Nomura : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2020(PDF 319KB)

Income (loss) before income taxes Net income (loss) attributable to
Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("NHI") shareholders Comprehensive income (loss)
Basic-Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
Diluted-Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)
Return on shareholders' equity
Income before income taxes to total assets
Income before income taxes divided by total revenue Equity in earnings of affiliates
(Rounded to nearest million) (Millions of yen, except per share data)
For the year ended March 31
2019
2020
% Change from
% Change from
March 31, 2018
March 31, 2019
1,835,118
(6.9%)
1,952,482
6.4%
1,116,770
(25.4%)
1,287,829
15.3%
(37,701)
－%
248,261
－%
(100,442)
－%
216,998
－%
(63,655)
－%
222,010
－%
(29.90)
67.76
(29.92)
66.20
(3.7%)
8.2%
(0.1%)
0.6%
(2.1%)
12.7%
32,014
32,109
Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
(2) Financial Position
Total assets Total equity
Total NHI shareholders' equity
Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets
Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)
(Millions of yen, except per share data)
At March 31
2019
2020
40,969,439
43,999,815
2,680,793
2,731,264
2,631,061
2,653,467
6.4%
6.0%
794.69
873.26
(3) Cash Flows
Net cash used in operating activities
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Net cash provided by financing activities
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of the year
2. Cash Dividends
Dividends per share Dividends record dates
At June 30
At September 30
At December 31 At March 31
For the year
Total annual dividends (Millions of yen) Consolidated payout ratio
Consolidated dividends as a percentage of shareholders' equity per share
(Millions of yen)
For the year ended March 31
2019
2020
(361,165)
(15,943)
(112,503)
216,336
761,191
332,062
2,687,132
3,192,310
(Yen amounts, except total annual dividends) For the year ended March 31
2019
2020
－
－
3.00
15.00
－
－
3.00
5.00
6.00
20.00
20,082
63,678
(20.1%)
29.5%
0.7%
2.4%
3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021
Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings and dividends forecasts.
Notes
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
Changes in accounting policies
Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : Yes
Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None
Number of shares issued (common stock)
At March 31
2019
2020
Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)
3,493,562,601
3,493,562,601
Number of treasury stock
182,761,802
454,975,108
For the year ended March 31
2019
2020
Average number of shares outstanding
3,359,564,840
3,202,369,845
*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's audits
Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials
1.
Overview of Consolidated Operating Results .....................................................................................................................
P.
2
(1)
Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ....................................................................................................................
P.
2
(2)
Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ....................................................................................................................
P.
4
(3)
Overview of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................................................................
P. 4
2.
Considerations in the selection of accounting standards ....................................................................................................
Consolidated Statements of Income ...................................................................................................................................
P.
8
(3)
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .........................................................................................................
P.
9
(4)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..................................................................................................................
P.10
(5)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................................................
P.11
(6)
Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern ..................................................................................................
P.12
(7)
Changes in Accounting Policies ..........................................................................................................................................
P.12
(8)
Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................................
P.13
(9)
Other Financial Information ...............................................................................................................................................
P.15
4.
Other Information ..................................................................................................................................................................
P.17
1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results
Overview of Consolidated Operating ResultsOperating Results
U.S. GAAP
Net revenue Non-interest expenses
Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense
Net income (loss)
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders Return on shareholders' equity *
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
1,116.8
1,287.8
15.3
1,154.5
1,039.6
(10.0)
(37.7)
248.3
－
57.0
28.9
(49.3)
(94.7)
219.4
－
5.7
2.4
(58.7)
(100.4)
217.0
－
(3.7%)
8.2%
－
* Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.
Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities ("Nomura") reported net revenue of 1,287.8 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 15.3% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 10.0% from the previous year to 1,039.6 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 248.3 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 217.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.
Segment Information
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
Net revenue
1,124.0
1,309.2
16.5
Non-interest expenses
1,154.5
1,039.6
(10.0)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(30.5)
269.6
－
In business segment totals, which exclude unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was 1,309.2 billion yen, an increase of 16.5% from the previous year. Non- interest expenses decreased by 10.0% from the previous year to 1,039.6 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 269.6 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Please refer to page 13 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.
＜Business Segment Results＞
Operating Results of Retail
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
Net revenue
339.5
336.4
(0.9)
Non-interest expenses
290.0
286.9
(1.1)
Income (loss) before income taxes
49.5
49.4
(0.1)
Net revenue decreased by 0.9% from the previous year to 336.4 billion yen, primarily due to decreasing commissions from investment banking services. Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.1% to 286.9 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes decreased by 0.1% to 49.4 billion yen.
Operating Results of Asset Management
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
Net revenue
97.8
92.6
(5.4)
Non-interest expenses
63.7
63.8
0.3
Income (loss) before income taxes
34.2
28.8
(15.8)
Net revenue decreased by 5.4% from the previous year to 92.6 billion yen. Non-interest expenses increased by 0.3% to 63.8 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes decreased by 15.8% to 28.8 billion yen. Assets under management were 49.3 trillion yen as of March 31, 2020.
Operating Results of Wholesale
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
Net revenue
555.4
648.6
16.8
Non-interest expenses
666.8
556.4
(16.6)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(111.4)
92.2
－
Net revenue increased by 16.8% from the previous year to 648.6 billion yen. Non-interest expenses decreased by 16.6% to 556.4 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes was 92.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2020 includes approximately 35 billion yen mark down mainly on our loan-related positions due to market dislocation in March.
Other Operating Results
Billions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
Net revenue
131.3
231.6
76.4
Non-interest expenses
134.0
132.4
(1.2)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(2.8)
99.2
－
Net revenue was 231.6 billion yen including income of 73.3 billion yen recognized in July 2019 from the sale of a part of our shares held in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Income before income taxes was 99.2 billion yen.
(2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets as of March 31, 2020, were 43,999.8 billion yen, an increase of 3,030.4 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019, mainly due to the increase in Trading assets. Total liabilities as of March 31, 2020 were 41,268.6 billion yen, an increase of 2,979.9 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019, mainly due to the increase in Securities sold under agreements to repurchase. Total equity as of March 31, 2020 was 2,731.3 billion yen, an increase of 50.5 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019.
(3) Overview of Cash Flows
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020, increased by 505.2 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019. Cash flows from operating activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were outflows of 15.9 billion yen due mainly to the increase in Trading assets and private equity and debt investments. Cash flows from investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were inflows of 216.3 billion yen due mainly to Decrease in investments in affiliated companies, net. Cash flows from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were inflows of 332.1 billion yen due primarily to the increase in Short-term borrowings, net.
2. Considerations in the selection of accounting standards
Nomura currently adopts U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Depending on factors such as trends by other companies and the impact of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") on Nomura's businesses, Nomura may consider in adopting IFRS in the future.
3. Consolidated Financial Statements
The consolidated financial information herein has been prepared in accordance with Nomura's accounting policies which are disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements of Nomura Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Securities Report (the annual report filed in Japan on June 25, 2019) and Form 20-F (the annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019) for the year ended March 31, 2019.
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
Millions of yen
March 31,
March 31,
Increase/
ASSETS
2019
2020
(Decrease)
Cash and cash deposits:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,686,659
3,191,889
505,230
Time deposits
289,753
309,373
19,620
Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash
285,457
373,686
88,229
Total cash and cash deposits
3,261,869
3,874,948
613,079
Loans and receivables:
Loans receivable
2,544,218
2,857,405
313,187
Receivables from customers
449,706
541,284
91,578
Receivables from other than customers
892,283
1,731,236
838,953
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(4,169)
(13,012)
(8,843)
Total loans and receivables
3,882,038
5,116,913
1,234,875
Collateralized agreements:
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
13,194,543
12,377,315
(817,228)
Securities borrowed
4,112,416
3,529,797
(582,619)
Total collateralized agreements
17,306,959
15,907,112
(1,399,847)
Trading assets and private equity and debt investments:
Trading assets*
14,355,712
16,853,822
2,498,110
Private equity and debt investments*
30,077
44,278
14,201
Total trading assets and private equity and debt investments
14,385,789
16,898,100
2,512,311
Other assets:
Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities
(net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of
¥
416,052 million as of March 31, 2019 and
¥
397,114 million as of March 31, 2020)
349,365
440,512
91,147
Non-trading debt securities*
460,661
455,392
(5,269)
Investments in equity securities*
138,447
112,175
(26,272)
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies*
436,220
367,641
(68,579)
Other
748,091
827,022
78,931
Total other assets
2,132,784
2,202,742
69,958
Total assets
40,969,439
43,999,815
3,030,376
*Including securities pledged as collateral
Millions of yen
March 31,
March 31,
Increase/
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
2019
2020
(Decrease)
Short-term borrowings
841,758
1,486,733
644,975
Payables and deposits:
Payables to customers
1,229,083
1,467,434
238,351
Payables to other than customers
1,146,336
1,653,495
507,159
Deposits received at banks
1,392,619
1,276,153
(116,466)
Total payables and deposits
3,768,038
4,397,082
629,044
Collateralized financing:
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
15,036,503
16,349,182
1,312,679
Securities loaned
1,229,595
961,446
(268,149)
Other secured borrowings
418,305
717,711
299,406
Total collateralized financing
16,684,403
18,028,339
1,343,936
Trading liabilities
8,219,811
8,546,284
326,473
Other liabilities
858,867
1,034,448
175,581
Long-term borrowings
7,915,769
7,775,665
(140,104)
Total liabilities
38,288,646
41,268,551
2,979,905
Equity
NHI shareholders' equity:
Common stock
Authorized
-
6,000,000,000 shares
Issued
-
3,493,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2019 and
3,493,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2020
Outstanding
-
3,310,800,799 shares as of March 31, 2019 and
3,038,587,493 shares as of March 31, 2020
594,493
594,493
－
Additional paid-in capital
687,761
683,232
(4,529)
Retained earnings
1,486,825
1,645,451
158,626
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(29,050)
(26,105)
2,945
Total NHI shareholders' equity before treasury stock
2,740,029
2,897,071
157,042
Common stock held in treasury, at cost-
182,761,802 shares as of March 31, 2019 and
454,975,108 shares as of March 31, 2020
(108,968)
(243,604)
(134,636)
Total NHI shareholders' equity
2,631,061
2,653,467
22,406
Noncontrolling interests
49,732
77,797
28,065
Total equity
2,680,793
2,731,264
50,471
Total liabilities and equity
40,969,439
43,999,815
3,030,376
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income
Millions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
Revenue:
2019(A)
2020(B)
Commissions
293,069
308,805
5.4
Fees from investment banking
101,521
103,222
1.7
Asset management and portfolio service fees
245,519
238,202
(3.0)
Net gain on trading
342,964
356,609
4.0
Gain (loss) on private equity and debt investments
1,007
(93)
－
Interest and dividends
776,964
794,472
2.3
Loss on investments in equity securities
(6,983)
(14,726)
－
Other
81,057
165,991
104.8
Total revenue
1,835,118
1,952,482
6.4
Interest expense
718,348
664,653
(7.5)
Net revenue
1,116,770
1,287,829
15.3
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
497,065
479,420
(3.5)
Commissions and floor brokerage
82,637
106,123
28.4
Information processing and communications
166,865
170,317
2.1
Occupancy and related depreciation
64,940
72,986
12.4
Business development expenses
36,915
31,885
(13.6)
Other
306,049
178,837
(41.6)
Total non-interest expenses
1,154,471
1,039,568
(10.0)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(37,701)
248,261
－
Income tax expense
57,010
28,894
(49.3)
Net income (loss)
(94,711)
219,367
－
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
5,731
2,369
(58.7)
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders
(100,442)
216,998
－
Per share of common stock:
Yen
% Change
Basic-
(29.90)
67.76
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share
－
Diluted-
(29.92)
66.20
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share
－
(3) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Millions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
(B-A)/(A)
March 31,
March 31,
Net income (loss)
2019(A)
2020(B)
(94,711)
219,367
－
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Change in cumulative translation adjustments:
Change in cumulative translation adjustments
36,031
(45,000)
－
Deferred income taxes
(1,852)
591
－
Total
34,179
(44,409)
－
Defined benefit pension plans:
Pension liability adjustments
(23,431)
7,843
－
Deferred income taxes
161
693
330.4
Total
(23,270)
8,536
－
Own credit adjustments:
Own credit adjustments
25,135
48,295
92.1
Deferred income taxes
(4,988)
(9,779)
－
Total
20,147
38,516
91.2
Total other comprehensive income
31,056
2,643
(91.5)
Comprehensive income (loss)
(63,655)
222,010
－
Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests
6,481
2,067
(68.1)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders
(70,136)
219,943
－
(4) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Millions of yen
For the year ended
Common stock
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
594,493
594,493
Balance at beginning of year
Balance at end of year
594,493
594,493
Additional paid-in capital
Balance at beginning of year
675,280
687,761
Stock-based compensation awards
12,481
(4,326)
Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries
－
(203)
Balance at end of year
687,761
683,232
Retained earnings
Balance at beginning of year
1,696,890
1,486,825
Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (1)
1,564
5,592
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders
(100,442)
216,998
Cash dividends
(20,080)
(63,670)
Gain (loss) on sales of treasury stock
(1,191)
(294)
Cancellation of treasury stock
(89,916)
－
Balance at end of year
1,486,825
1,645,451
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Cumulative translation adjustments
Balance at beginning of year
(15,596)
17,833
Net change during the year
33,429
(44,107)
Balance at end of year
17,833
(26,274)
Defined benefit pension plans
Balance at beginning of year
(47,837)
(71,107)
Pension liability adjustments
(23,270)
8,536
Balance at end of year
(71,107)
(62,571)
Own credit adjustments
Balance at beginning of year
4,077
24,224
Own credit adjustments
20,147
38,516
Balance at end of year
24,224
62,740
Balance at end of year
(29,050)
(26,105)
Common stock held in treasury
Balance at beginning of year
(157,987)
(108,968)
Repurchases of common stock
(51,714)
(150,009)
Sales of common stock
0
0
Common stock issued to employees
10,817
15,373
Cancellation of common stock
89,916
－
Balance at end of year
(108,968)
(243,604)
Total NHI shareholders' equity
Balance at end of year
2,631,061
2,653,467
Noncontrolling interests
Balance at beginning of year
50,504
49,732
Net change during the year
(772)
28,065
Balance at end of year
49,732
77,797
Total equity
Balance at end of year
2,680,793
2,731,264
(1) In relation to Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle, please refer to section " (7) Changes in Accounting Policies."
(5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Millions of yen
For the year ended
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
(94,711)
219,367
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to
Net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
57,924
63,583
Impairment of goodwill
81,372
－
Loss on investments in equity securities
6,983
14,726
(Gain) loss on investments in subsidiaries and affiliates (1)
5,719
(72,841)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Time deposits
21,832
(33,029)
Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash
13,752
(97,424)
Trading assets and private equity and debt investments
925,384
(2,754,743)
Trading liabilities
(143,141)
428,997
Securities purchased under agreements to resell, net of securities
(3,274,866)
2,224,371
sold under agreements to repurchase
Securities borrowed, net of securities loaned
1,987,331
291,777
Other secured borrowings
1,198
301,019
Loans and receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts
157,599
(1,358,242)
Payables
(63,683)
788,007
Bonus accrual
(46,602)
16,202
Other, net (1)
2,744
(47,713)
Net cash used in operating activities
(361,165)
(15,943)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Payments for purchases of office buildings, land, equipment and facilities
(319,090)
(206,745)
Proceeds from sales of office buildings, land, equipment and facilities
262,908
209,197
Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities
519
13,323
Decrease (increase) in loans receivable at banks, net
(74,048)
43,920
Decrease (increase) in non-trading debt securities, net
29,452
(2,359)
Decrease (increase) in investments in affiliated companies, net (1)
(8,290)
160,799
Other, net (1)
(3,954)
(1,799)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(112,503)
216,336
Cash flows from financing activities:
Increase in long-term borrowings
2,142,212
2,364,260
Decrease in long-term borrowings
(1,625,516)
(2,402,621)
Increase in short-term borrowings, net
85,900
656,205
Increase (decrease) in deposits received at banks, net
257,471
(93,260)
Proceeds from sales of common stock held in treasury
313
285
Payments for repurchases of common stock in treasury
(51,714)
(150,009)
Payments for cash dividends
(47,475)
(58,416)
Contribution from noncontrolling interests
－
15,618
Net cash provided by financing activities
761,191
332,062
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and
44,741
(27,277)
restricted cash equivalents
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash
332,264
505,178
equivalents
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at
2,354,868
2,687,132
beginning of the year
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end
2,687,132
3,192,310
of the year
(1) Certain reclassifications of amounts previously reported amounts have been made to conform to the current year presentation.
Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going ConcernNot applicable.
Changes in Accounting Policies
Leases
On April 1, 2019, Nomura adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 "Leases" using a modified retrospective transition method. As a result of recognizing operating leases on the consolidated balance sheet, OtherAsset-Officebuildings, land, equipment, and facilities increased by 169,277 million yen and Other liabilities increased by 163,685 million yen on April 1, 2019. Also, Retained earnings increased by 5,592 million yen on April 1, 2019 mainly due to changes in certain lease classifications.
Notes to the Consolidated Financial StatementsSegment Information - Operating Segment
The following table shows business segment information and reconciliation items to the consolidated statements of income.
Net revenue
Business segment information: Retail
Asset Management Wholesale Subtotal
Other
Net revenue Reconciliation items:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes
Net revenue
Millions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
March 31,
March 31,
(B-A)/(A)
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
339,480
336,359
(0.9)
97,845
92,605
(5.4)
555,388
648,619
16.8
992,713
1,077,583
8.5
131,261
231,573
76.4
1,123,974
1,309,156
16.5
(7,204)
(21,327)
－
1,116,770
1,287,829
15.3
Non-interest expenses
Business segment information: Retail
Asset Management Wholesale Subtotal
Other Non-interest expenses
Reconciliation items:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes Non-interest expenses
289,990
286,926
(1.1)
63,660
63,833
0.3
666,787
556,399
(16.6)
1,020,437
907,158
(11.1)
134,034
132,410
(1.2)
1,154,471
1,039,568
(10.0)
－
－
－
1,154,471
1,039,568
(10.0)
Income (loss) before income taxes
Business segment information:
Retail
49,490
49,433
(0.1)
Asset Management
34,185
28,772
(15.8)
Wholesale
(111,399)
92,220
－
Subtotal
(27,724)
170,425
－
Other *
(2,773)
99,163
－
Income (loss) before income taxes
(30,497)
269,588
－
Reconciliation items:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity
(7,204)
(21,327)
－
securities held for operating purposes
Income (loss) before income taxes
(37,701)
248,261
－
*Major components
Transactions between operating segments are recorded within segment results on commercial terms and conditions, and are eliminated in "Other". The following table presents the major components of income (loss) before income taxes in "Other".
Millions of yen
% Change
For the year ended
March 31,
March 31,
(B-A)/(A)
2019 (A)
2020 (B)
Net gain (loss) related to economic hedging transactions
1,800
17,548
874.9
Realized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes
221
6,601
－
Equity in earnings of affiliates
32,532
34,990
7.6
Corporate items
(35,996)
(22,240)
－
Other
(1,330)
62,264
－
Total
(2,773)
99,163
－
Per share data
Shareholders' equity per share is calculated based on the following number of shares.
Number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020
3,038,587,493
Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share calculated based on the following number of shares.
Average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2020
3,202,369,845
Subsequent Events
On April 1, 2020, Nomura acquired 100% of Greentech Capital, LLC ("Greentech"), a leading M&A advisory boutique in sustainable technology and infrastructure in the United States.
The acquisition price was JPY 12,389 million and has been partially paid in cash on April 1, 2020.
The operating results and cash flows of Greentech will be reflected to Nomura's consolidated financial statements from April 1, 2020. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the acquisition date were not material to Nomura's consolidated balance sheet.
(9) Other Financial Information
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Comparatives
Millions of yen
％ Change
For the three months ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
(B-A)/(A)
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019(A)
2020(B)
Revenue:
Commissions
79,456
74,783
72,715
66,115
68,200
65,254
79,289
96,062
21.2
Fees from investment banking
23,959
19,119
33,129
25,314
27,311
22,265
26,803
26,843
0.1
Asset management and portfolio service fees
62,981
62,740
60,591
59,207
59,963
59,926
61,020
57,293
(6.1)
Net gain on trading
71,887
75,752
96,947
98,378
112,825
105,609
109,266
28,909
(73.5)
Gain (loss) on private equity and debt investments
553
321
461
(328)
791
981
1,503
(3,368)
－
Interest and dividends
169,590
188,703
214,542
204,129
199,473
215,881
203,050
176,068
(13.3)
Gain (loss) on investments in equity securities
2,092
(1,104)
(9,852)
1,881
(2,838)
2,083
2,243
(16,214)
－
Other
20,467
28,067
(11,133)
43,656
45,654
101,905
14,276
4,156
(70.9)
Total revenue
430,985
448,381
457,400
498,352
511,379
573,904
497,450
369,749
(25.7)
Interest expense
158,988
165,459
196,803
197,098
179,378
190,524
162,472
132,279
(18.6)
Net revenue
271,997
282,922
260,597
301,254
332,001
383,380
334,978
237,470
(29.1)
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
127,700
125,800
118,928
124,637
125,102
120,425
128,987
104,906
(18.7)
Commissions and floor brokerage
20,935
19,579
23,821
18,302
24,551
25,446
24,568
31,558
28.5
Information processing and communications
40,961
40,515
41,756
43,633
41,757
42,361
42,821
43,378
1.3
Occupancy and related depreciation
16,376
16,464
15,852
16,248
19,120
18,360
16,276
19,230
18.1
Business development expenses
8,896
9,337
9,121
9,561
7,828
7,906
8,509
7,642
(10.2)
Other
43,486
70,760
127,283
64,520
38,837
40,396
44,130
55,474
25.7
Total non-interest expenses
258,354
282,455
336,761
276,901
257,195
254,894
265,291
262,188
(1.2)
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,643
467
(76,164)
24,353
74,806
128,486
69,687
(24,718)
－
Income tax expense
6,930
9,703
19,698
20,679
17,917
(11,875)
10,337
12,515
21.1
Net income (loss)
6,713
(9,236)
(95,862)
3,674
56,889
140,361
59,350
(37,233)
－
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling
1,490
1,997
(586)
2,830
1,056
1,787
2,284
(2,758)
－
interests
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders
5,223
(11,233)
(95,276)
844
55,833
138,574
57,066
(34,475)
－
Per share of common stock:
Yen
％ Change
Basic-
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per
1.54
(3.31)
(28.52)
0.25
16.83
42.11
18.07
(11.29)
－
share
Diluted-
Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per
1.50
(3.32)
(28.52)
0.23
16.48
41.23
17.63
(11.31)
－
share
Business Segment Information - Quarterly Comparatives
The following table shows quarterly business segment information and reconciliation items to the consolidated statements of income.
Millions of yen
％ Change
For the three months ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
(B-A)/(A)
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019(A)
2020(B)
Net revenue
Business segment information:
Retail
92,833
85,710
86,782
74,155
80,640
76,882
90,043
88,794
(1.4)
Asset Management
26,089
24,681
16,178
30,897
34,500
25,676
25,405
7,024
(72.4)
Wholesale
137,290
147,660
128,198
142,240
159,486
156,698
186,527
145,908
(21.8)
Subtotal
256,212
258,051
231,158
247,292
274,626
259,256
301,975
241,726
(20.0)
Other
13,738
25,982
39,397
52,144
60,289
123,295
35,695
12,294
(65.6)
Net revenue
269,950
284,033
270,555
299,436
334,915
382,551
337,670
254,020
(24.8)
Reconciliation items:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity
2,047
(1,111)
(9,958)
1,818
(2,914)
829
(2,692)
(16,550)
－
securities held for operating purposes
Net revenue
271,997
282,922
260,597
301,254
332,001
383,380
334,978
237,470
(29.1)
Non-interest expenses
Business segment information:
Retail
72,909
73,494
72,733
70,854
72,522
71,621
72,403
70,380
(2.8)
Asset Management
15,806
15,768
15,617
16,469
16,358
15,630
16,085
15,760
(2.0)
Wholesale
144,714
142,745
224,073
155,255
139,479
137,777
143,324
135,819
(5.2)
Subtotal
233,429
232,007
312,423
242,578
228,359
225,028
231,812
221,959
(4.3)
Other
24,925
50,448
24,338
34,323
28,836
29,866
33,479
40,229
20.2
Non-interest expenses
258,354
282,455
336,761
276,901
257,195
254,894
265,291
262,188
(1.2)
Reconciliation items:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
－
securities held for operating purposes
Non-interest expenses
258,354
282,455
336,761
276,901
257,195
254,894
265,291
262,188
(1.2)
Income (loss) before income taxes
Business segment information:
Retail
19,924
12,216
14,049
3,301
8,118
5,261
17,640
18,414
4.4
Asset Management
10,283
8,913
561
14,428
18,142
10,046
9,320
(8,736)
－
Wholesale
(7,424)
4,915
(95,875)
(13,015)
20,007
18,921
43,203
10,089
(76.6)
Subtotal
22,783
26,044
(81,265)
4,714
46,267
34,228
70,163
19,767
(71.8)
Other *
(11,187)
(24,466)
15,059
17,821
31,453
93,429
2,216
(27,935)
－
Income (loss) before income taxes
11,596
1,578
(66,206)
22,535
77,720
127,657
72,379
(8,168)
－
Reconciliation items:
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity
2,047
(1,111)
(9,958)
1,818
(2,914)
829
(2,692)
(16,550)
－
securities held for operating purposes
Income (loss) before income taxes
13,643
467
(76,164)
24,353
74,806
128,486
69,687
(24,718)
－
* Major components
Transactions between operating segments are recorded within segment results on commercial terms and conditions, and are eliminated in "Other". The following table presents the major components of income (loss) before income taxes in "Other".
Millions of yen
％ Change
For the three months ended
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
March 31,
(B-A)/(A)
2018
2018
2018
2019
2019
2019
2019(A)
2020(B)
Net gain (loss) related to economic
(13,807)
(16,018)
25,071
6,554
12,794
7,043
2,333
(4,622)
－
hedging transactions
Realized gain (loss) on investments in equity
45
7
106
63
76
1,254
4,935
336
(93.2)
securities held for operating purposes
Equity in earnings of affiliates
6,619
8,536
1,444
15,933
8,265
8,009
4,798
13,918
190.1
Corporate items
(2,482)
(23,719)
631
(10,426)
1,391
(4,635)
(9,095)
(9,901)
－
Other
(1,562)
6,728
(12,193)
5,697
8,927
81,758
(755)
(27,666)
－
Total
(11,187)
(24,466)
15,059
17,821
31,453
93,429
2,216
(27,935)
－
4. Other Information
