Nomura : Publishes NOMURA-BPI SDGs (PDF 27KB)

News Release
Nomura Publishes NOMURA-BPI SDGs
Tokyo, September 27, 2019- Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (NSC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Nomura Holdings, Inc., and Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (NRI) today announced that they will publish Nomura-BPI SDGs, a new sub-index to the Nomura Bond Performance Index (NOMURA- BPI1). The two companies have been conducting joint research to develop the new sub-index since April this year2.
NOMURA-BPI SDGs will select green bonds, social bonds, and sustainability bonds (SDG bonds) from a universe of NOMURA-BPI constituents, as well as calculate the index values and risk indicators. NRI will determine eligibility as SDG bonds based on certain internal rules.
The two companies will also provide classification index values and risk indicators such as term to maturity, sector and rating attributions.
The index will be published on the NOMURA-BPI web site on November 12, 2019: http://qr.nomuraholdings.com/QR/index/BPI/NOMURA_BPI_D_E.html
Historical data and other details will be available through NRI's IDS (Integrated Data Services) platform from November 11, 2019.
NRI evaluates domestic public offerings for eligibility as SDG bonds. Issues deemed to be SDG bonds will be published on the following web site from November 14, 2019. https://www.nri.com/jp/knowledge/report/lst?category=173150fc-a53f-4c63-a1d7-8ef52b3b9df4(Japanese Only)
By developing indices and providing necessary information, NSC and NRI aim to contribute to economic and sustainable social development and promote initiatives to achieve the SDGs, while supporting the growth of the SDG bond market in Japan.
ends
-
NOMURA-BPI(called NRI-BPI when initially published) was developed in 1986 to reflect the overall performance of the secondary market for publicly offered, fixed-income bonds issued in Japan. NOMURA-BPI's Configuration Rule Book is publicly available on NSC's web site. http://qr.nomuraholdings.com/en/bpi/index.html
-
Please refer to the news release issued on April 17, 2019 entitled "Nomura Announces Launch of Joint Research on Nomura-BPI SDG Bonds." https://www.nomuraholdings.com/news/nr/nsc/20190417/20190417.pdf
Nomura
Nomura is an Asia-headquartered financial services group with an integrated global network spanning over 30 countries. By connecting markets East & West, Nomura services the needs of individuals, institutions, corporates and governments through its four business divisions: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale (Global Markets and Investment Banking), and Merchant Banking. Founded in 1925, the firm is built on a tradition of disciplined entrepreneurship, serving clients with creative solutions and considered thought leadership. For further information about Nomura, visit www.nomura.com
NRI
Founded in 1965, NRI is a leading global provider of system solutions and consulting services with annual sales exceeding $3.7 billion. NRI offers clients holistic support of all aspects of operations from back- to front-office, with NRI's research expertise and innovative solutions as well as understanding of operational challenges faced by financial services firms. The clients include broker-dealers, asset managers, banks and insurance providers. NRI has its offices globally including New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Singapore, with over 13,000 employees.
For more information, visit https://www.nri.com/fit.
Disclaimer
