (12) 20 Fully discretionary, partially discretionary or mandatory (13) Existence of step-up or other incentive to redeem Noncumulative or cumulative 23 Convertible or non-convertible Not Applicable If convertible, conversion trigger (15) If convertible, fully or partially (16) If convertible, conversion rate (17) If convertible, mandatory or optional conversion (18) 28 If convertible, specify instrument type that it can be converted into 29 If convertible, specify issuer of instrument it can be converted into 30 Write-down feature (19) No If write-down,write-down trigger (20) If write-down, full or partial (21) If write-down, permanent or temporary (22) － 25 － 34 If temporary write-down, description of write-up mechanism － 26 － CHAPTER 5 Disclosure On Leverage Ratio (Unit: JPY million, %) Leverage Leverage ratio common ratio common December 31, September 30, disclosure disclosure Items 2019 2019 template template Table 2 Table 1 On-balance sheet exposures 1 On-balance sheet items (excluding derivatives and SFTs, but 25,120,876 26,004,367 including collateral) 1a 1 Total consolidated assets as per published financial statements 46,242,334 45,677,106 1b 2 (The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are not included in 182,291 122,461 the scope of the leverage ratio on a consolidated basis) The amount of assets of subsidiaries that are included in the 1c 7 scope of the leverage ratio on a consolidated basis (except those － － included in the total assets reported in the consolidated balance sheet) (The amount of assets that are deducted from the total assets 1d 3 reported in the consolidated balance sheet (excluding asset 20,939,166 19,550,277 amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 capital)) 2 7 (Asset amounts deducted in determining Basel III Tier 1 154,436 156,926 capital) 3 Total on-balance sheet exposures (excluding derivatives and 24,966,440 25,847,440 SFTs) (sum of lines 1 and 2) Derivative exposures 4 Replacement cost associated with all derivatives transactions 1,442,932 1,544,114 multiplied by 1.4 5 Add-on amounts for PFE associated with all derivatives 4,655,170 4,524,927 transactions multiplied by 1.4 Gross-up for derivatives collateral provided where deducted 6 from the balance sheet assets pursuant to the operative 1,139,355 1,487,511 accounting framework 7 (Deductions of receivables assets for cash variation margin 1,628,037 2,160,207 provided in derivatives transactions) 8 (Exempted CCP leg of client-cleared trade exposures) 9 Adjusted effective notional amount of written credit derivatives 15,470,397 15,506,872 10 (Adjusted effective notional offsets and add-on deductions for 14,093,601 14,035,968 written credit derivatives) 11 4 Total derivative exposures (sum of lines 4 to 10) 6,986,217 6,867,248 Securities financing transaction exposures 12 Gross SFT assets (with no recognition of netting), after 41,411,109 35,859,887 adjusting for sale accounting transactions 13 (Netted amounts of cash payables and cash receivables of gross 21,856,188 17,622,228 SFT assets) 14 CCR exposure for SFT assets 1,809,275 1,628,151 15 Agent transaction exposures 16 5 Total securities financing transaction exposures (sum of lines 21,364,197 19,865,811 12 to 15) － 27 － (Unit: JPY million, %) Leverage Leverage ratio common ratio common December 31, September 30, disclosure disclosure Items 2019 2019 template template Table 2 Table 1 Other off-balance sheet exposures 17 Off-balance sheet exposure at gross notional amount 3,655,910 3,571,586 18 (Adjustments for conversion to credit equivalent amounts) 1,279,830 1,245,580 19 6 Off-balance sheet items (sum of lines 17 and 18) 2,376,079 2,326,005 Capital and total exposures 20 Tier 1 capital 2,701,086 2,691,284 21 8 Total exposures (sum of lines 3, 11, 16 and 19) 55,692,934 54,906,506 22 Basel III leverage ratio 4.84% 4.90% － 28 － PART 2: NHI Consolidated Liquidity Coverage Ratios CHAPTER 1 Quantitative Disclosure (Unit: JPY million; % or Number of Cases) Highest designated parent Highest designated parent company's current quarterly company's previous quarterly Item period period (Fiscal year ended March 2020, (Fiscal year ended March 2020, 3rd Quarter) 2nd Quarter) High quality liquid assets (1) 1 Total high quality liquid assets 4,100,488 3,987,451 Before being After being Before being After being Cash outflows (2) multiplied by multiplied by multiplied by multiplied by run-off rates run-off rates run-off rates run-off rates 2 Cash outflows related to unsecured retail funding 479,470 94,556 470,838 90,917 3 Out of which, stable deposits － － － － 4 Out of which, less stable deposits 479,470 94,556 470,838 90,917 5 Cash outflows related to unsecured wholesale funding 1,536,461 1,353,535 1,591,900 1,428,396 6 Out of which, qualifying operational deposits － － － － Out of which, cash related to unsecured 7 wholesale funding other than qualifying 1,127,229 944,303 1,274,329 1,110,826 operational deposits and debt securities 8 Out of which, debt securities 409,232 409,232 317,570 317,570 9 Cash outflows related to secured funding, etc. 2,975,840 2,869,343 10 Cash outflows related to the derivatives, funding 2,078,430 1,752,843 2,010,019 1,721,893 programs, and credit and liquidity facilities 11 Out of which, cash outflows related to the 1,615,225 1,615,225 1,594,154 1,594,154 derivative transaction, etc. 12 Out of which, cash outflows related to funding － － － － programs 13 Out of which, cash outflows related to credit and 463,205 137,618 415,865 127,739 liquidity facilities 14 Cash outflows based on obligations to provide funds, 3,858,367 977,257 3,372,965 932,345 etc. Cash outflows related to contingencies 428,508 205,885 413,812 203,613 Total cash outflows 7,359,916 7,246,507 Before being After being Before being After being Cash inflows (3) multiplied by multiplied by multiplied by multiplied by inflow rates inflow rates inflow rates inflow rates 17 Cash inflows related to secured investments, etc. 30,653,585 2,389,494 28,175,327 2,436,744 18 Cash inflows related to collection of loans, etc. 1,248,751 1,147,753 1,137,877 1,043,889 19 Other cash inflows 4,142,643 1,683,303 4,109,172 1,702,672 20 Total cash inflows 36,044,980 5,220,550 33,422,376 5,183,306 Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio (4) － 29 － 21 Total high quality liquid assets allowed to be included 4,100,488 3,987,451 22 Net cash outflows 2,153,762 2,076,060 23 Consolidated liquidity coverage ratio 192.3% 194.4％ 24 Number of data used to calculate averages 62 62 － 30 － PART 3: Disclosure Policy "Policy for NHI consolidated Pillar 3 Disclosures" has been established in order to assure and maintain appropriateness of our disclosure based on "Comprehensive Guidelines for Supervision of Financial Instruments Business Operators, etc." . 