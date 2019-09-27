Nomura : Publishes NOMURA-BPI SDGs (PDF 27KB)

News Release

Nomura Publishes NOMURA-BPI SDGs

Tokyo, September 27, 2019- Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (NSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) today announced that they will publish Nomura-BPI SDGs, a new sub-index to the Nomura Bond Performance Index (NOMURA- BPI1). The two companies have been conducting joint research to develop the new sub-index since April this year2.

NOMURA-BPI SDGs will select green bonds, social bonds, and sustainability bonds (SDG bonds) from a universe of NOMURA-BPI constituents, as well as calculate the index values and risk indicators. NRI will determine eligibility as SDG bonds based on certain internal rules.

The two companies will also provide classification index values and risk indicators such as term to maturity, sector and rating attributions.

The index will be published on the NOMURA-BPI web site on November 12, 2019: http://qr.nomuraholdings.com/QR/index/BPI/NOMURA_BPI_D_E.html

Historical data and other details will be available through NRI's IDS (Integrated Data Services) platform from November 11, 2019.

NRI evaluates domestic public offerings for eligibility as SDG bonds. Issues deemed to be SDG bonds will be published on the following web site from November 14, 2019. https://www.nri.com/jp/knowledge/report/lst?category=173150fc-a53f-4c63-a1d7-8ef52b3b9df4(Japanese Only)

By developing indices and providing necessary information, NSC and NRI aim to contribute to economic and sustainable social development and promote initiatives to achieve the SDGs, while supporting the growth of the SDG bond market in Japan.

ends