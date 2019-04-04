Log in
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
Nomura : Japan's Nomura to cut $1 billion costs from wholesale business, shut branches

04/04/2019
Logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nomura Holdings said on Thursday it would cut $1 billion in costs from its wholesale business over the medium term and shut 30 of 156 domestic retail branches, as it looks to turn around its struggling business.

Nomura had put its wholesale business under review after the segment drove Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank to its heaviest quarterly loss in nearly 10 years in the three months to December.

The move highlights the challenges Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank faces in transforming its business with the goal of cutting dependence on volatile markets and building up stable revenue flows.

For the year ending March, analysts expect the company to post its first annual loss since 2009, Refinitiv data shows.

The company had posted its heaviest quarterly loss in nearly 10 years in the three months to December, after which it put its wholesale segment under review.

The segment that includes trading and investment-banking service has struggled to generate profits amid weak fixed-income revenues. For the third quarter, it posted a pre-tax loss of 95.9 billion yen, versus a 14 billion yen profit a year earlier.

Nomura's retail business also suffered a steep profit fall as individual investors sat on the sidelines given turmoil in the market amid an escalating U.S.-China trade spat.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 136 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -18 968 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,61
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 1 488 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 479  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC3.15%13 027
MORGAN STANLEY11.93%74 384
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP20.24%72 157
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.46%58 879
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY63.40%42 408
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD207.35%26 572
