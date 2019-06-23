Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings Inc    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : Notice Regarding Change of Line Securities Preparatory Corporation Trade Name(PDF 110KB)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/23/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

News Release

Notice Regarding Change of Line Securities Preparatory Corporation

Trade Name

Tokyo, June 24, 2019- Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that Line Securities Preparatory Corporation1, a joint venture company established on June 1, 2018, has completed registration as a Type 1 Financial Instruments Business.

Accordingly, effective today, the trade name of the company has been changed to Line Securities Corporation.

Line Securities brings together the rich user base and exceptional user interface and experience of the LINE platform, combined with Nomura's expertise in the financial services business. The company is preparing to launch new securities brokerage solutions that meet the potential need of LINE users for asset-building and other services.

ends

For further information please contact:

Nam e

Company

Telephone

Kenji Yamashita

Nomura Holdings, Inc.

81-3-3278-0591

Group Corporate Communications

Dept.

Nomura

Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group w ith an integrated global netw ork spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients w ith creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit w ww.nomura.com/

1 Please refer to the news release entitled "Nomura, LINE and LINE Financial Sign Joint Venture Agreement as part of Financial Business Alliance" issued on May 25, 2018 for further details.

https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/holdings/20180525/20180525.pdf

Disclaimer

Nomura Holdings Inc. published this content on 24 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 June 2019 00:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
08:35pNOMURA : Notice Regarding Change of Line Securities Preparatory Corporation Trad..
PU
06/21GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc
AQ
06/21Verisign, Inc. Position Lowered by Cerebellum GP LLC
AQ
06/20IMPORTANT : Unauthorized Use of Nomura Brand– Black Trading Corp(PDF 80KB)
PU
06/20NOMURA : Alternative Investment Management launches Diversified Absolute Return ..
PU
06/20CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Raises Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc
AQ
06/20CITRIX : Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 635 Shares of Citrix Systems, In..
AQ
06/20NOMURA : to Announce First Quarter Operating Results on July 31(PDF 81KB)
PU
06/19NOMURA : Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC
AQ
06/18NOMURA : to Participate in Nomura Research Institute Share Buyback(PDF 31KB)
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 1 189 B
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 111 B
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,72%
P/E ratio 2020 10,91
P/E ratio 2021 8,37
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capitalization 1 322 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 442  JPY
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-8.36%10 754
MORGAN STANLEY9.91%68 517
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC17.29%67 018
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)-2.17%55 576
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY47.85%32 858
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD181.63%22 157
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About