Nomura : Lists New ETF Designed to Track Performance of "Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index" on TSE(PDF 112KB)

News Release Nomura Lists New ETF Designedto Track Performance of "Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index" on TSE Tokyo, June 28, 2019- Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. (NAM), the core company within the Asset Management Division of Nomura Group, today listed the NEXT FUNDS Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index (JPY Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund (ticker: 2554) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE). The ETF is designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index (JPY Hedged/JPY Based). NAM structured the ETF to meet the growing need of investors for products that offer more attractive yields than domestic bonds and limited risk. The Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index (JPY Hedged, JPY Based), which the ETF will track, measures the performance of US intermediate investment grade corporate bonds that have a maturity of one to 10 years. From today, investors can trade the ETF on the TSE through securities dealers and traders in Japan. The ETF is part of Nomura's NEXT FUNDS range. Including ETFs structured and listed overseas, this brings the total to 63. " NEXT FUNDS " is the brand name for the ETF product range of Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., representing " N omura Ex change T raded Funds". ends Nomura Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit w ww.nomura.com/

Disclaimer of "Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index" "BLOOMBERG® is a trademark and service mark of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (collectively "Bloomberg"). BARCLAYS® is a trademark and service mark of Barclays Bank Plc (collectively with its affiliates, "Barclays"), used under license. Bloomberg or Bloomberg's licensors, including Barclays, own all proprietary rights in the Bloomberg Barclays Indices. Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays is affiliated with Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., and neither approves, endorses, reviews or recommends NEXT FUNDS Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index (JPY Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund. Neither Bloomberg nor Barclays guarantees the timeliness, accurateness or completeness of any data or information relating to Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index (JPY Hedged), and neither shall be liable in any way to the Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd., investors in NEXTFUNDS Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index (JPY Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund or other third parties in respect of the use or accuracy of the Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index(JPY Hedged) or any data included therein." Disclaimer of Nomura Asset Management The contents of this material are based on an English translation of a Japanese announcement made on June 28, 2019 by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. Whilst every effort has been made to translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed, therefore please refer to the original Japanese document. Please note that the information contained in this document is for reference purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities by Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. to any person in Japan and does not constitute a distribution, an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or provide any services in any jurisdiction in which such distribution or offer is not authorized. Furthermore, none of the shares of the Fund have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("1933 Act"), or under the securities laws of any state or political subdivision of the United States of America or any of its territories, possessions or other areas subject to its jurisdiction including the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico (the "United States"). The Fund has not been and will not be registered under the United States Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, nor under any other US federal laws. Accordingly, the information in this document is not made or directed to any person in the United States and under no circumstance shall the provision of the information on this document be deemed to constitute an offer of securities or an offer to provide any services to any person in the United States or to any U.S. Person as the term is defined under 1933 Act. Furthermore, the information in this document is not made or directed to any person in the United Kingdom and under no circumstances shall the provision of the information in this document be deemed to constitute an offer of securities or an offer to provide any services to any person in the United Kingdom. Disclosures required in Japan Registered Company Name: Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. Registration Number: Director of the Kanto Local Financial Bureau (Financial instruments firms) No. 373 Member Associations: The Investment Trusts Association, Japan; Japan Securities Investment Advisers Association; Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association This document is issued for reference purposes to explain the outline of "NEXT FUNDS Bloomberg Barclays US Intermediate Corporate Index (JPY Hedged) Exchange Traded Fund" ("Fund") and does not constitute disclosure material based on the Financial Instruments and Exchange Law. Moreover, this document is not in any way intended to be an investment solicitation. Before investing in the Fund, prospective investors

should carefully read the "Securities Registration Statement", "the Prospectus", and the "Document Prior to Conclusion of Contract" under your own responsibilities and based on your own judgment. Nomura Asset Management Co., Ltd. does not directly handle order requests for the Fund from investors. To invest in the Fund, it is necessary to open an account witha nearby Type-1 financial instruments business provider (securities firm) that handles ETFs and make a request to the broker. Since the Fund invests primarily in securities and future contracts, there is a risk that the market price of such securities or the NAV per unit of the Fund could decline and cause an investment loss due to a decline in the stock price index, a price decline in securities comprising the index, the bankruptcy of a stock issuer, or deterioration in the financial conditions of an issuer, in addition to other market factors. AN INVESTOR'S PRINCIPAL IS THEREFORE NOT GUARANTEED. AN INVESTOR SHALL BEAR THE FOLLOWING COSTS WHEN INVESTING IN THE FUND. Trading Fee Trading of the Fund incurs brokerage commission fees set by a Type-1 financial instruments business provider (securities firm) that handles the transaction. These commissions are separate from the actual transaction value. (Because the commissions charged by each securities firm differ, it is not possible to specify a maximum amount.) Management Fees The amount of management fees will be an amount calculated according to (I) below plus that calculated according to (II) below daily during the Fund calculation period. The management fee will be a percentage of the Fund's total net assets no larger than 0.2916% (0.27% exclusive of taxes) annually (the percentage will be at 0.2916% [0.27% exclusive of taxes] as of June 26, 2019). Not more than 43.2% (40% exclusive of taxes) of loan fees when securities are lent. This will be divided in a ratio of 80 to 20 between the manager and the trustee. An investor shall bear the management fees above according to the holding period. These amounts will be paid out of trust assets and they are the costs indirectly paid by an investor during an investor's holding period. Other Expenses The taxes involved in the Fund, various handling costs for the trust business, the interests for the fund paid by the trustee, brokerage commission fees for transactions in the securities comprising the Fund, various expenses such as audit fees, listing fees for the Beneficiary Interests, and fees for use of benchmark index trademarks, and the sales taxes for each fee. These expenses are paid out each time during an investor's holding period. These amounts will be paid out of trust assets and they are the costs indirectly paid by an investor during an investor's holding period.