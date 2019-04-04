Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings Inc    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : Japan's Nomura to cut $1 billion costs to revive wholesale business, shut branches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 03:51am EDT
Logo of Nomura Holdings is pictured in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Nomura Holdings said on Thursday it would cut $1 billion in costs from its wholesale business and shut more than 30 of 156 domestic retail branches, in its latest strategy overhaul to turn around its struggling business.

The wholesale segment has been dragging on the performance of Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, and pushed it to its heaviest quarterly loss in nearly 10 years in the three months to December.

Nomura then put the segment, which serves corporations and institutional investors, under review, as CEO Koji Nagai focused on reducing reliance on volatile global markets and building up stable revenue flows.

The target of cutting $1 billion in costs will be achieved over "medium term", with 60 percent of it being completed by the end of the fiscal year to March 2020, Nomura co-COO Kentaro Okuda said in an investor day presentation.

The cost reduction will result in $300-$400 million in revenue gains, with the ultimate target of building a wholesale platform that delivers "consistent" pre-tax income of $1 billion, he said, without giving a timeframe for that goal.

The segment posted a pre-tax loss of 95.9 billion yen ($861 million) in the third quarter, versus a 14 billion yen profit a year earlier.

Nomura's wholesale business has been facing challenges due to lower trading revenue in fixed income and "rigid indirect costs", the bank said on Thursday, adding revenue for the unit fell 24 percent to $4.9 billion in the last fiscal year.

The bank said it would "de-emphasize" its whole business in EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa), while sharpening focus in Asia, excluding Japan, and the Americas where it planned to increase business with corporate clients.

The plans include pursuing "strategic growth opportunities" in China, where the bank last week received regulatory approval to set up a majority-owned brokerage joint venture.

For the year ended in March, analysts expect the company to post its first annual loss since 2009, Refinitiv data shows, hurt also by a steep drop in profits in its retail business.

Japanese banks have been accelerating cost-cutting by shutting down domestic retail branches as they grapple with the ultra-low interest rates and a declining population at home.

Nomura's plans to pare its retail footprint at home comes after rival Mizuho Financial Group said last month it would book about 500 billion yen of impairment losses on fixed assets, including costs from closing retail branches at home and software-related expenses.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa in Tokyo, additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
03:51aNOMURA : Japan's Nomura to cut $1 billion costs to revive wholesale business, sh..
RE
02:12aNOMURA : to Rebuild Business Platform(PDF 20KB)
PU
04/02NOMURA : Asset Management to Launch New ETF Designed to Track Performance of the..
AQ
04/01NOMURA : Asset Management to Launch New ETF Designed to Track Performance of the..
PU
03/29NOMURA : U.S., China report progress in Beijing trade talks
RE
03/29NOMURA : U.S., China report progress in Beijing trade talks
RE
03/29NOMURA : approved by China to establish majority-controlled brokerage
AQ
03/29NOMURA : Receives Approval to set up Securities Joint Venture in China(PDF 23KB)
PU
03/29NOMURA : Announces Senior Management Lineup(PDF 23KB)
PU
03/29JP Morgan, Nomura get nod for China brokerage JVs as market access expands
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 136 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -18 968 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 11,61
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,31x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,19x
Capitalization 1 488 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 479  JPY
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC3.15%13 027
MORGAN STANLEY11.93%74 384
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP20.24%72 157
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)7.46%58 879
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY63.40%42 408
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD207.35%26 572
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About