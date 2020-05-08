Nomura : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2020(PDF 319KB)

Log in
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
Nomura : Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2020

05/08/2020 | 02:04am EDT

News Release

May 8, 2020

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

Financial Summary - Year ended March 31, 2020

We are pleased to report the following consolidated financial summary based on the consolidated financial information under U.S. GAAP for the year ended March 31, 2020.

Financial Summary For the Year Ended March 31, 2020 (U.S. GAAP)

Date:

May 8, 2020

Company name (code number):

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (8604)

Stock exchange listings:

(In Japan) Tokyo, Nagoya

(Overseas) New York, Singapore

Representative:

Kentaro Okuda

President and Group CEO, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

For inquiries:

Junko Tago

Executive Director, Head of Investor Relations, Nomura Holdings, Inc.

Tel:

(Country Code 81) 3-5255-1000

URL:

https://www.nomura.com

1. Consolidated Operating Results

(1) Operating Results

Total revenue Net revenue

Income (loss) before income taxes Net income (loss) attributable to

Nomura Holdings, Inc. ("NHI") shareholders Comprehensive income (loss)

Basic-Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

Diluted-Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share (Yen)

Return on shareholders' equity

Income before income taxes to total assets

Income before income taxes divided by total revenue Equity in earnings of affiliates

(Rounded to nearest million) (Millions of yen, except per share data)

For the year ended March 31

2019

2020

% Change from

% Change from

March 31, 2018

March 31, 2019

1,835,118

(6.9%)

1,952,482

6.4%

1,116,770

(25.4%)

1,287,829

15.3%

(37,701)

%

248,261

%

(100,442)

%

216,998

%

(63,655)

%

222,010

%

(29.90)

67.76

(29.92)

66.20

(3.7%)

8.2%

(0.1%)

0.6%

(2.1%)

12.7%

32,014

32,109

Note: Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

(2) Financial Position

Total assets Total equity

Total NHI shareholders' equity

Total NHI shareholders' equity as a percentage of total assets

Total NHI shareholders' equity per share (Yen)

(Millions of yen, except per share data)

At March 31

2019

2020

40,969,439

43,999,815

2,680,793

2,731,264

2,631,061

2,653,467

6.4%

6.0%

794.69

873.26

(3) Cash Flows

Net cash used in operating activities

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Net cash provided by financing activities

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of the year

2. Cash Dividends

Dividends per share Dividends record dates

At June 30

At September 30

At December 31 At March 31

For the year

Total annual dividends (Millions of yen) Consolidated payout ratio

Consolidated dividends as a percentage of shareholders' equity per share

(Millions of yen)

For the year ended March 31

2019

2020

(361,165)

(15,943)

(112,503)

216,336

761,191

332,062

2,687,132

3,192,310

(Yen amounts, except total annual dividends) For the year ended March 31

2019

2020

3.00

15.00

3.00

5.00

6.00

20.00

20,082

63,678

(20.1%)

29.5%

0.7%

2.4%

3. Earnings Forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2021

Nomura provides investment, financing and related services in the capital markets on a global basis. In the global capital markets there exist uncertainties due to, but not limited to, economic and market conditions. Nomura, therefore, does not present earnings and dividends forecasts.

Notes

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: None
    (Changes in Specified Subsidiaries accompanying changes in scope of consolidation.)
  2. Changes in accounting policies
    1. Changes in accounting policies due to amendments to the accounting standards : Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies due to other than a) : None
  4. Number of shares issued (common stock)

At March 31

2019

2020

Number of shares outstanding (including treasury stock)

3,493,562,601

3,493,562,601

Number of treasury stock

182,761,802

454,975,108

For the year ended March 31

2019

2020

Average number of shares outstanding

3,359,564,840

3,202,369,845

*This financial summary is not subject to certified public accountant's or audit firm's audits

Table of Contents for the Accompanying Materials

1.

Overview of Consolidated Operating Results .....................................................................................................................

P.

2

(1)

Overview of Consolidated Operating Results ....................................................................................................................

P.

2

(2)

Overview of Consolidated Financial Position ....................................................................................................................

P.

4

(3)

Overview of Cash Flows ....................................................................................................................................................

P. 4

2.

Considerations in the selection of accounting standards ....................................................................................................

P.

5

3.

Consolidated Financial Statements .......................................................................................................................................

P.

5

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheets ..............................................................................................................................................

P.

6

(2)

Consolidated Statements of Income ...................................................................................................................................

P.

8

(3)

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income .........................................................................................................

P.

9

(4)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ..................................................................................................................

P.10

(5)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows .............................................................................................................................

P.11

(6)

Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern ..................................................................................................

P.12

(7)

Changes in Accounting Policies ..........................................................................................................................................

P.12

(8)

Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements .................................................................................................................

P.13

(9)

Other Financial Information ...............................................................................................................................................

P.15

4.

Other Information ..................................................................................................................................................................

P.17

- 1 -

1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results

  1. Overview of Consolidated Operating Results Operating Results
    U.S. GAAP

Net revenue Non-interest expenses

Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense

Net income (loss)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders Return on shareholders' equity *

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

1,116.8

1,287.8

15.3

1,154.5

1,039.6

(10.0)

(37.7)

248.3

57.0

28.9

(49.3)

(94.7)

219.4

5.7

2.4

(58.7)

(100.4)

217.0

(3.7%)

8.2%

* Return on shareholders' equity is a ratio of Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders to Total NHI shareholders' equity.

Nomura Holdings, Inc. and its consolidated entities ("Nomura") reported net revenue of 1,287.8 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, an increase of 15.3% from the previous year. Non-interest expenses decreased by 10.0% from the previous year to 1,039.6 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 248.3 billion yen and net income attributable to NHI shareholders was 217.0 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

Segment Information

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

Net revenue

1,124.0

1,309.2

16.5

Non-interest expenses

1,154.5

1,039.6

(10.0)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(30.5)

269.6

In business segment totals, which exclude unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes, net revenue for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was 1,309.2 billion yen, an increase of 16.5% from the previous year. Non- interest expenses decreased by 10.0% from the previous year to 1,039.6 billion yen. Income before income taxes was 269.6 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. Please refer to page 13 for further details of the differences between U.S. GAAP and business segment amounts.

- 2 -

Business Segment Results

Operating Results of Retail

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

Net revenue

339.5

336.4

(0.9)

Non-interest expenses

290.0

286.9

(1.1)

Income (loss) before income taxes

49.5

49.4

(0.1)

Net revenue decreased by 0.9% from the previous year to 336.4 billion yen, primarily due to decreasing commissions from investment banking services. Non-interest expenses decreased by 1.1% to 286.9 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes decreased by 0.1% to 49.4 billion yen.

Operating Results of Asset Management

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

Net revenue

97.8

92.6

(5.4)

Non-interest expenses

63.7

63.8

0.3

Income (loss) before income taxes

34.2

28.8

(15.8)

Net revenue decreased by 5.4% from the previous year to 92.6 billion yen. Non-interest expenses increased by 0.3% to 63.8 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes decreased by 15.8% to 28.8 billion yen. Assets under management were 49.3 trillion yen as of March 31, 2020.

Operating Results of Wholesale

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

Net revenue

555.4

648.6

16.8

Non-interest expenses

666.8

556.4

(16.6)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(111.4)

92.2

Net revenue increased by 16.8% from the previous year to 648.6 billion yen. Non-interest expenses decreased by 16.6% to 556.4 billion yen. As a result, income before income taxes was 92.2 billion yen. Income before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2020 includes approximately 35 billion yen mark down mainly on our loan-related positions due to market dislocation in March.

Other Operating Results

Billions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

Net revenue

131.3

231.6

76.4

Non-interest expenses

134.0

132.4

(1.2)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(2.8)

99.2

Net revenue was 231.6 billion yen including income of 73.3 billion yen recognized in July 2019 from the sale of a part of our shares held in Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. Income before income taxes was 99.2 billion yen.

- 3 -

(2) Overview of Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets as of March 31, 2020, were 43,999.8 billion yen, an increase of 3,030.4 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019, mainly due to the increase in Trading assets. Total liabilities as of March 31, 2020 were 41,268.6 billion yen, an increase of 2,979.9 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019, mainly due to the increase in Securities sold under agreements to repurchase. Total equity as of March 31, 2020 was 2,731.3 billion yen, an increase of 50.5 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019.

(3) Overview of Cash Flows

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents as of March 31, 2020, increased by 505.2 billion yen compared to March 31, 2019. Cash flows from operating activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were outflows of 15.9 billion yen due mainly to the increase in Trading assets and private equity and debt investments. Cash flows from investing activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were inflows of 216.3 billion yen due mainly to Decrease in investments in affiliated companies, net. Cash flows from financing activities for the year ended March 31, 2020 were inflows of 332.1 billion yen due primarily to the increase in Short-term borrowings, net.

- 4 -

2. Considerations in the selection of accounting standards

Nomura currently adopts U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Depending on factors such as trends by other companies and the impact of International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") on Nomura's businesses, Nomura may consider in adopting IFRS in the future.

3. Consolidated Financial Statements

The consolidated financial information herein has been prepared in accordance with Nomura's accounting policies which are disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements of Nomura Holdings, Inc.'s Annual Securities Report (the annual report filed in Japan on June 25, 2019) and Form 20-F (the annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 25, 2019) for the year ended March 31, 2019.

- 5 -

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

Millions of yen

March 31,

March 31,

Increase/

ASSETS

2019

2020

(Decrease)

Cash and cash deposits:

Cash and cash equivalents

2,686,659

3,191,889

505,230

Time deposits

289,753

309,373

19,620

Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash

285,457

373,686

88,229

Total cash and cash deposits

3,261,869

3,874,948

613,079

Loans and receivables:

Loans receivable

2,544,218

2,857,405

313,187

Receivables from customers

449,706

541,284

91,578

Receivables from other than customers

892,283

1,731,236

838,953

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(4,169)

(13,012)

(8,843)

Total loans and receivables

3,882,038

5,116,913

1,234,875

Collateralized agreements:

Securities purchased under agreements to resell

13,194,543

12,377,315

(817,228)

Securities borrowed

4,112,416

3,529,797

(582,619)

Total collateralized agreements

17,306,959

15,907,112

(1,399,847)

Trading assets and private equity and debt investments:

Trading assets*

14,355,712

16,853,822

2,498,110

Private equity and debt investments*

30,077

44,278

14,201

Total trading assets and private equity and debt investments

14,385,789

16,898,100

2,512,311

Other assets:

Office buildings, land, equipment and facilities

(net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of

¥

416,052 million as of March 31, 2019 and

¥

397,114 million as of March 31, 2020)

349,365

440,512

91,147

Non-trading debt securities*

460,661

455,392

(5,269)

Investments in equity securities*

138,447

112,175

(26,272)

Investments in and advances to affiliated companies*

436,220

367,641

(68,579)

Other

748,091

827,022

78,931

Total other assets

2,132,784

2,202,742

69,958

Total assets

40,969,439

43,999,815

3,030,376

*Including securities pledged as collateral

- 6 -

Millions of yen

March 31,

March 31,

Increase/

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

2019

2020

(Decrease)

Short-term borrowings

841,758

1,486,733

644,975

Payables and deposits:

Payables to customers

1,229,083

1,467,434

238,351

Payables to other than customers

1,146,336

1,653,495

507,159

Deposits received at banks

1,392,619

1,276,153

(116,466)

Total payables and deposits

3,768,038

4,397,082

629,044

Collateralized financing:

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

15,036,503

16,349,182

1,312,679

Securities loaned

1,229,595

961,446

(268,149)

Other secured borrowings

418,305

717,711

299,406

Total collateralized financing

16,684,403

18,028,339

1,343,936

Trading liabilities

8,219,811

8,546,284

326,473

Other liabilities

858,867

1,034,448

175,581

Long-term borrowings

7,915,769

7,775,665

(140,104)

Total liabilities

38,288,646

41,268,551

2,979,905

Equity

NHI shareholders' equity:

Common stock

Authorized

-

6,000,000,000 shares

Issued

-

3,493,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2019 and

3,493,562,601 shares as of March 31, 2020

Outstanding

-

3,310,800,799 shares as of March 31, 2019 and

3,038,587,493 shares as of March 31, 2020

594,493

594,493

Additional paid-in capital

687,761

683,232

(4,529)

Retained earnings

1,486,825

1,645,451

158,626

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(29,050)

(26,105)

2,945

Total NHI shareholders' equity before treasury stock

2,740,029

2,897,071

157,042

Common stock held in treasury, at cost-

182,761,802 shares as of March 31, 2019 and

454,975,108 shares as of March 31, 2020

(108,968)

(243,604)

(134,636)

Total NHI shareholders' equity

2,631,061

2,653,467

22,406

Noncontrolling interests

49,732

77,797

28,065

Total equity

2,680,793

2,731,264

50,471

Total liabilities and equity

40,969,439

43,999,815

3,030,376

- 7 -

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income

Millions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

Revenue:

2019(A)

2020(B)

Commissions

293,069

308,805

5.4

Fees from investment banking

101,521

103,222

1.7

Asset management and portfolio service fees

245,519

238,202

(3.0)

Net gain on trading

342,964

356,609

4.0

Gain (loss) on private equity and debt investments

1,007

(93)

Interest and dividends

776,964

794,472

2.3

Loss on investments in equity securities

(6,983)

(14,726)

Other

81,057

165,991

104.8

Total revenue

1,835,118

1,952,482

6.4

Interest expense

718,348

664,653

(7.5)

Net revenue

1,116,770

1,287,829

15.3

Non-interest expenses:

Compensation and benefits

497,065

479,420

(3.5)

Commissions and floor brokerage

82,637

106,123

28.4

Information processing and communications

166,865

170,317

2.1

Occupancy and related depreciation

64,940

72,986

12.4

Business development expenses

36,915

31,885

(13.6)

Other

306,049

178,837

(41.6)

Total non-interest expenses

1,154,471

1,039,568

(10.0)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(37,701)

248,261

Income tax expense

57,010

28,894

(49.3)

Net income (loss)

(94,711)

219,367

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

5,731

2,369

(58.7)

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders

(100,442)

216,998

Per share of common stock:

Yen

% Change

Basic-

(29.90)

67.76

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share

Diluted-

(29.92)

66.20

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per share

- 8 -

(3) Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Millions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

(B-A)/(A)

March 31,

March 31,

Net income (loss)

2019(A)

2020(B)

(94,711)

219,367

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Change in cumulative translation adjustments:

Change in cumulative translation adjustments

36,031

(45,000)

Deferred income taxes

(1,852)

591

Total

34,179

(44,409)

Defined benefit pension plans:

Pension liability adjustments

(23,431)

7,843

Deferred income taxes

161

693

330.4

Total

(23,270)

8,536

Own credit adjustments:

Own credit adjustments

25,135

48,295

92.1

Deferred income taxes

(4,988)

(9,779)

Total

20,147

38,516

91.2

Total other comprehensive income

31,056

2,643

(91.5)

Comprehensive income (loss)

(63,655)

222,010

Less: Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests

6,481

2,067

(68.1)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders

(70,136)

219,943

- 9 -

(4) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

Millions of yen

For the year ended

Common stock

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

594,493

594,493

Balance at beginning of year

Balance at end of year

594,493

594,493

Additional paid-in capital

Balance at beginning of year

675,280

687,761

Stock-based compensation awards

12,481

(4,326)

Changes in ownership interests in subsidiaries

(203)

Balance at end of year

687,761

683,232

Retained earnings

Balance at beginning of year

1,696,890

1,486,825

Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle (1)

1,564

5,592

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders

(100,442)

216,998

Cash dividends

(20,080)

(63,670)

Gain (loss) on sales of treasury stock

(1,191)

(294)

Cancellation of treasury stock

(89,916)

Balance at end of year

1,486,825

1,645,451

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

Cumulative translation adjustments

Balance at beginning of year

(15,596)

17,833

Net change during the year

33,429

(44,107)

Balance at end of year

17,833

(26,274)

Defined benefit pension plans

Balance at beginning of year

(47,837)

(71,107)

Pension liability adjustments

(23,270)

8,536

Balance at end of year

(71,107)

(62,571)

Own credit adjustments

Balance at beginning of year

4,077

24,224

Own credit adjustments

20,147

38,516

Balance at end of year

24,224

62,740

Balance at end of year

(29,050)

(26,105)

Common stock held in treasury

Balance at beginning of year

(157,987)

(108,968)

Repurchases of common stock

(51,714)

(150,009)

Sales of common stock

0

0

Common stock issued to employees

10,817

15,373

Cancellation of common stock

89,916

Balance at end of year

(108,968)

(243,604)

Total NHI shareholders' equity

Balance at end of year

2,631,061

2,653,467

Noncontrolling interests

Balance at beginning of year

50,504

49,732

Net change during the year

(772)

28,065

Balance at end of year

49,732

77,797

Total equity

Balance at end of year

2,680,793

2,731,264

(1) In relation to Cumulative effect of change in accounting principle, please refer to section " (7) Changes in Accounting Policies."

- 10 -

(5) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Millions of yen

For the year ended

March 31, 2019

March 31, 2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

(94,711)

219,367

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to

Net cash used in operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

57,924

63,583

Impairment of goodwill

81,372

Loss on investments in equity securities

6,983

14,726

(Gain) loss on investments in subsidiaries and affiliates (1)

5,719

(72,841)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Time deposits

21,832

(33,029)

Deposits with stock exchanges and other segregated cash

13,752

(97,424)

Trading assets and private equity and debt investments

925,384

(2,754,743)

Trading liabilities

(143,141)

428,997

Securities purchased under agreements to resell, net of securities

(3,274,866)

2,224,371

sold under agreements to repurchase

Securities borrowed, net of securities loaned

1,987,331

291,777

Other secured borrowings

1,198

301,019

Loans and receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

157,599

(1,358,242)

Payables

(63,683)

788,007

Bonus accrual

(46,602)

16,202

Other, net (1)

2,744

(47,713)

Net cash used in operating activities

(361,165)

(15,943)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Payments for purchases of office buildings, land, equipment and facilities

(319,090)

(206,745)

Proceeds from sales of office buildings, land, equipment and facilities

262,908

209,197

Proceeds from sales of investments in equity securities

519

13,323

Decrease (increase) in loans receivable at banks, net

(74,048)

43,920

Decrease (increase) in non-trading debt securities, net

29,452

(2,359)

Decrease (increase) in investments in affiliated companies, net (1)

(8,290)

160,799

Other, net (1)

(3,954)

(1,799)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(112,503)

216,336

Cash flows from financing activities:

Increase in long-term borrowings

2,142,212

2,364,260

Decrease in long-term borrowings

(1,625,516)

(2,402,621)

Increase in short-term borrowings, net

85,900

656,205

Increase (decrease) in deposits received at banks, net

257,471

(93,260)

Proceeds from sales of common stock held in treasury

313

285

Payments for repurchases of common stock in treasury

(51,714)

(150,009)

Payments for cash dividends

(47,475)

(58,416)

Contribution from noncontrolling interests

15,618

Net cash provided by financing activities

761,191

332,062

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and

44,741

(27,277)

restricted cash equivalents

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash

332,264

505,178

equivalents

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at

2,354,868

2,687,132

beginning of the year

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end

2,687,132

3,192,310

of the year

(1) Certain reclassifications of amounts previously reported amounts have been made to conform to the current year presentation.

- 11 -

  1. Note with respect to the Assumption as a Going Concern Not applicable.
  2. Changes in Accounting Policies

Leases

On April 1, 2019, Nomura adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-02 "Leases" using a modified retrospective transition method. As a result of recognizing operating leases on the consolidated balance sheet, Other Asset-Officebuildings, land, equipment, and facilities increased by 169,277 million yen and Other liabilities increased by 163,685 million yen on April 1, 2019. Also, Retained earnings increased by 5,592 million yen on April 1, 2019 mainly due to changes in certain lease classifications.

- 12 -

  1. Notes to the Consolidated Financial Statements Segment Information - Operating Segment
    The following table shows business segment information and reconciliation items to the consolidated statements of income.

Net revenue

Business segment information: Retail

Asset Management Wholesale Subtotal

Other

Net revenue Reconciliation items:

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes

Net revenue

Millions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

March 31,

March 31,

(B-A)/(A)

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

339,480

336,359

(0.9)

97,845

92,605

(5.4)

555,388

648,619

16.8

992,713

1,077,583

8.5

131,261

231,573

76.4

1,123,974

1,309,156

16.5

(7,204)

(21,327)

1,116,770

1,287,829

15.3

Non-interest expenses

Business segment information: Retail

Asset Management Wholesale Subtotal

Other Non-interest expenses

Reconciliation items:

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes Non-interest expenses

289,990

286,926

(1.1)

63,660

63,833

0.3

666,787

556,399

(16.6)

1,020,437

907,158

(11.1)

134,034

132,410

(1.2)

1,154,471

1,039,568

(10.0)

1,154,471

1,039,568

(10.0)

Income (loss) before income taxes

Business segment information:

Retail

49,490

49,433

(0.1)

Asset Management

34,185

28,772

(15.8)

Wholesale

(111,399)

92,220

Subtotal

(27,724)

170,425

Other *

(2,773)

99,163

Income (loss) before income taxes

(30,497)

269,588

Reconciliation items:

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity

(7,204)

(21,327)

securities held for operating purposes

Income (loss) before income taxes

(37,701)

248,261

*Major components

Transactions between operating segments are recorded within segment results on commercial terms and conditions, and are eliminated in "Other". The following table presents the major components of income (loss) before income taxes in "Other".

Millions of yen

% Change

For the year ended

March 31,

March 31,

(B-A)/(A)

2019 (A)

2020 (B)

Net gain (loss) related to economic hedging transactions

1,800

17,548

874.9

Realized gain (loss) on investments in equity securities held for operating purposes

221

6,601

Equity in earnings of affiliates

32,532

34,990

7.6

Corporate items

(35,996)

(22,240)

Other

(1,330)

62,264

Total

(2,773)

99,163

- 13 -

Per share data

Shareholders' equity per share is calculated based on the following number of shares.

Number of shares outstanding as of March 31, 2020

3,038,587,493

Net income attributable to NHI shareholders per share calculated based on the following number of shares.

Average number of shares outstanding for the year ended March 31, 2020

3,202,369,845

Subsequent Events

On April 1, 2020, Nomura acquired 100% of Greentech Capital, LLC ("Greentech"), a leading M&A advisory boutique in sustainable technology and infrastructure in the United States.

The acquisition price was JPY 12,389 million and has been partially paid in cash on April 1, 2020.

The operating results and cash flows of Greentech will be reflected to Nomura's consolidated financial statements from April 1, 2020. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed as of the acquisition date were not material to Nomura's consolidated balance sheet.

- 14 -

(9) Other Financial Information

Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarterly Comparatives

Millions of yen

Change

For the three months ended

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

(B-A)/(A)

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019(A)

2020(B)

Revenue:

Commissions

79,456

74,783

72,715

66,115

68,200

65,254

79,289

96,062

21.2

Fees from investment banking

23,959

19,119

33,129

25,314

27,311

22,265

26,803

26,843

0.1

Asset management and portfolio service fees

62,981

62,740

60,591

59,207

59,963

59,926

61,020

57,293

(6.1)

Net gain on trading

71,887

75,752

96,947

98,378

112,825

105,609

109,266

28,909

(73.5)

Gain (loss) on private equity and debt investments

553

321

461

(328)

791

981

1,503

(3,368)

Interest and dividends

169,590

188,703

214,542

204,129

199,473

215,881

203,050

176,068

(13.3)

Gain (loss) on investments in equity securities

2,092

(1,104)

(9,852)

1,881

(2,838)

2,083

2,243

(16,214)

Other

20,467

28,067

(11,133)

43,656

45,654

101,905

14,276

4,156

(70.9)

Total revenue

430,985

448,381

457,400

498,352

511,379

573,904

497,450

369,749

(25.7)

Interest expense

158,988

165,459

196,803

197,098

179,378

190,524

162,472

132,279

(18.6)

Net revenue

271,997

282,922

260,597

301,254

332,001

383,380

334,978

237,470

(29.1)

Non-interest expenses:

Compensation and benefits

127,700

125,800

118,928

124,637

125,102

120,425

128,987

104,906

(18.7)

Commissions and floor brokerage

20,935

19,579

23,821

18,302

24,551

25,446

24,568

31,558

28.5

Information processing and communications

40,961

40,515

41,756

43,633

41,757

42,361

42,821

43,378

1.3

Occupancy and related depreciation

16,376

16,464

15,852

16,248

19,120

18,360

16,276

19,230

18.1

Business development expenses

8,896

9,337

9,121

9,561

7,828

7,906

8,509

7,642

(10.2)

Other

43,486

70,760

127,283

64,520

38,837

40,396

44,130

55,474

25.7

Total non-interest expenses

258,354

282,455

336,761

276,901

257,195

254,894

265,291

262,188

(1.2)

Income (loss) before income taxes

13,643

467

(76,164)

24,353

74,806

128,486

69,687

(24,718)

Income tax expense

6,930

9,703

19,698

20,679

17,917

(11,875)

10,337

12,515

21.1

Net income (loss)

6,713

(9,236)

(95,862)

3,674

56,889

140,361

59,350

(37,233)

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling

1,490

1,997

(586)

2,830

1,056

1,787

2,284

(2,758)

interests

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders

5,223

(11,233)

(95,276)

844

55,833

138,574

57,066

(34,475)

Per share of common stock:

Yen

Change

Basic-

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per

1.54

(3.31)

(28.52)

0.25

16.83

42.11

18.07

(11.29)

share

Diluted-

Net income (loss) attributable to NHI shareholders per

1.50

(3.32)

(28.52)

0.23

16.48

41.23

17.63

(11.31)

share

- 15 -

Business Segment Information - Quarterly Comparatives

The following table shows quarterly business segment information and reconciliation items to the consolidated statements of income.

Millions of yen

Change

For the three months ended

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

(B-A)/(A)

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019(A)

2020(B)

Net revenue

Business segment information:

Retail

92,833

85,710

86,782

74,155

80,640

76,882

90,043

88,794

(1.4)

Asset Management

26,089

24,681

16,178

30,897

34,500

25,676

25,405

7,024

(72.4)

Wholesale

137,290

147,660

128,198

142,240

159,486

156,698

186,527

145,908

(21.8)

Subtotal

256,212

258,051

231,158

247,292

274,626

259,256

301,975

241,726

(20.0)

Other

13,738

25,982

39,397

52,144

60,289

123,295

35,695

12,294

(65.6)

Net revenue

269,950

284,033

270,555

299,436

334,915

382,551

337,670

254,020

(24.8)

Reconciliation items:

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity

2,047

(1,111)

(9,958)

1,818

(2,914)

829

(2,692)

(16,550)

securities held for operating purposes

Net revenue

271,997

282,922

260,597

301,254

332,001

383,380

334,978

237,470

(29.1)

Non-interest expenses

Business segment information:

Retail

72,909

73,494

72,733

70,854

72,522

71,621

72,403

70,380

(2.8)

Asset Management

15,806

15,768

15,617

16,469

16,358

15,630

16,085

15,760

(2.0)

Wholesale

144,714

142,745

224,073

155,255

139,479

137,777

143,324

135,819

(5.2)

Subtotal

233,429

232,007

312,423

242,578

228,359

225,028

231,812

221,959

(4.3)

Other

24,925

50,448

24,338

34,323

28,836

29,866

33,479

40,229

20.2

Non-interest expenses

258,354

282,455

336,761

276,901

257,195

254,894

265,291

262,188

(1.2)

Reconciliation items:

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity

securities held for operating purposes

Non-interest expenses

258,354

282,455

336,761

276,901

257,195

254,894

265,291

262,188

(1.2)

Income (loss) before income taxes

Business segment information:

Retail

19,924

12,216

14,049

3,301

8,118

5,261

17,640

18,414

4.4

Asset Management

10,283

8,913

561

14,428

18,142

10,046

9,320

(8,736)

Wholesale

(7,424)

4,915

(95,875)

(13,015)

20,007

18,921

43,203

10,089

(76.6)

Subtotal

22,783

26,044

(81,265)

4,714

46,267

34,228

70,163

19,767

(71.8)

Other *

(11,187)

(24,466)

15,059

17,821

31,453

93,429

2,216

(27,935)

Income (loss) before income taxes

11,596

1,578

(66,206)

22,535

77,720

127,657

72,379

(8,168)

Reconciliation items:

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments in equity

2,047

(1,111)

(9,958)

1,818

(2,914)

829

(2,692)

(16,550)

securities held for operating purposes

Income (loss) before income taxes

13,643

467

(76,164)

24,353

74,806

128,486

69,687

(24,718)

* Major components

Transactions between operating segments are recorded within segment results on commercial terms and conditions, and are eliminated in "Other". The following table presents the major components of income (loss) before income taxes in "Other".

Millions of yen

Change

For the three months ended

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

June 30,

September 30,

December 31,

March 31,

(B-A)/(A)

2018

2018

2018

2019

2019

2019

2019(A)

2020(B)

Net gain (loss) related to economic

(13,807)

(16,018)

25,071

6,554

12,794

7,043

2,333

(4,622)

hedging transactions

Realized gain (loss) on investments in equity

45

7

106

63

76

1,254

4,935

336

(93.2)

securities held for operating purposes

Equity in earnings of affiliates

6,619

8,536

1,444

15,933

8,265

8,009

4,798

13,918

190.1

Corporate items

(2,482)

(23,719)

631

(10,426)

1,391

(4,635)

(9,095)

(9,901)

Other

(1,562)

6,728

(12,193)

5,697

8,927

81,758

(755)

(27,666)

Total

(11,187)

(24,466)

15,059

17,821

31,453

93,429

2,216

(27,935)

- 16 -

4. Other Information

Financial information for Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. can be found on the following URL.

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/company/group/nsc/pdf/2020_4q.pdf

- 17 -

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 08 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 06:03:09 UTC
