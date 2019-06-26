Nomura : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F(PDF 79KB)

News Release

Nomura Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Tokyo, June 26, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019. The report can be accessed via Nomura's website at:

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/investor/library/sec/

