Nomura : Notice Regarding Change of Line Securities Preparatory Corporation Trade Name(PDF 110KB)

Tokyo, June 24, 2019- Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced that Line Securities Preparatory Corporation1, a joint venture company established on June 1, 2018, has completed registration as a Type 1 Financial Instruments Business.

Accordingly, effective today, the trade name of the company has been changed to Line Securities Corporation.

Line Securities brings together the rich user base and exceptional user interface and experience of the LINE platform, combined with Nomura's expertise in the financial services business. The company is preparing to launch new securities brokerage solutions that meet the potential need of LINE users for asset-building and other services.

1 Please refer to the news release entitled "Nomura, LINE and LINE Financial Sign Joint Venture Agreement as part of Financial Business Alliance" issued on May 25, 2018 for further details.

