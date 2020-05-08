Nomura : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results(PDF 56KB)
0
05/08/2020 | 02:04am EDT
News Release
Nomura Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Strong YoY rebound in pretax income from three core businesses
Retail pretax income stronger QoQ driven by sales channel realignment and robust stock trading
Asset Management booked fifteenth straight quarter of inflows, but AuM decreased on market downturn
Wholesale net revenue higher YoY driven by strong Fixed Income growth
Tokyo, May 8,2020-Nomura Holdings, Inc. today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 2020.
For the full year period, net revenue was 1,287.8 billion yen (US$12.0 billion)1, representing an increase of 15 percent year on year. Income before income taxes was 248.3 billion yen (US$2.3 billion) and net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 217.0 billion yen (US$2.0 billion). Diluted net income attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders per share was 66.20 yen.
Net revenue in the fourth quarter was 237.5 billion yen (US$2.2 billion), decreasing 29 percent quarter on quarter and 21 percent year on year. Loss before income taxes was 24.7 billion yen (US$230 million) and net loss attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders was 34.5 billion yen (US$321 million). Diluted net loss attributable to Nomura Holdings shareholders per share was 11.31 yen.
"I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the victims of Covid-19 and their families, and my heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery for those still infected." said Nomura President and Group CEO Kentaro Okuda.
Commenting on the results, he said: "In April last year, we announced plans to rebuild our business platform. As a result of our ongoing initiatives and our continued focus on providing solutions to our clients in areas where we have a competitive advantage, pretax income from our three core businesses rebounded strongly from last year. Retail pretax income remained roughly unchanged year on year, as we reassigned our sales staff and integrated some of our branch offices to better serve our clients. Asset Management booked its fifteenth straight quarter of inflows. Wholesale profitability improved substantially, driven by a significant improvement in Fixed Income revenues and cost reductions exceeding our initial plan."
"In the fourth quarter, amid market turbulence due to the global spread of coronavirus, we continued to service our clients' liquidity needs, achieving significantly stronger quarter on quarter performance in Cash Equities, Rates, and our FX/EM businesses. The market downturn in March led to unrealized losses, pushing revenues down and resulting in an overall loss."
1 US dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of the reader and have been translated at the rate of 107.53 yen = 1 US dollar, the noon buying rate in New York for cable transfers in foreign currencies as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on March 31, 2020. This translation should not be construed to imply that the yen amounts actually represent, or have been or could be converted into, equivalent amounts in US dollars.
"Although many of our people are currently working from home, we remain committed to ensuring the functioning of the financial markets and the economy while keeping the health and safety of our people and our clients as our highest priority. Under our current new management structure, we will continue striving to swiftly transform our business platform."
Fourth Quarter Divisional Performance
Retail
FY2019/20
QoQ
YoY
(billions of yen)
Q4
Net revenue
88.8
-1%
+20%
Income before income taxes
18.4
+4%
5.6x
Retail reported fourth quarter net revenue of 88.8 billion yen, down 1 percent quarter on quarter and up 20 percent year on year. Income before income taxes increased 4 percent from last quarter and 5.6 times compared to the same quarter last year to 18.4 billion yen.
While investor sentiment worsened due to the market downturn in March, pretax income grew quarter on quarter driven by the successful realignment of sales channels and robust equity trading.
Asset Management
FY2019/20
QoQ
YoY
(billions of yen)
Q4
Net revenue
7.0
-72%
-77%
Income before income taxes
-8.7
-
-
Asset Management fourth quarter net revenue was 7.0 billion yen, down 72 percent quarter on quarter and 77 percent year on year. Loss before income taxes was 8.7 billion yen.
Although the division booked its fifteenth straight quarter of inflows, assets under management fell by approximately 10 percent amid the market downturn in March. A mark-to-market loss on American Century Investments contributed to a significant quarter on quarter decline in net revenue.
Wholesale
FY2019/20
QoQ
YoY
(billions of yen)
Q4
Net revenue
145.9
-22%
+3%
Income before income taxes
10.1
-77%
-
Wholesale reported net revenue of 145.9 billion yen, down 22 percent quarter on quarter and up 3 percent year on year. Income before income taxes was 10.1 billion yen, down 77 percent quarter on quarter.
Compared to last quarter when both Fixed Income and Equities performance was strong, Global Markets net revenue decreased as the market downturn in March led to unrealized losses mainly on inventory. Investment Banking revenues were lower than the previous quarter as a result of cancellations of IPOs and secondary offerings and an unrealized loss on loan- related transactions.
Financial position
Nomura maintains a robust financial position and a healthy balance sheet. As of the end of March 2020, Nomura's Tier 1 capital ratio was 16.4 percent and its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 15.3 percent under Basel III. Nomura had total assets of 44.0 trillion yen and shareholders' equity of 2.7 trillion yen. All figures are on a preliminary basis.
Shareholder returns
Nomura today declared a year-end dividend of 5 yen per share to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2020. The dividend will be paid on June 8, 2020. Accordingly, the annual dividend for the year ended March 2020 will total 20 yen per share.
