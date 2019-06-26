Nomura : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F(PDF 79KB)

Log in
Nomura : Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

0
06/26/2019

News Release

Nomura Files Annual Report on Form 20-F

Tokyo, June 26, 2019-Nomura Holdings, Inc. filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F (for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019. The report can be accessed via Nomura's website at:

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/investor/library/sec/

ends

Nomura

Nomura is an As ia- headquartered financial serv ices group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning ov er 30 countries. By connecting markets East & Wes t, Nomura s ervic es the needs of indiv iduals , institutions, corporates and governments through its four bus iness div isions : Retail, Asset Management, Wholes ale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merc hant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disc iplined entrepreneurship, serv ing c lients w ith creativ e solutions and c ons idered thought leaders hip. For further information about Nomura, visit w w w.nomura.com/

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 07:16:04 UTC
