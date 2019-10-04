Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings, Inc.    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.

(8604)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : LINE, LVC, and Nomura Sign Final Capital Alliance Agreement to Explore Blockchain-Based Business Opportunities(PDF 32KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 03:12am EDT

LINE, LVC, and Nomura Sign Final Capital Alliance Agreement

to Explore Blockchain-Based Business Opportunities

TOKYO - October 4, 2019 - LINE Corporation ("LINE"), LVC Corporation (a LINE Group company, hereinafter "LVC"), and Nomura Holdings Inc. ("Nomura"), have entered into a final agreement ("Agreement") on September 24, 2019 to form a financial business partnership ("Partnership") that focuses on blockchain technology. The Agreement is a follow up to the memorandum of understanding as described in the press release titled "LINE, LVC, and Nomura Sign MOU for Capital Alliance to Explore Blockchain-based Business Opportunities" published on January 30, 2019.

In accordance with the Partnership terms, Nomura has completed its investment in LVC today. In this long-term partnership, the three stakeholders will work together to build a new financial service using blockchain technology.

1. Background and purpose of the Agreement

The Nomura Group is a leading financial institution with a strong global franchise. Under its corporate mission, "We help to enrich society through our expertise in capital markets," the firm aims to become the most trusted partner for its existing and potential clients.

LINE is driving forward a self-contained Smart Portal strategy wherein the LINE messaging app serves as a gateway through which users can seamlessly connect with people, information, services, companies, and brands. Under its corporate mission of "Closing the Distance," LINE provides high value-added services to its over 81 million monthly active users (MAU) in Japan.

Meanwhile, through the operation of the BITMAX cryptocurrency exchange, LVC is driving forward the LINE Token Economy concept founded upon blockchain technology that aims to foster a co-creative relationship between users and service providers. Finally, LINE and LINE Tech Plus Pte Ltd. (LVC's subsidiary) are partnering with many companies to help grow and develop the blockchain ecosystem.

The three parties' decision to enter into the Agreement is based on their collective intent to leverage LINE's large user base and the LINE app's secure and convenient UI/UX, and the Nomura Group's wealth of financial business knowledge to collaborate in blockchain-based business opportunities.

  1. Nomura Holdings Inc. overview
    (1) Name: Nomura Holdings Inc.
    (2) Location: 1-9-1 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
    (3) Representative: Koji Nagai, President and Group CEO
    (4) Business: Holding company
    (5) Capital: JPY 594.493 billion (as of June 30, 2019)
    (6) Date of establishment: December 25, 1925
    (7) Number of employees: 28,112 (consolidated; as of June 30, 2019)
    (8) Net revenue (after finance costs): JPY 1.116,770 trillion (consolidated; for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019; calculated in accordance with US GAAP)
  2. LINE Corporation overview
  1. Name: LINE Corporation
  2. Location of head office: JR Shinjuku Miraina Tower 23F, 4-1-6 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo
  3. Representative: Takeshi Idezawa, Representative Director, President, and CEO
  4. Business: Provision and operation of the LINE messaging app and content and services made available on the LINE platform in addition to other web service businesses and AI businesses
  1. Capital: JPY 96.448 billion (as of June 30, 2019)
  2. Date of establishment: September 4, 2000
  3. Number of Employees: 2,269 (non-consolidated; as of April 30, 2019)
  4. Consolidated revenue: JPY 207.182 billion (for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018; calculated in accordance with IFRS)
  1. LVC Corporation overview
  1. Name: LVC Corporation
  2. Head office: Sumitomo Fudosan Osaki Garden Tower 22F, 1-1-1 Nishishinagawa, Shinagawa-ku, Tokyo
  3. Representative: Yongsu Ko, Representative Director and CEO
  4. Business: Holding company operating a cryptocurrency brokerage and blockchain-related businesses
  5. Capital: JPY 5.06 billion (as of October 4, 2019)
  6. Established: January 31, 2018
  7. Registration number: Cryptocurrency exchange agency, the Kanto Local Finance Bureau No.00017
  1. Future projections

The conclusion of the Agreement may affect LINE, LVC, and Nomura's respective consolidated earnings. The companies will promptly make an announcement if the possibility of a material impact arises in the future.

ends

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2019 07:11:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
03:16aSoftBank's plans for second mega-fund hit by WeWork debacle
RE
03:12aNOMURA : LINE, LVC, and Nomura Sign Final Capital Alliance Agreement to Explore ..
PU
02:32aNOMURA : Leads Green Bond Offering for Japan Housing Finance Agency (PDF 27KB)
PU
10/03NOMURA : Announces Tender Offer to Delist Capital Nomura Securities(PDF 34KB)
PU
10/01NOMURA : Selected as Component of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices(PDF 112KB)
PU
10/01NOMURA : Announces Status of Share Buyback Program from Market(PDF 27KB)
PU
09/30Singapore seen easing monetary policy as economy stumbles - Reuters poll
RE
09/27Financials Down on 'Risk-Off' Sentiment -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09/27NOMURA : Publishes NOMURA-BPI SDGs (PDF 27KB)
PU
09/27NOMURA HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 245 B
EBIT 2020 238 B
Net income 2020 179 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,83%
P/E ratio 2020 8,31x
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,20x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,24x
Capitalization 1 491 B
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 431,70  JPY
Last Close Price 461,50  JPY
Spread / Highest target 14,2%
Spread / Average Target -6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Operating Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.11.80%13 899
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.18.07%74 512
MORGAN STANLEY1.51%70 524
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-15.48%54 679
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY40.41%35 207
HUATAI SECURITIES17.84%22 224
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group