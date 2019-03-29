Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Nomura Holdings Inc    8604   JP3762600009

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

(8604)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Nomura : U.S., China report progress in Beijing trade talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 06:42pm EDT
China's Vice Premier Liu He gestures next to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin as they pose for a group photo at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing

BEIJING/PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that trade talks with China were going very well, but cautioned that he would not accept anything less than a "great deal" after top U.S. and Chinese trade officials wrapped up two days of negotiations in Beijing.

Both sides reported progress in the talks and China also approved majority-owned brokerage joint ventures for U.S. bank JP Morgan Chase and Japan's Nomura, a step towards meeting U.S. demands for more access to China's financial services market.

"The trade deal is going very well," Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"It is a very comprehensive, very detailed enlisting of problems that we've had with China over the years," Trump said of the talks. "And it's going to have to be a great deal. If it's not a great deal, we can't do it."

In an earlier statement, the White House said the two sides "continued to make progress during candid and constructive discussions on the negotiations and important next steps," but did not elaborate on the nature of the progress.

The talks are set to resume next week in Washington with a Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer were in the Chinese capital for the first face-to-face meetings between the two sides since Trump delayed a scheduled March 2 increase in tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China's state news agency Xinhua said the two sides discussed "relevant agreement documents" and made new progress in their talks, but did not elaborate in a brief report.

U.S. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley told Reuters in Malvern, Iowa, that he has been told the Trump administration is planning to complete a deal with China by the end of April.

However, Trump administration officials, including White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, have said the negotiations are "not time dependent" and could take weeks or even months to complete.

"We’ve made great progress on intellectual property, on trade secrets, on their government not forcing our business to give them our technologies and on currency manipulation, among several other things," Grassley said at a farm event.

But the Iowa Republican, whose state has been hit hard by China's retaliation against U.S. tariffs, added that without an effective enforcement mechanism to hold China to its promises, "none of this other stuff matters."

Trump imposed tariffs on $250 billion of Chinese imports beginning last July in a move to force China to change the way it does business with the rest of the world and to pry open more of its economy to U.S. companies.

Though his blunt-force use of tariffs has angered many, Trump's push to change what are widely viewed as China's market-distorting trade and subsidy practices has drawn broad support.

Lobbyists, company executives and U.S. lawmakers from both parties have urged Trump not to settle simply for Beijing's offers to make big-ticket purchases from the United States to help reduce a record trade gap.

LOST IN TRANSLATION?

Going into the talks at the Diaoyutai State Guest House in Beijing, people familiar with the negotiations had said there were still significant differences on enforcement and the sequence of when and how U.S. tariffs on Chinese products would be lifted.

Analysts had anticipated the scope of this round of talks to be quite narrow, but that both countries hoped to signal they were working hard towards a resolution.

Reuters reported previously that the two sides were negotiating written pacts in six areas: forced technology transfer and cyber theft, intellectual property rights, services, currency, agriculture and non-tariff barriers to trade.

One person with knowledge of the talks said "translation is definitely an issue," referring to discrepancies between the Chinese- and English-language versions.

'THERE ARE GOING TO BE PROBLEMS'

There remains scepticism that any deal can permanently resolve U.S.-China trade tensions.

"Whatever implementation mechanism China agrees to, whether it is monthly or quarterly meetings or other check-ins, there are going to be problems," James Green, a senior adviser at McLarty Associates who until August was the top USTR official at the embassy in Beijing, told Reuters.

Trump's demands include an end to Beijing practices that Washington says result in systematic theft of U.S. intellectual property and the forced transfer of American technology to Chinese companies.

U.S. companies say they are often pressured into handing over technological know-how to Chinese joint venture partners, local officials or regulators as a condition for doing business in China.

The U.S. government says technology is often subsequently transferred to, and used by, Chinese competitors.

China says its laws enshrine no requirements on technology transfers that are a result of legitimate transactions.

(Reporting by Michael Martina and Philip Wen in Beijing and Jeff Mason in Palm Beach, Florida; Additional reporting by Tim Ahmann, David Lawder in Washington and Tom Polansek in Malvern, Iowa; Writing by David Lawder, Ben Blanchard, and Tony Munroe; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Dan Grebler and Bill Berkrot)

By Michael Martina and Jeff Mason

Stocks treated in this article : Nomura Holdings Inc, JP Morgan Chase & Company
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 0.52% 101.23 Delayed Quote.3.17%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC 0.23% 400 End-of-day quote.-3.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
06:42pNOMURA : U.S., China report progress in Beijing trade talks
RE
06:38pNOMURA : U.S., China report progress in Beijing trade talks
RE
11:03aNOMURA : approved by China to establish majority-controlled brokerage
AQ
09:02aNOMURA : Receives Approval to set up Securities Joint Venture in China(PDF 23KB)
PU
09:02aNOMURA : Announces Senior Management Lineup(PDF 23KB)
PU
07:38aJP Morgan, Nomura get nod for China brokerage JVs as market access expands
RE
03/28NOMURA : Instinet Appoints David Wong as Senior Equity Research Analyst Covering..
AQ
03/28NOMURA : and University of Tsukuba to Launch Joint Blockchain R&D Project
AQ
03/28NOMURA : AM hires first female CEO
AQ
03/28NOMURA : and University of Tsukuba to Launch Joint Blockchain R&D Project(PDF 28..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 136 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -18 968 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,69%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 10,88
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,11x
Capitalization 1 394 B
Chart NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
Nomura Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOMURA HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 479  JPY
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Koji Nagai Executive President, Group CEO & Director
Nobuyuki Koga Chairman
Toshio Morita Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kentaro Okuda Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Takumi Kitamura Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC-3.10%12 597
MORGAN STANLEY5.75%71 649
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP14.44%70 118
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)2.79%56 901
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY42.60%38 464
HUATAI SECURITIES30.12%23 760
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About