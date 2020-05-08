Nomura : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2020(PDF 319KB) 0 05/08/2020 | 02:04am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields News Release May 8, 2020 NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2020 We are pleased to report the following consolidated financial summary based on the consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP for the year ended March 31, 2020. Financial Summary For the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (U.S. GAAP) Date: May 8, 2020 Company name (code number): Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604) Stock exchange listings: (In Japan) Tokyo, Nagoya (Overseas) New York, Singapore Representative: Kentaro Okuda President and Group CEO, Nomura Holdings, Inc. For inquiries: Junko Tago Executive Director, Head of Investor Relations, Nomura Holdings, Inc. Tel: (Country Code 81) 3-5255-1000 URL: https://www.nomura.com 1. Consolidated Operating Results (1) Operating Results Total revenue Net revenue Income (loss) before income taxes Net income (loss) attributable to Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("NHI") shareholders Comprehensive income (loss) Basic-Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen) Diluted-Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen) Return on shareholders' equity Income before income taxes to total assets Income before income taxes divided by total revenue Equity in earnings of affiliates (Rounded to nearest million) (Millions of yen, except per share data) For the year ended March 31 2019 2020 % Change from % Change from March 31, 2018 March 31, 2019 1,835,118 (6.9%) 1,952,482 6.4% 1,116,770 (25.4%) 1,287,829 15.3% (37,701) －% 248,261 －% (100,442) －% 216,998 －% (63,655) －% 222,010 －% (29.90) 67.76 (29.92) 66.20 (3.7%) 8.2% (0.1%) 0.6% (2.1%) 12.7% 32,014 32,109 Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity. (2) Financial Position Total assets Total equity Total NHI shareholders' equity Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen) (Millions of yen, except per share data) At March 31 2019 2020 40,969,439 43,999,815 2,680,793 2,731,264 2,631,061 2,653,467 6.4% 6.0% 794.69 873.26 (3) Cash Flows Net cash used in operating activities Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Net cash provided by financing activities Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of the year 2. Cash Dividends Dividends per share Dividends record dates At June 30 At September 30 At December 31 At March 31 For the year Total annual dividends (Millions of yen) Consolidated payout ratio Consolidated dividends as a percentage of shareholders' equity per share (Millions of yen) For the year ended March 31 2019 2020 (361,165) (15,943) (112,503) 216,336 761,191 332,062 2,687,132 3,192,310 (Yen amounts, except total annual dividends) For the year ended March 31 2019 2020 － － 3.00 15.00 － － 3.00 5.00 6.00 20.00 20,082 63,678 (20.1%) 29.5% 0.7% 2.4% 3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021 Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings and dividends forecasts. Notes Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None

(Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.) Changes in accounting policies Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : Yes Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None Number of shares issued (common stock) At March 31 2019 2020 Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock) 3,493,562,601 3,493,562,601 Number of treasury stock 182,761,802 454,975,108 For the year ended March 31 2019 2020 Average number of shares outstanding 3,359,564,840 3,202,369,845 *This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's audits Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials 1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ..................................................................................................................... P. 2 (1) Overview of Consolidated Operating Results .................................................................................................................... P. 2 (2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position .................................................................................................................... P. 4 (3) Overview of Cash Flows .................................................................................................................................................... P. 4 2. Considerations in the selection of accounting standards .................................................................................................... P. 5 3. Consolidated Financial Statements ....................................................................................................................................... P. 5 (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets .............................................................................................................................................. P. 6 (2) Consolidated Statements of Income ................................................................................................................................... P. 8 (3) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income ......................................................................................................... P. 9 (4) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity .................................................................................................................. P.10 (5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ............................................................................................................................. P.11 (6) Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern .................................................................................................. P.12 (7) Changes in Accounting Policies .......................................................................................................................................... P.12 (8) Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements ................................................................................................................. P.13 (9) Other Financial Information ............................................................................................................................................... P.15 4. Other Information .................................................................................................................................................................. P.17 - 1 - 1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results Overview of Consolidated Operating Results Operating Results

U.S. GAAP Net revenue Non-interest expenses Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense Net income (loss) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders Return on shareholders' equity * Billions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, 2019 (A) 2020 (B) 1,116.8 1,287.8 15.3 1,154.5 1,039.6 (10.0) (37.7) 248.3 － 57.0 28.9 (49.3) (94.7) 219.4 － 5.7 2.4 (58.7) (100.4) 217.0 － (3.7%) 8.2% － * Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity. Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities ("Nomura") reported net revenue of 1,287.8 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 15.3% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 10.0% from the previous year to 1,039.6 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 248.3 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 217.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Segment Information Billions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, 2019 (A) 2020 (B) Net revenue 1,124.0 1,309.2 16.5 Non-interest expenses 1,154.5 1,039.6 (10.0) Income (loss) before income taxes (30.5) 269.6 － In business segment totals, which exclude unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was 1,309.2 billion yen, an increase of 16.5% from the previous year. Non- interest expenses decreased by 10.0% from the previous year to 1,039.6 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 269.6 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Please refer to page 13 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts. - 2 - ＜Business Segment Results＞ Operating Results of Retail Billions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, 2019 (A) 2020 (B) Net revenue 339.5 336.4 (0.9) Non-interest expenses 290.0 286.9 (1.1) Income (loss) before income taxes 49.5 49.4 (0.1) Net revenue decreased by 0.9% from the previous year to 336.4 billion yen, primarily due to decreasing commissions from investment banking services. Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.1% to 286.9 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes decreased by 0.1% to 49.4 billion yen. Operating Results of Asset Management Billions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, 2019 (A) 2020 (B) Net revenue 97.8 92.6 (5.4) Non-interest expenses 63.7 63.8 0.3 Income (loss) before income taxes 34.2 28.8 (15.8) Net revenue decreased by 5.4% from the previous year to 92.6 billion yen. Non-interest expenses increased by 0.3% to 63.8 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes decreased by 15.8% to 28.8 billion yen. Assets under management were 49.3 trillion yen as of March 31, 2020. Operating Results of Wholesale Billions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, 2019 (A) 2020 (B) Net revenue 555.4 648.6 16.8 Non-interest expenses 666.8 556.4 (16.6) Income (loss) before income taxes (111.4) 92.2 － Net revenue increased by 16.8% from the previous year to 648.6 billion yen. Non-interest expenses decreased by 16.6% to 556.4 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes was 92.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2020 includes approximately 35 billion yen mark down mainly on our loan-related positions due to market dislocation in March. Other Operating Results Billions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, 2019 (A) 2020 (B) Net revenue 131.3 231.6 76.4 Non-interest expenses 134.0 132.4 (1.2) Income (loss) before income taxes (2.8) 99.2 － Net revenue was 231.6 billion yen including income of 73.3 billion yen recognized in July 2019 from the sale of a part of our shares held in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Income before income taxes was 99.2 billion yen. - 3 - (2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position Total assets as of March 31, 2020, were 43,999.8 billion yen, an increase of 3,030.4 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019, mainly due to the increase in Trading assets. Total liabilities as of March 31, 2020 were 41,268.6 billion yen, an increase of 2,979.9 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019, mainly due to the increase in Securities sold under agreements to repurchase. Total equity as of March 31, 2020 was 2,731.3 billion yen, an increase of 50.5 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019. (3) Overview of Cash Flows Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020, increased by 505.2 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019. Cash flows from operating activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were outflows of 15.9 billion yen due mainly to the increase in Trading assets and private equity and debt investments. Cash flows from investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were inflows of 216.3 billion yen due mainly to Decrease in investments in affiliated companies, net. Cash flows from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were inflows of 332.1 billion yen due primarily to the increase in Short-term borrowings, net. - 4 - 2. Considerations in the selection of accounting standards Nomura currently adopts U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Depending on factors such as trends by other companies and the impact of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") on Nomura's businesses, Nomura may consider in adopting IFRS in the future. 3. Consolidated Financial Statements The consolidated financial information herein has been prepared in accordance with Nomura's accounting policies which are disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements of Nomura Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Securities Report (the annual report filed in Japan on June 25, 2019) and Form 20-F (the annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019) for the year ended March 31, 2019. - 5 - (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets Millions of yen March 31, March 31, Increase/ ASSETS 2019 2020 (Decrease) Cash and cash deposits: Cash and cash equivalents 2,686,659 3,191,889 505,230 Time deposits 289,753 309,373 19,620 Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash 285,457 373,686 88,229 Total cash and cash deposits 3,261,869 3,874,948 613,079 Loans and receivables: Loans receivable 2,544,218 2,857,405 313,187 Receivables from customers 449,706 541,284 91,578 Receivables from other than customers 892,283 1,731,236 838,953 Allowance for doubtful accounts (4,169) (13,012) (8,843) Total loans and receivables 3,882,038 5,116,913 1,234,875 Collateralized agreements: Securities purchased under agreements to resell 13,194,543 12,377,315 (817,228) Securities borrowed 4,112,416 3,529,797 (582,619) Total collateralized agreements 17,306,959 15,907,112 (1,399,847) Trading assets and private equity and debt investments: Trading assets* 14,355,712 16,853,822 2,498,110 Private equity and debt investments* 30,077 44,278 14,201 Total trading assets and private equity and debt investments 14,385,789 16,898,100 2,512,311 Other assets: Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities (net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of ¥ 416,052 million as of March 31, 2019 and ¥ 397,114 million as of March 31, 2020) 349,365 440,512 91,147 Non-trading debt securities* 460,661 455,392 (5,269) Investments in equity securities* 138,447 112,175 (26,272) Investments in and advances to affiliated companies* 436,220 367,641 (68,579) Other 748,091 827,022 78,931 Total other assets 2,132,784 2,202,742 69,958 Total assets 40,969,439 43,999,815 3,030,376 *Including securities pledged as collateral - 6 - Millions of yen March 31, March 31, Increase/ LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2019 2020 (Decrease) Short-term borrowings 841,758 1,486,733 644,975 Payables and deposits: Payables to customers 1,229,083 1,467,434 238,351 Payables to other than customers 1,146,336 1,653,495 507,159 Deposits received at banks 1,392,619 1,276,153 (116,466) Total payables and deposits 3,768,038 4,397,082 629,044 Collateralized financing: Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 15,036,503 16,349,182 1,312,679 Securities loaned 1,229,595 961,446 (268,149) Other secured borrowings 418,305 717,711 299,406 Total collateralized financing 16,684,403 18,028,339 1,343,936 Trading liabilities 8,219,811 8,546,284 326,473 Other liabilities 858,867 1,034,448 175,581 Long-term borrowings 7,915,769 7,775,665 (140,104) Total liabilities 38,288,646 41,268,551 2,979,905 Equity NHI shareholders' equity: Common stock Authorized - 6,000,000,000 shares Issued - 3,493,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2019 and 3,493,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2020 Outstanding - 3,310,800,799 shares as of March 31, 2019 and 3,038,587,493 shares as of March 31, 2020 594,493 594,493 － Additional paid-in capital 687,761 683,232 (4,529) Retained earnings 1,486,825 1,645,451 158,626 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (29,050) (26,105) 2,945 Total NHI shareholders' equity before treasury stock 2,740,029 2,897,071 157,042 Common stock held in treasury, at cost- 182,761,802 shares as of March 31, 2019 and 454,975,108 shares as of March 31, 2020 (108,968) (243,604) (134,636) Total NHI shareholders' equity 2,631,061 2,653,467 22,406 Noncontrolling interests 49,732 77,797 28,065 Total equity 2,680,793 2,731,264 50,471 Total liabilities and equity 40,969,439 43,999,815 3,030,376 - 7 - (2) Consolidated Statements of Income Millions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, Revenue: 2019(A) 2020(B) Commissions 293,069 308,805 5.4 Fees from investment banking 101,521 103,222 1.7 Asset management and portfolio service fees 245,519 238,202 (3.0) Net gain on trading 342,964 356,609 4.0 Gain (loss) on private equity and debt investments 1,007 (93) － Interest and dividends 776,964 794,472 2.3 Loss on investments in equity securities (6,983) (14,726) － Other 81,057 165,991 104.8 Total revenue 1,835,118 1,952,482 6.4 Interest expense 718,348 664,653 (7.5) Net revenue 1,116,770 1,287,829 15.3 Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 497,065 479,420 (3.5) Commissions and floor brokerage 82,637 106,123 28.4 Information processing and communications 166,865 170,317 2.1 Occupancy and related depreciation 64,940 72,986 12.4 Business development expenses 36,915 31,885 (13.6) Other 306,049 178,837 (41.6) Total non-interest expenses 1,154,471 1,039,568 (10.0) Income (loss) before income taxes (37,701) 248,261 － Income tax expense 57,010 28,894 (49.3) Net income (loss) (94,711) 219,367 － Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 5,731 2,369 (58.7) Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders (100,442) 216,998 － Per share of common stock: Yen % Change Basic- (29.90) 67.76 Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share － Diluted- (29.92) 66.20 Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share － - 8 - (3) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Millions of yen % Change For the year ended (B-A)/(A) March 31, March 31, Net income (loss) 2019(A) 2020(B) (94,711) 219,367 － Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in cumulative translation adjustments: Change in cumulative translation adjustments 36,031 (45,000) － Deferred income taxes (1,852) 591 － Total 34,179 (44,409) － Defined benefit pension plans: Pension liability adjustments (23,431) 7,843 － Deferred income taxes 161 693 330.4 Total (23,270) 8,536 － Own credit adjustments: Own credit adjustments 25,135 48,295 92.1 Deferred income taxes (4,988) (9,779) － Total 20,147 38,516 91.2 Total other comprehensive income 31,056 2,643 (91.5) Comprehensive income (loss) (63,655) 222,010 － Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 6,481 2,067 (68.1) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders (70,136) 219,943 － - 9 - (4) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity Millions of yen For the year ended Common stock March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 594,493 594,493 Balance at beginning of year Balance at end of year 594,493 594,493 Additional paid-in capital Balance at beginning of year 675,280 687,761 Stock-based compensation awards 12,481 (4,326) Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries － (203) Balance at end of year 687,761 683,232 Retained earnings Balance at beginning of year 1,696,890 1,486,825 Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (1) 1,564 5,592 Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders (100,442) 216,998 Cash dividends (20,080) (63,670) Gain (loss) on sales of treasury stock (1,191) (294) Cancellation of treasury stock (89,916) － Balance at end of year 1,486,825 1,645,451 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Cumulative translation adjustments Balance at beginning of year (15,596) 17,833 Net change during the year 33,429 (44,107) Balance at end of year 17,833 (26,274) Defined benefit pension plans Balance at beginning of year (47,837) (71,107) Pension liability adjustments (23,270) 8,536 Balance at end of year (71,107) (62,571) Own credit adjustments Balance at beginning of year 4,077 24,224 Own credit adjustments 20,147 38,516 Balance at end of year 24,224 62,740 Balance at end of year (29,050) (26,105) Common stock held in treasury Balance at beginning of year (157,987) (108,968) Repurchases of common stock (51,714) (150,009) Sales of common stock 0 0 Common stock issued to employees 10,817 15,373 Cancellation of common stock 89,916 － Balance at end of year (108,968) (243,604) Total NHI shareholders' equity Balance at end of year 2,631,061 2,653,467 Noncontrolling interests Balance at beginning of year 50,504 49,732 Net change during the year (772) 28,065 Balance at end of year 49,732 77,797 Total equity Balance at end of year 2,680,793 2,731,264 (1) In relation to Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle, please refer to section " (7) Changes in Accounting Policies." - 10 - (5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Millions of yen For the year ended March 31, 2019 March 31, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) (94,711) 219,367 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 57,924 63,583 Impairment of goodwill 81,372 － Loss on investments in equity securities 6,983 14,726 (Gain) loss on investments in subsidiaries and affiliates (1) 5,719 (72,841) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Time deposits 21,832 (33,029) Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash 13,752 (97,424) Trading assets and private equity and debt investments 925,384 (2,754,743) Trading liabilities (143,141) 428,997 Securities purchased under agreements to resell, net of securities (3,274,866) 2,224,371 sold under agreements to repurchase Securities borrowed, net of securities loaned 1,987,331 291,777 Other secured borrowings 1,198 301,019 Loans and receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 157,599 (1,358,242) Payables (63,683) 788,007 Bonus accrual (46,602) 16,202 Other, net (1) 2,744 (47,713) Net cash used in operating activities (361,165) (15,943) Cash flows from investing activities: Payments for purchases of office buildings, land, equipment and facilities (319,090) (206,745) Proceeds from sales of office buildings, land, equipment and facilities 262,908 209,197 Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities 519 13,323 Decrease (increase) in loans receivable at banks, net (74,048) 43,920 Decrease (increase) in non-trading debt securities, net 29,452 (2,359) Decrease (increase) in investments in affiliated companies, net (1) (8,290) 160,799 Other, net (1) (3,954) (1,799) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (112,503) 216,336 Cash flows from financing activities: Increase in long-term borrowings 2,142,212 2,364,260 Decrease in long-term borrowings (1,625,516) (2,402,621) Increase in short-term borrowings, net 85,900 656,205 Increase (decrease) in deposits received at banks, net 257,471 (93,260) Proceeds from sales of common stock held in treasury 313 285 Payments for repurchases of common stock in treasury (51,714) (150,009) Payments for cash dividends (47,475) (58,416) Contribution from noncontrolling interests － 15,618 Net cash provided by financing activities 761,191 332,062 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and 44,741 (27,277) restricted cash equivalents Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash 332,264 505,178 equivalents Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at 2,354,868 2,687,132 beginning of the year Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end 2,687,132 3,192,310 of the year (1) Certain reclassifications of amounts previously reported amounts have been made to conform to the current year presentation. - 11 - Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern Not applicable. Changes in Accounting Policies Leases On April 1, 2019, Nomura adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 "Leases" using a modified retrospective transition method. As a result of recognizing operating leases on the consolidated balance sheet, Other Asset-Officebuildings, land, equipment, and facilities increased by 169,277 million yen and Other liabilities increased by 163,685 million yen on April 1, 2019. Also, Retained earnings increased by 5,592 million yen on April 1, 2019 mainly due to changes in certain lease classifications. - 12 - Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information - Operating Segment

The following table shows business segment information and reconciliation items to the consolidated statements of income. Net revenue Business segment information: Retail Asset Management Wholesale Subtotal Other Net revenue Reconciliation items: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes Net revenue Millions of yen % Change For the year ended March 31, March 31, (B-A)/(A) 2019 (A) 2020 (B) 339,480 336,359 (0.9) 97,845 92,605 (5.4) 555,388 648,619 16.8 992,713 1,077,583 8.5 131,261 231,573 76.4 1,123,974 1,309,156 16.5 (7,204) (21,327) － 1,116,770 1,287,829 15.3 Non-interest expenses Business segment information: Retail Asset Management Wholesale Subtotal Other Non-interest expenses Reconciliation items: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes Non-interest expenses 289,990 286,926 (1.1) 63,660 63,833 0.3 666,787 556,399 (16.6) 1,020,437 907,158 (11.1) 134,034 132,410 (1.2) 1,154,471 1,039,568 (10.0) － － － 1,154,471 1,039,568 (10.0) Income (loss) before income taxes Business segment information: Retail 49,490 49,433 (0.1) Asset Management 34,185 28,772 (15.8) Wholesale (111,399) 92,220 － Subtotal (27,724) 170,425 － Other * (2,773) 99,163 － Income (loss) before income taxes (30,497) 269,588 － Reconciliation items: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity (7,204) (21,327) － securities held for operating purposes Income (loss) before income taxes (37,701) 248,261 － *Major components Transactions between operating segments are recorded within segment results on commercial terms and conditions, and are eliminated in "Other". The following table presents the major components of income (loss) before income taxes in "Other". Millions of yen % Change For the year ended March 31, March 31, (B-A)/(A) 2019 (A) 2020 (B) Net gain (loss) related to economic hedging transactions 1,800 17,548 874.9 Realized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes 221 6,601 － Equity in earnings of affiliates 32,532 34,990 7.6 Corporate items (35,996) (22,240) － Other (1,330) 62,264 － Total (2,773) 99,163 － - 13 - Per share data Shareholders' equity per share is calculated based on the following number of shares. Number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020 3,038,587,493 Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share calculated based on the following number of shares. Average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2020 3,202,369,845 Subsequent Events On April 1, 2020, Nomura acquired 100% of Greentech Capital, LLC ("Greentech"), a leading M&A advisory boutique in sustainable technology and infrastructure in the United States. The acquisition price was JPY 12,389 million and has been partially paid in cash on April 1, 2020. The operating results and cash flows of Greentech will be reflected to Nomura's consolidated financial statements from April 1, 2020. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the acquisition date were not material to Nomura's consolidated balance sheet. - 14 - (9) Other Financial Information Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Comparatives Millions of yen ％ Change For the three months ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, (B-A)/(A) 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019(A) 2020(B) Revenue: Commissions 79,456 74,783 72,715 66,115 68,200 65,254 79,289 96,062 21.2 Fees from investment banking 23,959 19,119 33,129 25,314 27,311 22,265 26,803 26,843 0.1 Asset management and portfolio service fees 62,981 62,740 60,591 59,207 59,963 59,926 61,020 57,293 (6.1) Net gain on trading 71,887 75,752 96,947 98,378 112,825 105,609 109,266 28,909 (73.5) Gain (loss) on private equity and debt investments 553 321 461 (328) 791 981 1,503 (3,368) － Interest and dividends 169,590 188,703 214,542 204,129 199,473 215,881 203,050 176,068 (13.3) Gain (loss) on investments in equity securities 2,092 (1,104) (9,852) 1,881 (2,838) 2,083 2,243 (16,214) － Other 20,467 28,067 (11,133) 43,656 45,654 101,905 14,276 4,156 (70.9) Total revenue 430,985 448,381 457,400 498,352 511,379 573,904 497,450 369,749 (25.7) Interest expense 158,988 165,459 196,803 197,098 179,378 190,524 162,472 132,279 (18.6) Net revenue 271,997 282,922 260,597 301,254 332,001 383,380 334,978 237,470 (29.1) Non-interest expenses: Compensation and benefits 127,700 125,800 118,928 124,637 125,102 120,425 128,987 104,906 (18.7) Commissions and floor brokerage 20,935 19,579 23,821 18,302 24,551 25,446 24,568 31,558 28.5 Information processing and communications 40,961 40,515 41,756 43,633 41,757 42,361 42,821 43,378 1.3 Occupancy and related depreciation 16,376 16,464 15,852 16,248 19,120 18,360 16,276 19,230 18.1 Business development expenses 8,896 9,337 9,121 9,561 7,828 7,906 8,509 7,642 (10.2) Other 43,486 70,760 127,283 64,520 38,837 40,396 44,130 55,474 25.7 Total non-interest expenses 258,354 282,455 336,761 276,901 257,195 254,894 265,291 262,188 (1.2) Income (loss) before income taxes 13,643 467 (76,164) 24,353 74,806 128,486 69,687 (24,718) － Income tax expense 6,930 9,703 19,698 20,679 17,917 (11,875) 10,337 12,515 21.1 Net income (loss) 6,713 (9,236) (95,862) 3,674 56,889 140,361 59,350 (37,233) － Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling 1,490 1,997 (586) 2,830 1,056 1,787 2,284 (2,758) － interests Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders 5,223 (11,233) (95,276) 844 55,833 138,574 57,066 (34,475) － Per share of common stock: Yen ％ Change Basic- Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per 1.54 (3.31) (28.52) 0.25 16.83 42.11 18.07 (11.29) － share Diluted- Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per 1.50 (3.32) (28.52) 0.23 16.48 41.23 17.63 (11.31) － share - 15 - Business Segment Information - Quarterly Comparatives The following table shows quarterly business segment information and reconciliation items to the consolidated statements of income. Millions of yen ％ Change For the three months ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, (B-A)/(A) 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019(A) 2020(B) Net revenue Business segment information: Retail 92,833 85,710 86,782 74,155 80,640 76,882 90,043 88,794 (1.4) Asset Management 26,089 24,681 16,178 30,897 34,500 25,676 25,405 7,024 (72.4) Wholesale 137,290 147,660 128,198 142,240 159,486 156,698 186,527 145,908 (21.8) Subtotal 256,212 258,051 231,158 247,292 274,626 259,256 301,975 241,726 (20.0) Other 13,738 25,982 39,397 52,144 60,289 123,295 35,695 12,294 (65.6) Net revenue 269,950 284,033 270,555 299,436 334,915 382,551 337,670 254,020 (24.8) Reconciliation items: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity 2,047 (1,111) (9,958) 1,818 (2,914) 829 (2,692) (16,550) － securities held for operating purposes Net revenue 271,997 282,922 260,597 301,254 332,001 383,380 334,978 237,470 (29.1) Non-interest expenses Business segment information: Retail 72,909 73,494 72,733 70,854 72,522 71,621 72,403 70,380 (2.8) Asset Management 15,806 15,768 15,617 16,469 16,358 15,630 16,085 15,760 (2.0) Wholesale 144,714 142,745 224,073 155,255 139,479 137,777 143,324 135,819 (5.2) Subtotal 233,429 232,007 312,423 242,578 228,359 225,028 231,812 221,959 (4.3) Other 24,925 50,448 24,338 34,323 28,836 29,866 33,479 40,229 20.2 Non-interest expenses 258,354 282,455 336,761 276,901 257,195 254,894 265,291 262,188 (1.2) Reconciliation items: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity － － － － － － － － － securities held for operating purposes Non-interest expenses 258,354 282,455 336,761 276,901 257,195 254,894 265,291 262,188 (1.2) Income (loss) before income taxes Business segment information: Retail 19,924 12,216 14,049 3,301 8,118 5,261 17,640 18,414 4.4 Asset Management 10,283 8,913 561 14,428 18,142 10,046 9,320 (8,736) － Wholesale (7,424) 4,915 (95,875) (13,015) 20,007 18,921 43,203 10,089 (76.6) Subtotal 22,783 26,044 (81,265) 4,714 46,267 34,228 70,163 19,767 (71.8) Other * (11,187) (24,466) 15,059 17,821 31,453 93,429 2,216 (27,935) － Income (loss) before income taxes 11,596 1,578 (66,206) 22,535 77,720 127,657 72,379 (8,168) － Reconciliation items: Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity 2,047 (1,111) (9,958) 1,818 (2,914) 829 (2,692) (16,550) － securities held for operating purposes Income (loss) before income taxes 13,643 467 (76,164) 24,353 74,806 128,486 69,687 (24,718) － * Major components Transactions between operating segments are recorded within segment results on commercial terms and conditions, and are eliminated in "Other". The following table presents the major components of income (loss) before income taxes in "Other". Millions of yen ％ Change For the three months ended June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, (B-A)/(A) 2018 2018 2018 2019 2019 2019 2019(A) 2020(B) Net gain (loss) related to economic (13,807) (16,018) 25,071 6,554 12,794 7,043 2,333 (4,622) － hedging transactions Realized gain (loss) on investments in equity 45 7 106 63 76 1,254 4,935 336 (93.2) securities held for operating purposes Equity in earnings of affiliates 6,619 8,536 1,444 15,933 8,265 8,009 4,798 13,918 190.1 Corporate items (2,482) (23,719) 631 (10,426) 1,391 (4,635) (9,095) (9,901) － Other (1,562) 6,728 (12,193) 5,697 8,927 81,758 (755) (27,666) － Total (11,187) (24,466) 15,059 17,821 31,453 93,429 2,216 (27,935) － - 16 - 4. Other Information Financial information for Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. can be found on the following URL. https://www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/nsc/pdf/2020_4q.pdf - 17 - Attachments Original document

