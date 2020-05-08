Nomura : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results(PDF 56KB)

News Release

Nomura Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Strong YoY rebound in pretax income from three core businesses

Retail pretax income stronger QoQ driven by sales channel realignment and robust stock trading

Asset Management booked fifteenth straight quarter of inflows, but AuM decreased on market downturn

Wholesale net revenue higher YoY driven by strong Fixed Income growth

Tokyo, May 8, 2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 2020.

For the full year period, net revenue was 1,287.8 billion yen (US$12.0 billion)1, representing an increase of 15 percent year on year. Income before income taxes was 248.3 billion yen (US$2.3 billion) and net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 217.0 billion yen (US$2.0 billion). Diluted net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders per share was 66.20 yen.

Net revenue in the fourth quarter was 237.5 billion yen (US$2.2 billion), decreasing 29 percent quarter on quarter and 21 percent year on year. Loss before income taxes was 24.7 billion yen (US$230 million) and net loss attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 34.5 billion yen (US$321 million). Diluted net loss attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders per share was 11.31 yen.

"I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the victims of Covid-19 and their families, and my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery for those still infected." said Nomura President and Group CEO Kentaro Okuda.

Commenting on the results, he said: "In April last year, we announced plans to rebuild our business platform. As a result of our ongoing initiatives and our continued focus on providing solutions to our clients in areas where we have a competitive advantage, pretax income from our three core businesses rebounded strongly from last year. Retail pretax income remained roughly unchanged year on year, as we reassigned our sales staff and integrated some of our branch offices to better serve our clients. Asset Management booked its fifteenth straight quarter of inflows. Wholesale profitability improved substantially, driven by a significant improvement in Fixed Income revenues and cost reductions exceeding our initial plan."

"In the fourth quarter, amid market turbulence due to the global spread of coronavirus, we continued to service our clients' liquidity needs, achieving significantly stronger quarter on quarter performance in Cash Equities, Rates, and our FX/EM businesses. The market downturn in March led to unrealized losses, pushing revenues down and resulting in an overall loss."

1 US dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of the reader and have been translated at the rate of 107.53 yen = 1 US dollar, the noon buying rate in New York for cable transfers in foreign currencies as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on March 31, 2020. This translation should not be construed to imply that the yen amounts actually represent, or have been or could be converted into, equivalent amounts in US dollars.